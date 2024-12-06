9/11 Revisionism and why evidence matters.

Did planes hit the buildings and did jet fuel bring them down?

Or did planes hit but controlled demolition — or mini-nukes — cause the collapse?

Or did no planes hit and something else bring down the towers?

Was it a collapse or a disintegration?

What role is the 9/11 “truther” movement playing in uncovering WHAT happened on 9/11?

Or could the 9/11 “truth” movement be part of the bigger cover-up of what happened?

With so many visuals, it's a watching episode, not a listening one. It's long but worth it.

Talking points

Introduction to 9/11 revisionism

Theories and controversies about 9/11

Academia's role in the 9/11 truth movement

Exotic technologies and cold fusion exploration

Anomalies in the towers' collapse

Survivor accounts and their implications

Building 7's mysterious collapse

Challenges faced by the truth movement

Directed energy weapons and their role in 9/11

Future of 9/11 research and discussion

To access the podcast before it sneaks back behind the paywall.

Few steps to take, in order to view the podcast, if you’re not a subscriber to his website;

Sign up as a “free subscriber” Wait for the email to arrive in your inbox Click the link received You’ll be routed to his website Follow the drop down “Latest” Choose “Revisionism” on the drop down menu Watch “9/11 revisionism and why evidence matters”.

Link: https://www.jermwarfare.com/9-11-revisionism-and-why-evidence-matters/

Some other 9/11 related podcasts Jerm has done in the past, all available under his “Revisionism tab”, which I highly recommend;

Mark Conlon - 9/11 Planes Research

Adam Eisenberg - 9/11 Pentagon whistleblower

Dr Judy Wood - The most censored 9/11 scientist, author of Where did the Towers go? and the only person who has come close to bringing those that can point us to the perpetrators of 9/11 to account.

A great researcher and a great mind, that also appeared on Jerm’s podcast, which should be available for monthly paid members soon, is Professor David A. Hughes that also has some great COVID and 9/11 related content here on substack.

