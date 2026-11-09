Curt Weldon went public on X on 7 November 2026, and called me a “non-US fraud” and a “money grabbing loser” who is “only concerned with making money off of the 9/11 attack.”

He also claimed he never changed his position on the destruction of the World Trade Center and that he has “no personal respect for Judy Wood.”

What he left out is the March 2026 email in which he reached out about speaking with Dr Wood, and the later interviews in which he told Jimmy Dore to read her book Where Did the Towers Go?

Below is the screenshot of the post he made after blocking me, and the full unedited email trail.

Note: For full context, you should read my articles, covering Curt Weldon’s various podcast appearances I covered, and linked in my emails to him.

Email dated - 9 November 2026 at 10:32 AM CAT

Good day Mr Weldon

I commend you for your bravery to speak to Dr Wood’s evidence and that you endorse the documentary 9/11 Alchemy - Facing Reality.

Before we get into things, be sure to re-read the email trail below….

I am still requesting a conversation with you, about all of what has transpired in the last year, pertaining to the statements made by 9/11 Jersey Girl, Patricia Casazza, the 2026 WTC dust sample analysis by Bob Greenyer, as well as the testimonies of Old Guard Soldiers at the PentaCON on 9/11 – Will you avail yourself?

Now, to the subject at hand – YOUR LIES about me… See attached screenshot.

Very brave to block someone, before lying about them. You changed your tune on 9/11, regarding the destructive mechanism of the WTC, as per my articles, about 18 months removed.

A 9/11 Debrief: Tucker Carlson & Curt Weldon - An American Emergency with a Bloody Nose

September 11 Evidence: Don’t talk about Judy - Curt Weldon asked about Dr Judy Wood and his answer is telling

Then came your flip on the destructive mechanism.

Curt Weldon to Jimmy Dore: Read Dr Wood’s book - Where did the towers go? - The answers to WHAT happened at the WTC is contained therein

Where am I making money Mr Weldon? My Substack articles are free, my video edits are free to watch on X, YT and Rumble? Are YOU not making money with your book? How about the millions the truth-traitor Richard Gage has fraudulently taken from supporters since the formation AE911 – What did they do with the money? Do YOU even know?

DONATE TODAY for 9/11 Disinformation - Where is the money going?

You talk about a letter? What letter? Are you referring to this E-MAIL dated March 2026:

RE: A conversation with Dr Wood

Good day Mr Weldon

With all due respect – I do have some rather uncomfortable statements to make.

This is not an attack on you, and I still respectfully request an interview with you, if you could make yourself available.

Regarding you reaching out to Dr Wood;

Dr Wood is rather selective with regards to who she speaks to, due to the smear campaign that was run against her, and that still is being run against her, by the establishment talking heads of the 9/11 “truth movement”.

I will relay your email below to her, as I nearly speak with Dr Wood daily.

May I ask you a question, that Dr Wood is most certainly going to be the first question that she will ask you.

The question – Have you studied her book?

As a side note – I saw your various interviews and your comments on EMP’s as well as you realising the rubble pile at the WTC NOT being conducive to a collapse, and let’s be honest, bombs and thermite ALSO cannot reduce up to 90% of a 110 story skyscraper to a minute piece of rubble, that’s NOT even 3 stories high, and leave the basements mostly intact, and let’s not even mention the bathtub.

Ricard Gage is ON VIDEO, TWICE in 2011, where these points, and many other were pointed out to him.

Matthew Naus, a Vietnam Veteran, who organised Richard Gage and Prof David Ray Griffin’s, separate 2011 Midwest tours, sold his personal copy of Dr Wood’s book to Richard Gage, and he has a photocopy of the AE911 check Richard Gage wrote, to prove it.

Also, why is it that when Matthew Naus started promoting the work of Dr Wood, did Prof David Ray Griffin, contact Mr Naus, to REMOVE his name from Mr Naus’ website?

Also, why was Richard Gage adamant to smear Dr Wood, and accuse her of practicing witchcraft, if she can prove thermite and bombs were NOT a part of the destructive mechanism on September 11.

