9/11 Revisionist

9/11 Revisionist

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Angela Brooks-Reese's avatar
Angela Brooks-Reese
Nov 22, 2023

Have any of the so called “Truthers” EVER recanted and apologized to Dr. Wood? I can’t find anything when I searched it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by 9/11 Revisionist
Angela Brooks-Reese's avatar
Angela Brooks-Reese
Nov 22, 2023

It really sucks to see how many layers deep the delusion has been planted.

Do you have a way that you gage new information?

I was listening to Dr. Lee Merritt the other day and she mentioned that they took decades to plan for Covid, so they were also preparing for the “Alt media” version when they started, putting the players in place so they would become the “trusted resources” to those that would question the “official” version when the time came.

Same in the geoengineering field. Dane Whittington shut down another great activist that was actually working to get evidence to take to court. I can’t remember his name, but I think his 3rd documentary was something like “Gray Skies”? I could be way off on that name, but you get the idea.

It’s disheartening.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies by 9/11 Revisionist and others
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 9/11 Revisionist
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture