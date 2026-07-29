9/11 Revisionist

9/11 Revisionist

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Rachel's avatar
Rachel
2h

And now we have an energy war. I don’t know if you're familiar with Richard Medhurt or Brian Berletic's work, but they posit that the current global energy war is instigated by the US (empire) for US energy companies' profits.

Israel doesn't do anything without the US telling it what to do, because Israel IS the US empire. A miltary base that (used to?) secure the hydrocarbons coming out of the Gulf Coast. "Used to" because it seems the empire is instigating the destruction of refining infrastructure in the GCC.

I'm very worried about the future, about what happens when their market manipulations stop working and the oil price corrects.

And all this for the peons, right? Because they have the capability to go past oil and gas, but that's what keeps us slaves.

I'll tell you, for me, what sucks about being awake is how the majority PREFERS to stay asleep. They're hypnotized to not care about ANYTHING important.

P.s. I think that focusing on the stairwell survivors is a good hook. It's one of the things you can't explain away with the psyop theories, and it's very human, so more human interest, especially for a population unfamiliar with science.

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TriTorch's avatar
TriTorch
3h

Cannot have free energy, then the human farm would no longer produce the emotional frequencies these vampires gorge on.

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