Here we go again. Another 9/11 documentary, filled with information around all the bluff of what happened around the September 11, 2001 false flag, that falls flat on it’s face, due to a mountain of evidence ignored. This is the intro to the 4 hour documentary;

I do not follow his work, I have heard some opinions of him before, but I’m always willing to listen to what people have present.

The intro gives one hope that Ryan will actually really get down to explaining WHAT happened on 9/11. Did he take a page from Dr Wood, that stated 9/11 was an attack on human consciousness, a trauma based mind control event, that had people outsource their critical thinking skills to the US Government, MSM, the 9/11 truth movement from 2005 and these days, the alternative media talking heads, like Tucker Carlson, Redcated, Alex Jones, the PBD podcast, Shaun Ryan, Ian Carroll, Joe Rogan or who ever you think in the alternative media has done their due diligence when investigating 9/11, and I include Ryan Dawson in the list. (3 minute clip below)

Sept 11, 2001 is a crime that should be solved by a forensic study of the evidence. Before it can be determined who did it, it must first be determined what was done and how it was done.

The order of crime solving is to determine

1) WHAT happened, then

2) HOW it happened (e.g., what weapon), then

3) WHO did it. And only then can we address

4) WHY they did it (i.e. motive).

Let us remember what is required to (legally) convict someone of a crime.

You cannot convict someone of a crime based on belief.

You cannot convict someone of a crime if you don’t even know what crime to charge them with.

If you accuse someone of murder using a gun, you’d better be sure the body has a bullet hole in it. And yet before noon on 9/11/01, we were told who did it, how they did it, and why they did it (they hate us for our freedoms); before any investigation had been conducted to determine what had even been done.

Many people have speculated as to who committed the crimes of 9/11 and/or how they did so. But without addressing what happened, speculation of this kind is nothing more than conspiracy theory, a phrase that also describes the 19 bad guys with box cutters story we were given before noon on 9/11/01.

Dr Wood’s research is not speculation and she’s been the closest to getting to the bottom of the who dunnit.

Dr Wood did a forensics investigation of what happened to the WTC complex on 9/11/01.

She does not address who did it, nor am I concerned with that question right now.

Before issues of that kind can be addressed, we must first determine what happened.

By definition, research that is purely empirical cannot be about and has nothing to do with conspiracy theory of any kind.

The fact that others (in the mainstream media, the alternative media, and the so-called 9/11 truth movement) promote various theories about 9/11 is irrelevant to Dr Wood’s research.

On the other hand, to determine what happened, we must address all of the available evidence.

Anyone declaring who did what or how they did it before they have determined what was done is merely promoting either speculation or propaganda.

The popular chant, “9/11 was an inside job,” is, scientifically speaking, no different from the chant that “19 bad guys with box cutters did it.” Neither one is the result of a scientific investigation supported by evidence that would be admissible in court.

Neither identifies what crime was committed or how it was committed.

There are a lot of coincidences with regards to the build-up, on the day and the days after 9/11. There are suspects as to who might have had some sort of involvement in the events of 9/11, but for now it’s all they are. Suspects.

Dr Wood sued 23 NIST subcontractors who were tasked with security and clean up at ground zero. These companies also helped write reports that made up the scientifically flawed, 10 000 NIST report.

Two of the main defendants in the case were ARA and SAIC, who specialise in psychological warfare, weather manipulation and directed energy weapons, DEW.

If Dr Wood’s 2009 US Supreme Court Case wasn’t railroaded by the judge, she would have been able to depose these 23 companies and in so doing, would have been closer to determining exactly HOW and then we’d get a lot closer to WHO and WHY.

But we can have our suspects for now, but we need hard evidence to convict. (4 min)

Back to Ryan’s documentary. The first hour is spent trying to make the case for actual hijackers being in play on 9/11 and more than enough research has been done, to prove that most of the alleged hijackers were still alive after 9/11, as far back as 2006, so why would Ryan want to share such drivel?

It’s something Tucker also tried to do in his first episode, of his 5 part series, which I have commented on, already. My write up of Tucker’s episode 4, is a must read.

Just to bring it home, I’ll re-share this again. Elias Davidsson’s research;

These short clips, of a though experiment, on who came up with the plan and who the team behind 9/11 was, and who had what role to play; Full 1h discussion here;

These two clips above, will keep you from wasting four hours of your life watching his documentary. Now, before you scoff at the use of Ai, let John Herold explain to you just how they approached the project with ChatGPT, and you’ll find out how to use Ai to give you very truthful answers and not toe the line of the government 9/11 conspiracy theory.

