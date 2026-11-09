9/11 Revisionist

9/11 Revisionist

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DjO's avatar
DjO
1d

Kudos to you for trying to remain civil and sticking to facts, even when being disingenuously attacked.

Mr Weldon's plainly documented flip-flopping is odd. His endorsement of Dr. Wood's book then disavowal and attack on you is extremely odd.

But most of all, I find the way he flips out on camera: glowing scarlet red and almost foam-at-the-mouth shouting with anger, to be oddest of all. Reminds me uncannily of a different, much more famous controlled opp. agent/clown the world was forced to know; a certain Alex Jones.

I wouldn't personally waste my time engaging with people who can't stick to one position or admit when they've been seen changing their position. In an ideal world, only the documents, measurements, photos/videos and math would apply, but I understand you need to keep your umbrella deployed in this arena 'cuz of all the mudslinging liars and agents.

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Vincent Sammartino's avatar
Vincent Sammartino
1d

We live in an oligarchy.

Never delude yourself into thinking that anything is going to change.

We actually pay tax on fiat money and don't care in the slightest that we do.

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