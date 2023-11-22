Did cv-19 not teach you in the last 3 years that your perception is being managed to take your "freedoms" away?
What happened to the citizens of the world on Sept 11, 2001?
Wouldn’t the best people to listen to be the survivors of the North Tower 1?
Why are the 9/11 “truth” seekers not listening to these people’s testimonies? Could they be suffering from these 3 big issues?
1. POOR Problem solving skills
2. Group Think / Peer Pressure, running with the herd
3. They just can't handle the implications (they wish it weren't true)
Remember DO NOT get your hands on this absolutely scary book full of evidence.
And whatever you do, don’t watch the 1h “9/11 Essential Guide”.
Free PDF downloads: 9/11 – Finding the Truth & 9/11 – Holding the Truth
Have any of the so called “Truthers” EVER recanted and apologized to Dr. Wood? I can’t find anything when I searched it.
It really sucks to see how many layers deep the delusion has been planted.
Do you have a way that you gage new information?
I was listening to Dr. Lee Merritt the other day and she mentioned that they took decades to plan for Covid, so they were also preparing for the “Alt media” version when they started, putting the players in place so they would become the “trusted resources” to those that would question the “official” version when the time came.
Same in the geoengineering field. Dane Whittington shut down another great activist that was actually working to get evidence to take to court. I can’t remember his name, but I think his 3rd documentary was something like “Gray Skies”? I could be way off on that name, but you get the idea.
It’s disheartening.