Dr Morgan Reynolds and John Herold are excited to share with you their just-published book “ChatGPT and 9/11: A Thought Experiment with Artificial Intelligence Volume 1.”

See Chapter 43 about limited hangouts as well as Chapter 44 about the 9/11 truth movement. Here’s a link to the Kindle edition & a link to standard color printed edition.

Now back to the documentary.

At the 1h 12 minute mark, the sounds of explosions is brought up. If you remember my breakdown of CODEX 911, the creator had 20 minutes worth of clips included, with the testimonies of people hearing things go boom. Ryan ends up playing 8 minutes worth of explosion clips. Ryan, is everything that goes boom, a bomb? (3 min clip)

The September 11, 2001 ‘attack” left everyone dazed and confused, trying to make sense of a multitude of things happening around them at once and news reporters had a very difficult time putting into words what they were seeing and what they were hearing, and if you are a hardened 9/11 “conspiracy theorist”, you’ll be well aware the TV coverage and witness testimonies are a rabbit hole all by itself.

What Ryan forgets to take into consideration with all these alleged vans filled with explosives, is a further distraction to lead researchers to find the Easter Eggs, to keep them from looking at the irrefutable evidence, that Dr Wood presented to COURT.

Ryan goes into great detail of the ‘dancing Israeli’s” and I agree that they must have had some foreknowledge, but again useful idiots and patsies, to help push researchers down the ‘bombs in the buildings” narrative that all our alternative media talking heads are all falling in lock step with and to have them chant, dem djoos dit it. Truly disappointing.

Ryan mentions the ‘hijacker” Mohamed Atta lived in Hamburg Germany with Karl Duesberg but forgets to mention he was sponsored by David Rockefeller & Kissinger.

This proposes that the Jews & Israelis were not the masterminds behind the crime but instead the New World Order Secret Society Club with David Rockefeller & Kissinger at the helm and by using the planned disinformation stories of the dancing Israelis, as everyone touts the 2001 banned Fox News Report on Israeli Spies detained on 9/11, as proof that Israel did it.

Also, no one believing Christopher Bollyn’s presentations about ‘Solving 9/11” notices that nowhere does he mention David Rockefeller as a suspect of the 9/11 crime or does he point a serious finger at SAIC and ARA and the 21 other NIST subcontractors, but you cannot disregard that A LOT of people knew that something was going to happen that day, as a lot of researchers have gone into depth on the insider trading, people not going to work the day, the war games and so much more bluff around WHAT happened to the Towers.

I would argue that Bollyn takes the attention away from the NIST subcontractors and the technology used on 9/11, that can free us from this false scarcity world we live in.

After all, Bollyn was the first to point first person to actually connect 9/11 to DEW in February 14, 2002.

As per usual, note the emphasis on the disinfo ‘high heat”, ‘lasers”, ‘vaporization”, ‘dust is only from concrete”, and of course ‘Jewish space laser” etc.

This was before David Icke’s book, which was published on October 11, 2002 and there is important background info you need to know about David Icke’s 9/11 disinformation. Read more here. Stay asleep, this shit doesn’t exist.

At the 2h 7 minute mark, Ryan rants on about the hijackers and the crash of Flight 93 at Shanksville. Really Ryan, you still believe in real planes crashing on 9/11?

Read my Shanksville article, as well as The 9/11 Plane & No Plane debate settled.

At the 2h 10 minute mark, Ryan refers to the fictional work of the possible CIA spook, Rebekah Roth, ousted in 215 - Read more here. Ryan, really you need to do better.

Ryan, I suggest you deep dive into the work of 9/11 Planes Research - Full podcast interview.

Ryan should also study, Dr Reynolds’ 2007 whistle-blower case, for the fraudulent plane impact reports at the World Trade Center complex.

Then on cue, at the 2h 13 minute mark, enter the ‘Israeli art students”. I’m really getting bored of having to debunk this drivel with every single 9/11 documentary that is put out, but for those who haven’t read any of my other articles, let’s get into it.

The whole Israel connection and everyone losing their minds over it, is a wonderful distraction for the intellectually lazy.

The narrative was put into play and promoted to keep people from realising the US Military industrial Complex’s involvement in the events on 9/11 and especially the black-ops technology involved.

Let’s address some of the disinformation pertaining to the “Israelis”.

Let’s start with the “artists”, Gelatin & “the E-Team” in the one tower, shall we...

