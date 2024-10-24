Thank you for reading part two of the 9/11 Reality Series, by my long time friend, Conspiracy Realist, who holds a BSME / MBA.

“In a time of deceit telling the truth is a revolutionary act.” George Orwell

Galatians 4:16 So, have I become your enemy by telling you the truth?

On March 30, 2002, FDNY Firefighter Steven Kuefner (E 302/L 155) was searching for victims at Ground Zero and came upon a torn Bible fused to a piece of metal.”

This unexplained fusion of steel, concrete, paper and leather of a red letter, center column reference version of the King James Bible was given to local NYC photographer and 9/11 archivist Joel Meyerowitz.

The artifact publicly surfaced around the 10-year anniversary and now resides at the 9/11 Memorial & Museum in NYC.

Even if one attaches miraculous relevance to any verse of the Matthew 5:30-45 passage, necessary questions must be asked and answered before you can “turn the other cheek”, “let him have your cloak”, “go another mile”. This KJV Bible was not burned or scorched.

Paper spontaneously combusts at 451 Fahrenheit.

Steel melts at 2550 to 2790 Fahrenheit.

The quartz sand in concrete melts at 3000 Fahrenheit.

The cement in concrete melts at 2820 Fahrenheit.

How did this melding, fusing, not-burning, agglomeration of steel, concrete, paper and leather happen?

What was the destructive mechanism?

What technology brought about such an other-worldly result?

Accurately determining what happened by examining facts and evidence must come before determining who caused this ‘low temperature fusing’ of disparate materials on September 11, 2001.

The importance of precise word choice in describing this artifact and the actual events at the World Trade Center Complex 23 years ago cannot be overstated.

Organic paper and leather do not fuse into inorganic steel and concrete.

Steel and concrete do not fuse into each other.

There is no scorching around the edges of the pages. The fused bible was not burned or combusted in whatever process that caused these dissimilar materials to be combined at the molecular level into a composite, physical whole.

This artifact alone proves that something other than aviation fuel fires and falling debris destroyed all SEVEN (7) of the World Trade Center buildings.

The fused bible eliminates jet airliner impact, controlled demolition, bombs-in-the-buildings, thermite / nano-thermite and micro-nukes as viable explanations for what happened on September 11, 2001, ab initio.

Actual image taken at 911 Memorial on 11-02-2022.

30 And if thy right hand offend thee, cut it off, and cast it from thee: for it is profitable for thee that one of thy members should perish, and not that thy whole body should be cast into hell.

31 It hath been said, Whosoever shall put away his wife, let him give her a writing of divorcement:

32 But I say unto you, That whosoever shall put away his wife, saving for the cause of fornication, causeth her to commit adultery: and whosoever shall marry her that is divorced committeth adultery.

33 Again, ye have heard that it hath been said by them of old time, Thou shalt not forswear thyself, but shalt perform unto the Lord thine oaths:

34 But I say unto you, Swear not at all; neither by heaven; for it is God's throne:

35 Nor by the earth; for it is his footstool: neither by Jerusalem; for it is the city of the great King.

36 Neither shalt thou swear by thy head, because thou canst not make one hair white or black.

37 But let your communication be, Yea, yea; Nay, nay: for whatsoever is more than these cometh of evil.

38 Ye have heard that it hath been said, An eye for an eye, and a tooth for a tooth:

39 But I say unto you, That ye resist not evil: but whosoever shall smite thee on thy right cheek, turn to him the other also.

40 And if any man will sue thee at the law, and take away thy coat, let him have thy cloak also.

41 And whosoever shall compel thee to go a mile, go with him twain.

42 Give to him that asketh thee, and from him that would borrow of thee turn not thou away.

43 Ye have heard that it hath been said, Thou shalt love thy neighbour, and hate thine enemy.

44 But I say unto you, Love your enemies, bless them that curse you, do good to them that hate you, and pray for them which despitefully use you, and persecute you;

45 That ye may be the children of your Father which is in heaven: for he maketh his sun to rise on the evil and on the good, and sendeth rain on the just and on the unjust.

Part 3 coming soon - World Trade Center Orphans – Buildings 3, 4, 5 and 6