After all, Richard Gage’s request for correction DID NOT include ANY mention of thermite OR molten metal, the two stalwart talking points they push on unsuspecting truth seekers.

O, and that “dust study” claiming thermite was found in the dust, has been refuted as scientifically flawed, ever since it came out!

Sorry, I digress…

Back to Dr Wood and having a conversation with you…

Are you willing to have the conversation recorded? As that is a condition she mentioned to me last night.

Then I will moderate the call, and make sure that an UN-EDITED copy be supplied to you, and Dr Wood.

I hope we can facilitate this discussion, especially after ambush interview of the PBD Podcast.

PS: The Twin Towers: North Tower, stairwell B.

16 Survivors (“9/11 surfer” included) - 110 stories, equal to 10 Titanic’s in weight, stacked on top of one another.

The survivors heard no loud explosions, no flashes of bright light, no molten steel raining on them, they did not go blind or deaf due to light flashes or explosions, they weren’t hit by falling debris - POOF the building is gone into a HUGE DUST cloud.

The Forgotten Firefighters of Stairwell B of the North Tower - Firefighters Raul Angulo and Erik Lawyer explained the holes in the narrative on Redacted, yet they are withholding important evidence about their fellow firefighters.

In the search for 9/11 accountability

Why may a non-US citizen NOT investigate 9/11 and the spoof movement built around it?

YOU are now discussing Dr Wood’s evidence, as YOU were directly involved with the said programs, BUT YOU fall short of calling out the obfuscation of truth, by Richard Gage and his ilk, for the last 20 years! Clip below is from 2011!!!

“We are Gatekeepers...” - Richard Gage, September 2026 - Video clip

Where is YOUR OUTRAGE for the LIES of Richard Gage – Where is YOUR integrity?

Who Really Controls the 9/11 Truth Movement? - A 40+ year suppression timeline exposing cover-ups and planted leaders steering millions away from the evidence.

You want to talk about the families – I do too, yet now you are making a mockery of the pleas of a 9/11 Jersey girl – Where is your compassion for her?

9/11 Jersey Girl’s THIRD Bombshell Open Letter: Half-Truths Are Still Whole Lies - Patricia Casazza to Richard Gage & 9/11 Truth Leaders: End the Half-Truths Now!

Mr Weldon – I don’t have a team behind me, no funding, I receive hardly any money from supporters, as I do this to get the truth out, so do not LIE about me – That’s just plain disingenuous…

I’ll again extend my arm in friendship, in the search for accountability for the heinous crime which 9/11 was and continues to be.

I still hope that you and I can have a conversation about all of this, as I think it would be a great stepping stone to have more people understand exactly how they’ve been bamboozled by the 9/11 spoof movement.

The ball is in your court sir – Let’s see where your integrity takes you.

To end of this “open letter” to Curt Weldon, a quick highlight reel in relation to PBD.

Thank you for reading, thank you for watching, listening and still caring.

The long awaited “New Investigation”, read this very scary book by Dr Judy Wood.

For a 1h crash course into the destruction at the WTC watch the 9/11 Essential Guide.

For a crash course into all three sites on 9/11, watch 9/11 Alchemy: Facing Reality.

Free PDF book downloads by Andrew Johnson:

9/11 – Finding the Truth and also 9/11 – Holding the Truth

Also get your hands on: ChatGPT and 9/11 - Operation Headfake: A Thought Experiment with Artificial Intelligence, Volume 1, co-authored by Dr Morgan Reynolds, and John Herold, MA. Kindle edition & a link to standard colour printed edition.

AI Reveals 9/11 - Operation Headfake Volume 2: A Thought Experiment with Artificial Intelligence.

E-Book, Standard Color Paperback, Monochrome Edition, Hardcover, Spiral Bound Edition

A number of people have asked for alternative ways to contribute by not using Substack subscriptions, so here it is.

If this is the first article of mine you’re reading, please rewind to my first article & work your way through all of them, as you’ve missed out on a lot of valuable 9/11, & “9/11 truther movement” information.

Come join the discussion on Telegram, find me on X and check out my Rumble channel.

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