Were they Israeli, or Austrian?

Watch the video below, before reading further…. Rumble link (5 minutes)

The first part discusses the psyop and the second part, is where the artist talks about the boxes.

The boxes were given to them for free, where they illegally built the balcony out of the tower window….

BB-18 is a power distribution bus for electrical fuses, as in the fuse box that electricity goes through in a house or building, to prevent short-circuits.

They’re produced by the Littelfuse company. It’s not a bomb fuse, LOL.

So, you need to be open to the idea that those boxes were given to them to push the explosive narrative…

Rebekah Roth pushed a lot of that bullshit with her fictional books, but I am not sure whether someone started it before her. There is truth in that there was some foreknowledge by some, but the conspiracy theory that no Jews died on 9/11, is just that - A conspiracy theory.

Then when we talk about Gelatin, you need to keep in mind, the following; (1 minute)

The last two clips is from the 9/11 crash course, 9/11 Alchemy: Facing Reality. Watch it on Rumble or YouTube. If you can don’t support the censorship loving platform YouTube.

2 hours 30 minutes in and Ryan takes a stab at the $316 000 Building 7 study, commissioned by Richard Gage and architects for an engineered truth. Let’s see if Ryan will cover the anomaly that this expensive study, that debunked NIST’s fire induced collapse, helps prove that Building 7 didn’t go down due to fires or controlled demolition. (3 minute clip) Full documentary here. Ryan does not.

O, dear God, then Ryan tries to argue the damage seen at the World Trade Center complex was due to fire? He also shows a picture of 27 foot high sphere stood in the Austin J. Tobin Plaza, next to two 110 story buildings, 500 000 tons each, that disintegrated, but did not get buried under an expected two rubble piles of 13.75 stories each?

Nine lampposts circled the sphere, yet one survived and was mistakenly believed to be the antenna of the North Tower on September 12, 2001! (2 minute clip below)

Hey Ryan, give this a quick read: WHAT exactly happened to ALL 7 buildings with a WTC prefix on Sept 11, 2001? The following points need to be made regarding what exactly happened to the buildings and the observable evidence at ground zero, that the “9/11 truth movement” never touch on…

Ryan, Repeat after me: My perception will NEVER be managed.

I will never allow my thinking to be outsourced during a traumatic event. False flags DO NOT happen. Fake “truthers” do not infiltrate the truth movement to lead truth seekers astray. There is no need for me to do my own research. I just need to listen to other people who claim to know the truth. My government loves me and will never lie to me. Not even covid.

Read: Fires too intense on 9/11, or were they?

With regards to your comment on the PentaCON, where you want to argue a plane hit the Pentagon, let’s introduce you to Adam Eisenberg, a member of Alpha Company, 3rd US Infantry, who spent approximately 240 hours on site, with at least a hundred of his fellow servicemen, at the Pentagon on 9/11. He is one of three service men I have spoken to who all state there was no plane at the Pentagon. (2 minute clip)

Ryan, at least you and I can agree the whole thermite narrative is complete and utter bullshit. Read more here and here… Let’s have Dr David A. Hughes weigh in on thermite.

Ryan goes on to ‘defend” Larry Silverstein and his ‘pull it” statement, but Ryan, wanting to argue that what we saw happen to the Towers was due to a ‘raging inferno”, isn’t just dumb, it’s retarded and you lose all credibility wanting to argue that. Let’s help you understand why ol Lucky Larry dropped that Easter Egg. (2 min)

Ryan, now do you understand why the REAL ‘pull it” was Building 6? Read more here.

At least Ryan knows there were multiple US media reports of Building 7 and other buildings possibly going down way before the BBC reported on Building 7. CNN reported on Building 7 going down ONE HOUR prior! (1 min clip)

By the 2h 45 minute mark ryan goes into the anthrax attacks and in my conversations with Adam Eisenberg, he states that his company was also targeted and he thinks it was used to check their mail, to make sure no one is writing home talking about no plane at the PentaCON. Some other interesting background on the anthrax attack that Ryan does not touch on, that ties into the whole covid 19 sham, clip from CoronaGate 2022:

Now you see how the US Defence contractors that had a hand in the security and cleanup of the World Trade Center, as well as writing the fraudulent science reports that made up the 10 000 page NIST report, tie into covid-19. Ryan is this news to you?

Contemplate the following - Was the anthrax attacks just an extra trauma based operation to further scare the bejeezuz out of people NOT to start re-thinking what they were fed as the official narrative, that the Towers came down due to a fire induced collapse? Ryan, if it was a fire induced collapse, what about the North Tower survivors? The Twin Towers: North Tower, stairwell B.

