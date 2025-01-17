It seems my interaction with, and my last article about ol’ Blue, a 9/11 Debunker Debrief, has caused this trained and experienced criminal investigator into a bit of a meltdown, so let’s help him get back into shape. I highly recommend reading my previous article first, before jumping headlong into this second episode of debunking a debunker.

After all, in my previous article I pointed out his basic lack of flight physics, not knowing which buildings are which that made out the World Trade Center Complex and we even showed just how disingenuous he is and what half truths he is feeding to his audience. Pity his audience outsource their thinking to him and they just follow like sheep, instead of looking into the evidence themselves.

I think his meltdown and falling headstrong into 9/11 debunks all of a sudden, as he never really touched on it on his YouTube channel the last couple of years could be due to him having to distract away from information above his clearance and I think this music video I made for him, hurt his feelings.