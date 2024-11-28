In closing for the 9/11 Reality Series, an addendum.

“While I was still a child, I recall hearing a number of older people offer the following explanation for the great disasters that had befallen Russia: ‘Men have forgotten God; that’s why all this has happened.’” - Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn

Psalm 94:16 - "Who will rise up for me against the evildoers? or who will stand up for me against the workers of iniquity?"

Luke 11:46 - But He said, “Woe to you lawyers as well! For you load people with burdens that are hard to bear, while you yourselves will not even touch the burdens with one of your fingers.

“Truth will ultimately prevail where there is pains taken to bring it to light.” - George Washington

John 8:32 - And you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free.

“Ideological subversion or psychological warfare changes the perception of reality to such an extent, that despite the abundance of information no one is able to come to sensible conclusions in the interest of defending themselves,their families, their community and their country.” - Yuri Bezmenov, ex-KGB 1984

“The truth has no defense against a fool determined to believe a lie.” - Mark Twain

Psalm 97:10 - Hate evil, you who love the Lord, Who watches over the souls of His godly ones; He saves them from the hand of the wicked.

Taken in February of 2023, this image is one of several ‘before and after’ illuminated panels found within the 911 Memorial in NYC.

For over 23 years, neither the FBI nor ANY agency of the UNITED STATES has acknowledged or investigated the destruction of Buildings 3, 4, 5 and 6, the WTC Orphans.

What caused their destruction?

Did insurance pay for the losses?

Who owned these four buildings on 09 11 2001?

Who bought the property after they were demolished?

Who owns these 4 buildings now?

Why has this vital ‘intelligence information’ been buried from We the People?

Facts have Trajectory and The Truth Has Consequences.

“The saddest thing about betrayal is that it never comes from your enemies.” - Anonymous

“When you have eliminated all which is impossible, then whatever remains, however improbable, must be the truth.” - Arthur Conan Doyle

Psalm 26:4 - I have not sat with vain persons, neither will I go in with dissemblers.

John 3:19 - This is the judgment, that the Light has come into the world, and men loved the darkness rather than the Light, for their deeds were evil.

Thank you for reading, watching, listening and still caring.

If this is the first article of mine you're reading, please rewind to my first article and work your way through all 80+ of them, as you've missed out on a lot of valuable 9/11 and "9/11 truther movement" information.

Remember DO NOT get your hands on this absolutely scary book by Dr Judy Wood.

And whatever you do, don't watch the 1h "9/11 Essential Guide".

Free PDF book downloads by Andrew Johnson:

9/11 – Finding the Truth and also 9/11 – Holding the Truth

