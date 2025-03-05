This article is based and expanded on, from the article written in 2017, by 9/11 Planes Research, with permission, and I suggest you check out some of his stellar work here on substack.

First, the full Fox News interview, that most people have forgotten about. Pay close attention to everything going on around “Harley Shirt Guy” whilst he is being interviewed.

People who noticed has caused quite a stir, speculating a hell of a lot of weird conspiracies.

Much has been said in recent years of the use of "crisis actors" involved in relation to 9/11 and a number of "staged" terrorist attacks that followed.

Much of the early promotion of "crisis actors" was by Simon Shack following his September Clues film and his September Clues forum.



One of the most famous 9/11 cases was the "Harley Shirt Guy" on Fox News who gave an account of the "official" 9/11 WTC building collapse story from the beginning. Or did he?



There has been many people who believe the "Harley Shirt Guy" to be a professional actor Mark Adrian Humphries. Humphries denied these claims and of any involvement on 9/11. Humphries claimed he was in Los Angeles at the time of the 9/11 attacks.



See image below: Taken from Simon Shack's - September Clues forum.

So, who is the "Harley Shirt Guy"? I still see and hear people accusing Mark Humphries of being the "Harley Shirt Guy". From 9/11 Planes Research’s research, which doesn't get much attention around the internet, it appears the "Harley Shirt Guy" is actually Mark Walsh, who worked as a freelance employee for Fox. See Image below:

The video below is two short excerpts from "Psycho Mark" Walsh and Ben Sparks' radio broadcast on May 5, 2011. Mark and Ben, including callers discuss 9/11 and the 10th anniversary of the WTC attacks following Osama Bin Laden's capture May 2011.

Mark Walsh speaks of his experiences on 9/11. Later in the show the discussion returns to 9/11 and Mark Walsh is informed by a caller that he's known as the infamous "Harley Shirt Guy" from 9/11 on YouTube, much to his surprise. Walsh has been nicknamed "Harley Shirt Guy" on the internet, because he was wearing a Harley Davidson shirt during his 9/11 Fox News interview on 9/11.

Here is Google Earth picture, showing Mark Walsh's apartment building at 105 Tribeca Tower, Duane Street, NY.

Below, is a map showing Walsh's location of his apartment building, and distance from the WTC towers.

Also, here's a clip from the Opie & Anthony Show from 9/11/01 where they talk about Mark Walsh living near the WTC and him witnessing the attacks from his apartment and appearing on TV with Fox News that morning. source

In conclusion:



It is clear to see that "Harley Shirt Guy" is in fact Mark Walsh and not Mark Adrian Humphries a professional actor.

Clearly, misinformation was circulated by certain so-called 9/11 researchers.

Was this done to help create a later "Psy-Op" regarding "crisis actors", which seems to play a role in many of today's "conspiracy theories" involving "fake" terrorist attacks?



Another note to consider: Most people have said how cool Mark Walsh looks when delivering his lines on 9/11. I don't recognise this, and in my opinion I see someone who was quite anxious, who couldn't stand still, and was talking quite quickly and looks flustered.



Also, because Mark Walsh was working freelance for Fox News that day, is it possible that he got his "official" information regarding the WTC buildings collapses straight from Fox News and inadvertently repeated what he had been informed had happened to the WTC buildings into his own recollections of his own experience during the interview unknowingly? Thus, inadvertently describing the "official" collapse story perfectly.



Evidence for this is Mark Walsh's use of the term "Ground Zero" in his famous interview, which later became the "official" name of the destruction area.

Was this a coincidence that Mark Walsh called it "Ground Zero" or does this suggest the information came from an "official" organisation such as Fox News, who might have had scripted information fed to them and then communicated to their reporters and freelance employees at the scene in NYC, like Mark Walsh for example, who most likely unknowingly repeated the "official" collapse story?

After all, Mark's "initial" account of the "second" airplane crash was accurate and consistent with the observable video evidence and his vantage location where he witnessed it from.

This is never an option of consideration in the 9/11 research community.

Does this make Mark Walsh a conspirator, or an employee who was unknowingly used in the conspiracy?



I believe this could be a possibility and should be considered before accusing people of being part of a conspiracy, especially the "wrong" people such as Mark Adrian Humphries who had no involvement in 9/11 or was a crisis actor, but unfortunately memes like these still float around.

Thank you for reading, thank you for watching, listening and still caring.

If this is the first article of mine you're reading, please rewind to my first article and work your way through all of them, as you've missed out on a lot of valuable 9/11 and "9/11 truther movement" information.

Remember DO NOT get your hands on this absolutely scary book by Dr Judy Wood.

And whatever you do, don’t watch the 1h “9/11 Essential Guide”.

Free PDF book downloads by Andrew Johnson:

9/11 – Finding the Truth and also 9/11 – Holding the Truth