16 Survivors (“9/11 surfer” included) - 110 stories, equal to 10 Titanic’s in weight, stacked on top of one another.

The survivors heard no loud explosions, no flashes of bright light, no molten steel raining on them, they did not go blind or deaf due to light flashes or explosions, they weren’t hit by falling debris - POOF the building is gone into a HUGE DUST cloud.

Read: The Forgotten Firefighters of Stairwell B of the North Tower. (2 minute clip)

Ryan, it’s great to see you too see Alex Jones as a limited hangout. Maybe you haven’t seen this clip yet? It all goes back to 2012, when Jesse Ventura red pilled Alex on 9/11, yet just like Alex Jones, you too deny the evidence and I am still perplexed that a seemingly intelligent guy like yourself, will run with the retarded position of a fire induced collapse on September 11, 2001 - Did you get vaxxed and fully boosted, that you are now in cognitive decline or do you just lack intellectual humility? (5 min clip)

By the way, in this X post, Alex Jones is lying, he refused to have her on for years! Read more about it here. Ryan then goes on and on and on about PNAC, but forgets the following.

And he also forgets to mention this;

Screenshots from 9/11 Alchemy: Facing Reality. Watch it on Rumble or YouTube. If you can, don’t support the censorship heavy YouTube.

At the 3h 40 minute mark Ryan discusses the 9/11 Commission Report and I have covered that in my Tucker article series and even before Tucker decided to go after the Commission Report most of us already knew the truth about the report.

Ryan, why did 9/11 happen? Let’s have George Bush explain it to you. (1 minute clip)

Ok, so I’m at the end of the documentary and I must say this looks to the untrained eye like a well researched piece, which it is in a way, but it bluff. A bunch of suspects that you can interrogate and more, BUT what crime to do charge them with? What is the “IT” that was actually done? I’ll have to repeat myself again…

Dr Wood’s research is not speculation and she’s been the closest to getting to the bottom of the who dunnit.

I would argue that Ryan takes the attention away from the NIST subcontractors and the technology used on 9/11, that can free us from this false scarcity world we live in.

Your first port of call needs to be with the NIST contractors, who misrepresented and covered-up WHAT happened on 9/11. (2 minute clip)

Hell Ryan, even Trump let it slip this year (2025) about the weapons tech that the US Military Industrial Complex has at their fingertips. (Video clip source, 7 minutes)

Then your take on whistle-blowers Ryan. You brought Snowden into your docci.

Yet, you marginalise this whistle-blower that actually did try to take on the US MIC.

I still cannot believe, I’m actually gobsmacked, that Ryan pushes the official government conspiracy theory of a fire induced collapse, to explain the anomalies at the World Trade Center and that he believes a plane crashed at Shanksville and the Pentagon.

Ryan, you have proved once and for all, you’re a Camp 2 truther.

I want my four hours back! I want my four hours back! I want my four hours back!

Dr David A. Hughes - There are three camps of truth awareness;

Camp 1 - The government narrative

Camp 2 - The government approved counter narrative, filled with truth tellers, that don’t tell you the full truth, it’s also filled with charlatans and operatives to muddle up the truth and most truth seekers get stuck in camp two.

Camp 3 - The uncomfortable truth, where the truth gets ridiculed, censored and the algorithms make sure you don’t get to camp three easily.

To sign off - A short video clip with a song, just for Ryan Dawson. (30 seconds)

Then, if you’re a Ryan Dawson groupie, wanting to scream I’m a shill for Israel, I highly recommend my documentary: 9/11 & Israel

Is there a connection, or is the ‘dem joos did it” just a distraction away from talking about the provable involvement in the execution & cover-up of 9/11 by the US MIC?

9/11 FACTS that hurt people’s feelings - 43 FACTS that cannot be explained due to jet fuel, bombs, thermite or nukes - Read more here

Thank you for reading, thank you for watching, listening and still caring.

If this is the first article of mine you're reading, please rewind to my first article and work your way through all of them, as you've missed out on a lot of valuable 9/11 and "9/11 truther movement" information.

Remember DO NOT get your hands on this absolutely scary book by Dr Judy Wood.

And whatever you do, don’t watch the 1h “9/11 Essential Guide”.

Free PDF book downloads by Andrew Johnson:

9/11 – Finding the Truth and also 9/11 – Holding the Truth

