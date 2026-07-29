I just finished reading Howard Switzer’s latest piece on how the so-called 9/11 truth movement has wasted 24 years arguing about evidence, and I agree to an extent.

Read: The 9 11 Truth Movement Has Been Arguing About Evidence for 24 Years

Controlled demolition with thermite, directed-energy weapons, remote-controlled planes, or just “inside job generalists”, and how that endless factional bickering is the feature, not the bug, keeping good-intentioned truth seekers busy, while the real system of debt-money, the military-industrial complex, surveillance, and concentrated unaccountable power rolls on uninterrupted; he admits the towers coming down at free-fall into their footprints was obvious controlled demolition-level engineering on live TV, but never cared about the rabbit holes because the horror was a distraction from the solution.

He then pivots hard to saying “how it happened” doesn’t matter for building power, proposing his Restorative Justice Campaign with digital sovereignty, the NEED Act to end private bank money creation, regenerative economics, and citizen assemblies as the way to take away their matches instead of proving who lit them, yet what jumps out at me is how he casually lumps the 9/11 Revisionist “camp” in as just another argument about infiltration.

The real issue remains, that most of the movement has been steered from the start, into limited hangouts, dating back to the 2005 formation of the honeypot, “The Scohalars for 9/11 truth”, formed by Prof James Fetzer and Dr Steven E. Jones, that hide the full forensic reality of what turned those buildings to dust, all while the same psyop continues to manage perceptions, and prevent anyone from counting past the three basic camps of distraction.

Watch: Who is Dr Steven E. Jones, James Fetzer, why did you do a 180? Who got to you? & lastly - Richard Gage: What does it take for you to distrust someone?

This was my comment to his article, directly copied and pasted; with some additional resources added to this response article.

Good day Howard

How about we schedule a Zoom and work through what has transpired in the 9/11 spoof movement the last 24 years, and especially with the build up to the 25th remembrance this past 12 months, as it’s so much easier to have a conversation, than these to and fro written pieces. You up for that?

I do go over it in many of my podcast discussions, but let’s give you the short breakdown, with some articles to read with further detail, as what has transpired the last 25 years, which should make for an interesting sociological and physhological anaylis of movements, pushing out “the search for truth”.

You should take the time and work through EVERYTHING here, as I’ve been chronicling my interactions will all the relevant “camps” in the 9/11 spoof movement, the last 4+ years.

Most of what has transpired in the 9/11 spoof movement has been covered in the two books by Andrew Johnson, from the formation of “Scholars for 9/11 truth” in 2005, all the way up to 2019, when his second book was published.

The two free downloadable e-books are:

1. 9/11 Finding the Truth

2. 9/11 Holding the Truth

Then before reading further, read the following:

Who Really Controls the 9/11 Truth Movement? A 40+ year suppression timeline, exposing cover-ups, and planted leaders, steering millions away from the evidence.

From this article, you will have learnt;

Official narrative – Jet fuel.

Option behind door no 1 – explosives,

door no 2 – thermite,

door no 3 – buried or mini nukes.

Just don’t look at where the EVIDENCE points to, a black-ops cold DEW technology, that can direct energy to disrupt the molecular bonds of matter.

(Direct or control – where it goes and what it does)

9/11 FACTS that hurt people’s feelings - 43 FACTS that cannot be explained due to jet fuel, bombs, thermite or nukes.

A whole industry has been created - A whole “truth” movement, to have people NOT look at the evidence presented TO COURT in 2007, all whilst they are gaslighting good intentioned truth seekers with stories of remote-controlled planes or drones, CGI TV video fakery, bombs, and thermite for a controlled demolition or even buried or mini nukes.

Making sure people NEVER look at the anomalies with the 9/11 orphans, buildings 3, 4, 5, 6 and the Bankers Trust building, because if people do, they will immediately see the problems with the 9/11 truther narratives that are being SOLD to them.

Good intentioned truth seekers are FUNDING the greater cover-up of the truth of what happened on 9/11.

Read the 2007 court filings you’re NOT supposed to know about..

There are 3 issues most people have when faced with the truth regarding the events of 9/11

1. Problem solving skills

2. Group Think

3. They just can’t handle the implications

Were the towers destroyed by a gravity collapse? The evidence says no.

Were the towers destroyed by explosives? The evidence says no.

Were the towers destroyed by thermite? The evidence says no.

Were the towers destroyed by nukes? The evidence says no.

The answers to these questions can easily be found by studying the evidence.

The problem is NOT a shortage of evidence.

The problem is nobody wants to LOOK at the evidence and think for themselves.

Instead, everyone wants to be TOLD WHAT TO THINK by “experts” in the MSM, alternative media, the scientific community, the government, and the “truth” movement, but these “experts” spend the whole time covering up and muddling up the evidence.

