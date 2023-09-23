This is footage put together to help people understand that you cannot always believe your eyes, you cannot always believe what you are told. You live in a time where your perception is being managed. Just like with Covid from 2020 to 2023, people outsourced their thinking way too easily. 9/11 was an attack on human consciousness.
This 1 minute clip below, needed to be removed due to copyright, or the video won't be viewable on YouTube. It however is very important with regards to the PentaCon incident. Please also read my previous article discussing the planes on 9/11.
That is a really good film! Thank you for sharing. It’s linear and logical albeit terribly disturbing that there is that powerful an evil at work on Earth.
It took the COVID hoax to shake me up, wake me up and get researching about what’s really happening.
I discovered the Deep State late 2020. I started looking for the “they” behind it. I started reading banned history from the early 20th century.
Now I don’t believe any of the commentary presented in school, when I attended, or on TV when I was growing up (Project Mockingbird).
I’ve looked at good evidence that all but proves the Moon landings were faked (I believe it’s fake. See the video Astronauts Gone Wild on Odysee.) to bolster American pride and weaken ‘enemies’ resolve.
I’ve learned that Tesla was cancelled by Rockefeller with the help of someone I had ignorantly respected: Thomas Edison.
I’ve learned recently that Pres. Trump’s uncle, Dr. John Trump, Electrical Engineering, was the only person allowed to review Tesla’s information upon his death (died from injuries sustained after getting hit by a car in the street outside his home). Dr. Trump said there was nothing to see and went on to create patents based on high voltage electricity. President Trump enjoyed spending time with his uncle and said he was the smartest man that he knew.
If you can create holograms of airplanes, you can, 20 years later, create holograms of alien aircraft and maybe even fly some real ones and use the DEWs to destroy large areas to create yet another panic and lockdown of freedom. Whatever happens, it will be HUGE so people will believe the media’s lies. The WTC hoax was bigger than I thought possible. The loss of life tremendous and disgusting. I would not be surprised at their next attack on the West. They being those that have the money and the people to pull it off. It’s good enough for me to know it’s coming and to not be fooled again. I don’t need to guess what it will be or be right about it (aliens? Maybe. Might well be something else). I will not allow someone else to create my narrative for me and I’ll be able to make Dr. Brown happy with my evidence based questioning.
Everybody, keep up you awareness around you, see the moonwalking bear, and don’t believe ANY MSM or Elon Musk. Find out for yourself. Peace be with you.
Probably the best 'no planes' film I've seen. Cheers