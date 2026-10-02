A video out of the archives, I downloaded in 2023, which is not available on Jerm Warfare’s website.

A great conversation, that’s well worth listening to.

I got Ai to generate me timestamps.

Timestamps:

0:00–0:47 — Opening

Casual start, then the host asks what directed energy weapons are.

0:47–4:29 — What “directed energy” means

Johnson defines DEWs as weapons that put energy on a target without a projectile. He traces the idea from WWII-era radar (powerful microwaves that can damage things nearby) and mentions Tesla’s alleged “death ray” and speculation about Tunguska.

4:29–8:07 — Known military systems

He describes the Active Denial System (truck-mounted microwave “heat the skin” crowd-control weapon) and mixes it up at points with LRAD. He cites public demos around 2005–06, Gulf War-era use claims, and crowd-control footage associated with NYPD / Alex Jones films. Colonel John Alexander is mentioned on non-lethal weapons.

8:07–13:07 — Lasers and other beams

Lasers as DEWs if powered high enough. Airborne Laser (Boeing 747 / ABL) and tracking problems against moving targets. Brief mention of systems meant to explode incoming mortar rounds, lower-energy “scrambling” claims, and “targeted individual” anecdotes. Common theme he draws: energy delivered to a target to heat or disrupt it.

13:07–16:24 — Judy Wood and the circular holes

Turns to Dr. Judy Wood. Johnson cites her November 2006 interview and photos of roughly 24-foot circular holes in nearby WTC buildings and streets. He says people first thought of a Star Wars / SDI-style beam; Wood’s view, as he presents it, is directed energy but not a simple satellite laser.

16:24–21:47 — “Dustification,” not collapse

Core claim: the towers mostly turned to dust in mid-air (~85–90%), which he says rules out ordinary bombs, nukes, jet-fuel fires, and conventional DEWs. Official fire narrative is rejected (fuel vs steel melting point). He lists three “cover layers”: fire, then bombs, then nukes. Notes survivors in Stairwell B seeing open sky and no irradiation signature.

21:47–27:14 — What’s missing at ground level

Selective destruction: WTC complex heavily damaged while nearby buildings (e.g. Millennium Hotel) stand. Little rubble pile by afternoon; material “missing.” Intact ambulance / areas that should have been buried. People walking in flooded basements used as an argument that debris did not fill the bathtub.

27:14–36:14 — Toasted cars, rust, gravity oddities

Parking-lot cars with warped metal, intact upholstery / lights, rapid rust, engine blocks gone, some vehicles inverted. Witness claim of cars bursting into flame in place (Patricia Androvich). Double-glazed windows with only one pane broken. Paper surviving while metal is wrecked. “99-day fires” framed as residual fuming; dirt / landfill as an attempt to soak leftover energy. Speculation about a source toward the Hudson.

36:14–54:00 — Hutchison effect as the analogue

John Hutchison’s lab work since 1979: combined microwave, magnetic, and electrostatic fields producing levitation, bending, “jellified” metal, fusion of unlike metals, disintegration, transmutation, rapid rust. Johnson treats WTC photos (bent beams, fused samples, levitated vehicles) as the same class of effect, scaled up. 2008 presentation with Wood is referenced.

54:00–1:05:00 — Who could know, and the truth-movement fight

SAIC flagged as a defense contractor that helped produce NIST reports and also works on directed energy / PSYOP. Steven Jones presented as steering researchers toward thermite/nukes and away from Wood. Johnson argues dustification and selective effects do not match thermite or demolition explosives. Jim Fetzer and others are accused of muddying the issue (mini-nukes, etc.).

1:05:00–1:18:00 — Hurricane Erin and field effects

Wood’s comparison of hurricane/tornado electrical structure to a Tesla coil. Hurricane Erin tied to electrostatic / energy conditions around 9/11. Material-merging examples (e.g. stainless steel embedded in aluminum) treated as field-weakened matter, also seen near severe storms.

1:13:46–1:16:27 — “We don’t know who pulled the trigger”

He admits unknowns: operator, location, runtime, power source. Miniaturizing Hutchison-scale gear into a van or briefcases is guesswork. Analogy: a broken-into car still happened even if you don’t know who did it. Describes an OpEdNews science editor (John Moffett) killing an 800-word Wood write-up and calling her a crackpot.

1:18:22–1:26:23 — Magnetometers and cold fusion

Wood’s University of Alaska magnetometer traces: a field deflection around 8:46, timed with the first opening in WTC 1, argued as an energy event rather than an impact. Cold fusion / LENR brought in via Jones’s earlier research, alleged transmutation, and tritium reported in WTC samples. Jones’s 2005 arrival in 9/11 research is treated as intentional diversion.

1:26:23–1:32:36 — Close

Repeats the thesis: a black-project directed-energy system, not planes-and-fire or planted explosives, produced the dust and material anomalies. Criticizes Jones, Fetzer, Gage and parts of the truth movement for blocking that line. Ends on possible dual-use of the same physics (propulsion, energy, desalination) and Hutchison-type tech having been investigated.

Thank you for reading, thank you for watching, listening and still caring.

The long awaited “New Investigation”, read this very scary book by Dr Judy Wood.

For a 1h crash course into the destruction at the WTC watch the 9/11 Essential Guide.

For a crash course into all three sites on 9/11, watch 9/11 Alchemy: Facing Reality.

Free PDF book downloads by Andrew Johnson:

9/11 – Finding the Truth and also 9/11 – Holding the Truth

Also get your hands on: ChatGPT and 9/11 - Operation Headfake: A Thought Experiment with Artificial Intelligence, co-authored by Dr Morgan Reynolds, and John Herold, MA. Kindle edition & a link to standard colour printed edition.

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