Here is a 20-minute video that most can follow: Understanding WHAT happened to the WTC complex on 9/11

People will always ask, then what really happened?

The fact of the matter is, there is no speculation on “how it went down.”

Just an independent empirical investigation of the observable evidence, that has you come to an irrefutable conclusion, and it points to black-ops technology that most people just can’t fathom, because it’s too sci-fi for them to wrap their heads around it.

That’s what the perps were counting on and the 9/11 “truther” movement was installed in 2005 to have people NOT wake up to the fact.

It’s nicely chronicled in these two books – 9/11 Finding the truth and 9/11 Holding the truth.

You might also want to read the 2007 qui-tam whistle-blower case, filed presenting the evidence collected. It was also nicely put together in this 500-page textbook.

This textbook that should be mandatory reading for everyone on earth.

A 500-page textbook, that the 9/11 “truther” movement DOES NOT want you to know about or read, because once you’ve read it and understand the evidence, their grift is up.

The scariest 9/11 evidence based book out there: “Where did the towers go?” by Dr Judy Wood.

Lastly, with regards to the technology used on 9/11, MOST are missing the bigger picture!

Just as the hazardous and wasteful technology behind a “nuclear bomb” can also be used to provide hazardous and wasteful nuclear power, the technology which caused the clean and effortless molecular dissociation of the twin towers could also be used to give the whole world effortless clean energy.

Exposing this clean free energy technology means and end to the ruling elite’s ability to control and exploit the general population through scarce, expensive, dirty and inefficient resources such as oil, coal, nuclear and “renewables”.

Any group with an interest in maintaining the current paradigm of artificial scarcity and crappy energy technologies, which keeps the general population enslaved, would have an interest in helping to maintain the 9/11 cover up, because exposing the crime also exposes the TECHNOLOGY to commit it.

Maybe the people who did 9/11 operate under a code of conduct where they have to show this technology to the people, so they have the opportunity to claim it.

And if the people are too stupid or apathetic to show any interest, they will then feel justified in keeping it for themselves and continuing to control and exploit the human herd, like the CATTLE they have shown themselves to be.

You might think it’s insane, and it is, but remember we’re talking about a group of people who are willing to turn skyscrapers to DUST, live on TV.

In the final analysis there is no “grand” deception” or cover up. There is only BLUFF!

Because everyone can see what happened to the buildings was clearly and PROVABLY NOT a structural failure (collapse), or a conventional controlled demolition, by ANY thermal or kinetic mechanism!

Official narrative – Jet fuel.

Option behind door no 1 – explosives,

door no 2 – thermite,

door no 3 – buried or mini nukes.

Just don’t look at where the EVIDENCE points to.

A black-ops cold DEW technology that can direct energy to disrupt the molecular bonds of matter. (Direct or control – where it goes and what it does)

Discussing Truth Suppression with Prof. Morgan Reynolds, Dr. Judy Wood & Mark Conlon - March 2026. Exposing Fraudulent NIST Reports, WTC Anomalies & the 2007 Filings They Don’t Want You to Read - Interview link.

Follow this link, to watch Dr Wood’s full 2012 BEC 9/11 presentation.

Condemnation, without investigation, is the height of ignorance. - Albert Einstein.

A time comes when silence is betrayal. - Martin Luther King

Read Dr Wood’s book: Where did the towers go?

If Dr Mike Yeadon can be intellectually honest with himself, why do so many other people struggle to?

Dr Mike Yeadon getting stuck into 9/11 truth - The ex-Pfizer scientist is about to find the truth of the events on September 11, 2001

Dr Mike Yeadon and Dr Judy Wood talk 9/11, COVID, and other issues! Link

Thank you for reading, thank you for watching, listening, and still caring.

The long awaited “New Investigation”, read this very scary book by Dr Judy Wood.

For a 1h crash course into the destruction at the WTC watch the 9/11 Essential Guide.

For a crash course into all three sites on 9/11, watch 9/11 Alchemy: Facing Reality.

Free PDF book downloads by Andrew Johnson:

9/11 – Finding the Truth and also 9/11 – Holding the Truth

Also get your hands on: ChatGPT and 9/11 - Operation Headfake: A Thought Experiment with Artificial Intelligence, co-authored by Dr Morgan Reynolds and John Herold, MA. Kindle edition & a link to standard colour printed edition.

If you like reading my articles and would like to buy me a coffee, please follow the link to my PayPal, as Substack does not allow for payments to my country yet.

If this is the first article of mine you’re reading, please rewind to my first article and work your way through all of them, as you’ve missed out on a lot of valuable 9/11 and “9/11 truther movement” information.

Come join the discussion on Telegram, find me on X and check out my Rumble channel.

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