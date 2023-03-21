9/11 We need to go back to the start

When revisiting September 11, we need to begin at the beginning.

But before we get into it, let’s take a nostalgic look at the marvel that the World Trade Center complex was and just how massive these buildings were.

It is IMPORTANT to notice the size of the black buildings at the foot of the towers, as those are WTC 4 and WTC5 respectively, and taking note of them will be important in following articles I’ll be writing with regards to the devastation at the WTC complex.

When talking about various aspects of the twin towers one immediately notice that some people just can’t seem to remember just how big the twin towers were and how much steel was used in the construction of the buildings, so it is imperative that we revisit the building of the towers and so, I will ask that you watch these two video’s on the construction of the twin towers.

The above videos show you in detail how massive those steel coulombs were that were used in the construction, but for a better understanding, I would also suggest reading this article - A “Lengthy” Discussion of WTC Steel

Below we need to have a look at the design features of the WTC, filmed by the History channel during January 2001, published in 2002, and pay particular attention to what was housed in the basements of both towers.

After watching the above video, you will immediately realise that when discussing the demise of the towers, people have 3 main issues and they are with problem solving skills, group think (peer pressure) and that they are terrified of the implications when presented with WHAT happened to the towers and WTC3, 4, 5, 6, 7 and the Banker’s trust Building, as most THEORIES of WHAT happened to the towers are nothing but THEORIES and cannot be explained in any conceptual framework.

Now to close, I ask you to watch the following video, as you have a good understanding of the scale of these buildings and the various design features they housed, now I need you to put it into perspective of WHAT happened to the Twin Towers on September 11, 2001.

Up to today no one can say where the towers went…

There just wasn’t enough rubble for two 110 story buildings reaching a quarter of a mile high of the New York skyline…

Everyone was asking the same question up until this answer was given on September 12, 2001 and the subject was NEVER touched on again…

