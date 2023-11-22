Did cv-19 not teach you in the last 3 years that your perception is being managed to take your "freedoms" away?

What happened to the citizens of the world on Sept 11, 2001?

Wouldn’t the best people to listen to be the survivors of the North Tower 1?

Why are the 9/11 “truth” seekers not listening to these people’s testimonies? Could they be suffering from these 3 big issues?

1. POOR Problem solving skills

2. Group Think / Peer Pressure, running with the herd

3. They just can't handle the implications (they wish it weren't true)

Remember DO NOT get your hands on this absolutely scary book full of evidence.

And whatever you do, don’t watch the 1h “9/11 Essential Guide”.

Free PDF downloads: 9/11 – Finding the Truth & 9/11 – Holding the Truth

