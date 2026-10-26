UK Supreme Court Hears Bid to Reopen 9/11 Inquest

On October 14 and 15, 2026, seven justices of the UK Supreme Court heard Matt Campbell’s appeal in Campbell v Attorney General, seeking authority for a fresh inquest into the death of his brother Geoff in the North Tower.

Campbell argues that the original inquiry was insufficient and that “new evidence” justifies reopening the case.

Yet his application makes no use of two 2007 whistleblower filings against 23 NIST subcontractors, writing reports about the WTC complex destruction, that made up the fraudulent 10 000 page NIST Report:

Dr. Morgan Reynolds’ challenge to the agency’s jetliner impact analyses & simulations as fraudulent, and Dr. Judy Wood’s case concerning the broader destruction across the World Trade Center complex. (5 min clip from 2011)

The omission of these documented challenges, which directly contest the official technical narrative the original inquest accepted, raises questions of selective evidence at the very moment Campbell seeks judicial review of the Attorney General’s refusal to authorize a new inquiry.

I touched upon this in 2023, when I was able to have a question read out to him, so he’s been well aware of these cases for the last three years. (11 minutes)

9/11 Jersey Girl, Patricia Casazza, wrote an open letter to him, urging him to refrence the evidence presented to court in 2007.

I have interacted with Matt on X, this past weekend, 24 October 2026.

My reply;

Timestamps to the court summary:



00:00 Geoff Campbell and the appeal

00:29 Bowen: what the case concerns

01:26 Section 13: authority, grounds and the High Court ruling

01:59 Why the Hillsborough test matters

02:16 Hillsborough: must a fresh inquest change the conclusion?

02:53 The Attorney General’s case

03:52 Can the courts compel the AG to litigate?

04:54 Is there a right to a lawful decision?

07:23 Mr Campbell’s argument

07:34 Bowen’s constitutional case for judicial review

09:24 The Court tests the AG’s discretion

10:32 Can the AG consider the wider public interest?

12:24 Gouriet: what did it decide?

12:49 Section 13 and Gouriet: different gateways

15:00 The Attorney General’s reading of Gouriet

15:37 The appellant’s reading of Gouriet

17:03 If Gouriet applies, should the Court depart from it?

17:38 Lady Rose’s hypothetical and the AG’s response

19:34 The AG’s constitutional argument

20:34 Political accountability

21:38 The interveners: GLAN and REDRESS

22:53 National security and review in sensitive cases

24:28 If review is available: the AG’s light touch argument

25:01 Legal error or irrational assessment?

25:38 The appellant’s reply

26:12 Bowen’s reply: the Manning analogy

27:21 Why success must lead to practical relief

27:54 If Mr Campbell wins, what happens next?

29:24 Judgment and next steps

29:39 Full hearing and credits

Thank you for reading, thank you for watching, listening and still caring.

The long awaited “New Investigation”, read this very scary book by Dr Judy Wood.

For a 1h crash course into the destruction at the WTC watch the 9/11 Essential Guide.

For a crash course into all three sites on 9/11, watch 9/11 Alchemy: Facing Reality.

Free PDF book downloads by Andrew Johnson:

9/11 – Finding the Truth and also 9/11 – Holding the Truth

Also get your hands on: ChatGPT and 9/11 - Operation Headfake: A Thought Experiment with Artificial Intelligence, Volume 1, co-authored by Dr Morgan Reynolds, and John Herold, MA. Kindle edition & a link to standard colour printed edition.

AI Reveals 9/11 - Operation Headfake Volume 2: A Thought Experiment with Artificial Intelligence.

E-Book, Standard Color Paperback, Monochrome Edition, Hardcover, Spiral Bound Edition

A number of people have asked for alternative ways to contribute by not using Substack subscriptions, so here it is. To those who did — thank you. It’s was much appreciated.

If this is the first article of mine you’re reading, please rewind to my first article & work your way through all of them, as you’ve missed out on a lot of valuable 9/11, & “9/11 truther movement” information.

Come join the discussion on Telegram, find me on X and check out my Rumble channel.

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