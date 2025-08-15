When you discuss 9/11 with people, you quickly realise that most people don’t even know the difference between a structural collapse of a building and that of a conventional controlled demolition, never mind that we saw on 9/11, which was a disintegration on a molecular level. That is why we need to dumb it down for people and start at the basics…

I was rather intimidated to chat with William Ramsey, as he has done excellent work looking into 9/11 and I highly recommend you read his book:

Prophet of Evil: Aleister Crowley, 9/11 and the New World Order

Do the numbers suffusing the day of September 11th have occult significance? Why are the numbers 11, 77, 93, and 175 extremely significant in understanding the event? How did Aleister Crowley influence the events of 9/11, considering the fact that he died in 1947? How did Aleister Crowley inspire the doctrines of the New World Order?

The answers to these questions is contained in the riveting book Prophet of Evil: Aleister Crowley, 9/11 and the New World Order.

The book also inspired the documentary, 9/11 Alchemy: A Big Idea, which is the third documentary in the 9/11 Alchemy series, by Chris Hampton, which also features William Ramsey in the documentary. I highly recommend the three documentaries. Here is William Ramsey interviewing Chris Hampton, with links to all 3 documentaries.

Due to time constraints, the discussion was done in two sittings.

The points we covered;

1. Structural collapse vs. controlled demolition

2. Structural integrity of the twin towers

3. What we think we saw

4. Who is Dr Judy Wood?

5. Lack of rubble

6. Survivors in stairwell B of the North Tower between floors 2 and 22

7. Artifacts in the rubble. Where are the items to be expected?

8. Basement is mostly intact and undamaged so if a controlled demolition, why were basements intact if explosives were not there?

9. Seismic readings on all buildings. King Dome comparison. What is expected? What was measured?

10. Building 6 pulled

11. Building 7 BBC reported 20min prior to collapse BUT CNN reported it one hour prior

Building 7 and no explosive sounds

13. Building 7 and the ongoing fuming at the world trade center

14. Spontaneous combustion of things like oxygen tanks in ambulances

15. Cars combusting randomly

16. What about other buildings 3,4, 5, 6, and bankers buildings? Eight buildings were affected. The outcome of these building had no event like planes… What happened?

17. No heat - The rubble pile was COLD!

18. No pictures of molten metal. No evidence of it.

19. Class 4 Hurricane Erin off coast. What can this mean?

20. Magnetic field anomalies for each and every event

21. Not everything that glows are hot and scientist John Hutchison replicating Nicola Tesla’s work and is famous for his “Hutchison Effect”

22. Radio frequency technology now referred to as Directed Energy Weapons or Scalar waves and Lieutenant Colonel Tom E. Bearden

23. The thermite lie

24. Cold fusion is dangerous

25. 60 Minutes on “Cold Fusion is Hot Again”. Dr. Rob Duncan, University of Missouri independent audit of research on cold fusion

26. If cold fusion exists, how would it change the world?

There are 3 issues most people have when faced with the truth regarding the events of 9/11;

1. Problem solving skills

2. Group Think

3. They just can't handle the implications

Read Dr Wood’s book: Where did the towers go?

Andrew Johnson's two FREE E-Books on 9/11:

1. 9/11 Finding the Truth

2. 9/11 Holding the Truth

A whole industry has been created - A whole "truth" movement, to have people NOT look at the evidence presented.

The only two brave souls that tried to take on the US Government in 2007, that the 9/11 "truth" movement is keeping hidden. Read their court filings.

Dr Morgan Reynolds & Dr Judy Wood