What happened to the passengers, crew & the planes on 9/11?

This video edit is an expansion of my previous video: “Explained: The Planning, Execution & Cover-Up of 9/11.”

One of the most contentious issues and distractions, with regards to the events at the WTC on September 11, 2001, is the planes, flights 11, and 175...

People have been arguing about video fakery, CGI, remote controlled drones, no planes, and then the most contentious, is the “hologram” or 3D Volumetric Projection Technology angle, aka Project Blue Beam...

People have come to realise the issues with the flight speeds, manouverability, impact dynamics and a lot more, regarding flights 11 and 175.

I recommend you read my articles: “What hit the Twin Towers on September 11, 2001?” & “Steel Towers vs. Aluminium Planes: The Physics That Failed on 9/11.”

We all know the issues with the Shanksville & PentaCON narratives too.

The bulk of the video: Is from Art O’s documentary: Operation Terror (2012)

Unfortunately it’s wrong pushing remote controlled planes / drones, bombs and thermite.

If only it didn’t get bogged down by the official government counter narrative, but it gives a bit of an indication of what could have been going on during the execution of the “inside job / false flag”, carried out by rouge elements of the US Government, and other parties.

My go to documentary you should watch: 9/11 Alchemy - Facing Reality

9/11 Movie Nights

Revisit 9/11 with “9/11 Revisionist” and watch some of the best documentaries - Watch now

9/11 FACTS that hurt people’s feelings - 43 FACTS that cannot be explained due to jet fuel, bombs, thermite or nukes - Read more here

Thank you for reading, thank you for watching, listening and still caring.

The long awaited “New Investigation”, read this very scary book by Dr Judy Wood.

For a 1h crash course into the destruction at the WTC watch the 9/11 Essential Guide.

For a crash course into all three sites on 9/11, watch 9/11 Alchemy: Facing Reality.

Free PDF book downloads by Andrew Johnson:

9/11 – Finding the Truth and also 9/11 – Holding the Truth

Also get your hands on: ChatGPT and 9/11 - Operation Headfake: A Thought Experiment with Artificial Intelligence, co-authored by Dr Morgan Reynolds and John Herold, MA. Kindle edition & a link to standard colour printed edition.

If you like reading my articles and would like to buy me a coffee, please follow the link to my PayPal, as Substack does not allow for payments to my country yet.

If this is the first article of mine you’re reading, please rewind to my first article and work your way through all of them, as you’ve missed out on a lot of valuable 9/11 and “9/11 truther movement” information.

Come join the discussion on Telegram, find me on X and check out my Rumble channel.

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