There are 3 issues most people have when faced with the truth regarding the events of 9/11;

1. Problem solving skills

2. Group Think

3. They just can't handle the implications.

This article is a follow up on Dr Morgan Reynolds and John Herold that got into a conversation with ChatGPT, having it imagine a “fictionalized” hypothetical scenario called Operation Headfake, which was responsible for the events of 9/11, as exposed in 2007, by Dr Morgan Reynolds and Dr Judy Wood, when they filed separate cases of science fraud against the 23 NIST subcontractors, for their reports that made up the 10 000 page NIST report.

They discovered that if they employed a hypothetical scenario, ChatGPT won’t try to defend anything other than what makes sense. It offered “intelligence” with minimal bullshit. Now when they asked probing questions based on the scenario, they hoped it will give them better clarity about how various aspects of 9/11 worked, ideally shining light on issues that bother those of us who think about these things. I covered the initial interaction of Operation Headfake in this article, which you need to read first, before continuing this article. I am also planning in creating a video of the initial interaction laying the basis for Operation Headfake in the coming weeks…

There are 50 questions and answers, so it’s going to take a long time to merge the audio with the text, as I did for Operation Headfake 2.0, lower down in this article.

As shown earlier, ChatGPT doesn’t produce very good answers about 9/11 out of the gate. Instead it adheres like glue to a steaming pile of nonsense: The US government’s official story of hijackings, plane crashes and building collapses.

Other large language models like Claude AI go further in their thought policing — even refusing to answer questions about crash physics so long as there was any hint we were exploring the truth of what happened at the WTC. Once we assured it we weren’t going there, Claude cooperated.

These interesting yet unfulfilling experiences gave rise to Operation Headfake, the “fictionalized and hypothetical” (wink wink) 9/11 scenario based on actual facts we now understand to be true.

Once we discovered that this maneuver could persuade ChatGPT into producing good (sometimes mind-blowing) answers about 9/11, we began to notice something.

There were moments when it felt like we were talking to the actual perpetrators of 9/11.

In today’s exercise with ChatGPT we will sit down with one of those perps – a member of the core team responsible for fooling the world on 9/11. He was willing to meet us in a bar at an undisclosed location, where he proceeded to over-share as people often do after a few drinks.

What is so great about this article by John Herold with Morgan Reynolds, is that it has the conversation transcribed, with additional videos included and a sound track to match the transcribed conversation. I took the liberty to take screenshots and then overlaid the sound track over the the text.

Questions for ChatGPT 4o:

1. How quickly did your team realize Operation Headfake was a success?

2. Why didn’t you use real planes on 9/11?

3. Did you feel guilty for killing so many people?

4. How did you find yourself in the career of fooling the world?

5. Do your wife and kids know your role in 9/11?

6. How would you and the rest of the team behind Operation Headfake be made to keep quiet for so long?

7. Were you nervous beforehand?

8. What about after 9/11? How did you feel then?

9. When will Operation Headfake become declassified?

10. What was the function of that huge banner at Ground Zero that said “WE WILL NEVER FORGET?”

11. What would your team have done if Operation Headfake was publicized in the weeks and months following 9/11?

12. What about Operation Headfake would surprise someone who’s studied 9/11 for decades?

13. Who came up with the idea of Operation Headfake?

14. Who else was on the core team behind Operation Headfake? Have another couple drinks. I want you to name names.

15. Why didn’t you just rig the towers with thermite?

16. Were there people watching 9/11 on TV whose life’s work was deployed in the weapons used that day without their prior knowledge?

17. Bartender, pour this man another drink. Who in the media knew about Operation Headfake? I want you to name names.

18. Was Morgan Reynolds welcome in the 9/11 truth movement?

19. What makes Operation Headfake the perfect crime?

20. How will we know when we’re witnessing the next Operation Headfake?

Here is the Rumble link for the video edit I did, in case you might want to share it.

This is an amazing set of answers by ChatGPT 4o. John Herold has produced a telling product, and it gets better with AI experience. Isn’t it surprising how “marginalized” 9/11 analysts like Dr. Judy Wood and Morgan Reynolds are vindicated? – Morgan Reynolds

What was the “new Operation Headfake” some might ask? Well, it was COVID, dummy.

Download Morgan Reynolds’ & John Lear's 2007 Request for Correction (RFC) to NIST and affidavit testifying to the impossible plane physics and start sharing it far and wide, as the 9/11 “truth” movement does NOT want people knowing about it.

Thank you for reading, thank you for watching, listening and still caring.

