“All truth passes through three stages. First, it is ridiculed. Second, it is violently opposed. Third, it is accepted as being self-evident.” Arthur Schopenhauer

2 Thessalonians 2:3 No one is to deceive you in any way!

The stacked images to the left are from a scene in the movie Trading Places.

They anchor the mind’s eye in the staggering height and iconic architecture of the Twin Towers. WTC 3 is behind and over Murphy’s left shoulder. The trident shaped lower columns of WTC 2 frame Akroyd.

WTC 1 was 110 stories and 1368’ tall. WTC 2 was 110 stories and 1362’ tall.

WTC 3 was 22 stories and 242’ tall.

“The material expenditures on the towers were enormous; 192,000 tons of steel, 425,000 cubic yards of concrete, 43,600 windows with 572,000 square feet of glass, 1,143,000 square feet of aluminum sheet, 198 miles of ductwork, and 12,000 miles of electrical cable. The towers also provided an extraordinary employment opportunity for the construction workers of the region. More than 3,500 people were employed continuously on-site during construction.

A total of 10,000 people were involved in its construction. Tragically, 60 people were killed during construction.

“It is never wrong to do the right thing.” Mark Twain

Job 29:16 I was a father to the poor, and I investigated the case which I did not know.

17 I broke the jaws of the wicked and rescued the prey from his teeth.

Ephesians 6:12 For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.

The below image was taken before any clean up activity had started. The center foreground is all that remains of the 1368’ tall WTC 1 Tower.

Controlled demolition of WTC 1 should have produced a debris stack height of 15% x 1368’ => 205’, more than twice height of WTC 6.

The WTC 1 debris pile within the remaining perimeter columns is less than 20’ tall.

A pancake collapse of WTC 1 would have generated a debris stack the same or higher than controlled demolition. Neither controlled demolition nor a pancake collapse can cause steel, aluminum and concrete to dis-integrate into dust.

Immediately behind the scant remains of WTC 1 is the gutted WTC 6. Behind and to the right of WTC 6 are the remains of WTC 7. The WTC 7 debris stack is also significantly less than half of the 93’ height of WTC 6.

Along with the chamfered corner columns, there were 19 tridents per side and 57 columns above the 3 into 1 columns.

Above ground, the exterior column length was an estimated 304,000 linear feet and the core column length was an estimated 64,800 linear feet for a total of 368,800’ or 69.8 miles, sufficient to reach across New Jersey and into Pennsylvania.

The network of exterior columns was bolted together in panels (approximately 4,180 in total) of 3 columns with overlapping steel belts or spandrels.

Coming soon part 6 - The Truth Has Consequences

