9/11 Revisionist

9/11 Revisionist

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Josh's avatar
Josh
18h

Great work, Clay!

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Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
19h

A good piece, despite the ai. Thanks.

By 2003, I had established that I could give the highest probability (by very wide margins) to DEW and holograms being used on 9/11, and it's good to see that even ai gives very good proability that these are true.

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