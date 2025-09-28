We’ve made it to episode five of this truly abysmal series Tucker Carlson put out in his search for 9/11 truth, that is just another continuation of the ongoing cover-up of what happened on September 11, 2001 by the US Government, the MSM and even by the new alternative media talking heads on their various podcasts, after being thoroughly brainwashed for over 24 years by the so called 9/11 truth movement talking heads. But first, sit back and take in what Tucker presents in his final instalment.

In my previous article on episode four, Tucker’s coverage of the destruction at the World Trade Center, I mentioned the 9/11 orphans and in the first minute, the anomalous Building 3 is shown in episode 5. You should read my Building 3 article.

I know a lot of people won’t follow the link and read my Building 3 article, so here are some highlights. We are told that Building 7 went down due to a single column failing, so why is most of Building 3 still standing?

Do you notice the problem in the picture above? A 110 story building disintegrated and the expected average rubble pile for a conventional controlled demolition is usually 12.5% of the original building height, so 13.75 floors for a Twin Tower. Building 3 was 22 stories high, yet there is a lack of rubble that spilled over. Most of the vehicles parked next to Building 3 aren’t clobbered by any falling debris. You only see some of the outer aluminium cladding of the South Tower and a hell of a lot of dust. See the lack of rubble in this clip of the approach to Building 3. WHERE IS THE RUBBLE? (1 minute clip)

I thought it important to add this video, as it contains a lot of footage of Building three, that most people have not seen and the voice over of Dr Wood and Andrew Johnson is also very insightful. (10 minutes)

In the intro Tucker mentions the Patriot Act. Do you remember who penned it? (3 minutes)

Tucker goes into how the US Government is spying on their own citizens, yet he forgot to mention that foreign countries have been doing it as well and they have massive influence on your local politicians and even majors of your towns and cities. (6 minutes)

You need to be reminded of how being accused of ‘antisemitism’ is a trick. (2 minutes)

Then to bring it home to you again, as I did previously, the whole hijacker angle is absolute and provable drivel. Elias Davidsson’s research can be found here.

The hijackers were patsies, used to sell the idea of actual planes being used on 9/11, so if you’re interested in working through all the bullshit being sold to you about the alleged planes and what some of them were, watch the discussion here.

What did FBI Agent John Desouza have to say about the planes at the WTC? (6 min total)

Hell, what does the FBI have to say about Shanksville on their own website? (4 minutes)

Don’t forget about the Pentagon 9/11 Whistleblower that appeared on Redacted recently. Article here.

What is really amusing in this final episode is the comment from Fmr, CIA Operative, John Kiriakou: “I’m only not a conspiracy theorist, I’m about as far away from being a conspiracy theorist as a person can be. But I’m also a realist and I made the first half of my career at the CIA as an analyst and to come to an analytic judgement, you have to look at the evidence. Well the evidence surrounding 9/11, says that there is a far greater story there, than what we’ve been lead to believe.” Ba ha ha ha ha haaaaa. Look at evidence you say? Really? What about this evidence? The former Canadian Defence Minister, Paul Hellyer deems it meticulous evidence, yet it’s ignored and ridiculed. Why? (15 seconds)

Tucker rightly proclaims that many people involved with 9/11 should be in prison today and I fully agree. I will also go ahead and say that many in the 9/11 truth movement should also follow down the same road, yet it doesn’t matter how much evidence you show people that their good intentions of supporting these organisations is helping to fund the greater cover-up of the truth of what happened on 9/11 and I’m sorry to report that Tucker, you are a solid camp 2 limited hangout. (3 minute clip)

Tucker states the real story about 9/11 is about winners and losers and with Tucker’s help in this five part series, the loser is Truth.

9/11 FACTS that hurt people’s feelings - 43 FACTS that cannot be explained due to jet fuel, bombs, thermite or nukes - Read more here

Thank you for reading, thank you for watching, listening and still caring.

If you like reading my articles and would like to buy me a coffee, please follow the link to my PayPal, as substack does not allow for payments to my country yet.

If this is the first article of mine you’re reading, please rewind to my first article and work your way through all of them, as you’ve missed out on a lot of valuable 9/11 and “9/11 truther movement” information.

Remember DO NOT get your hands on this absolutely scary book by Dr Judy Wood.

And whatever you do, don’t watch the 1h “9/11 Essential Guide”.

Free PDF book downloads by Andrew Johnson:

9/11 – Finding the Truth and also 9/11 – Holding the Truth

Come join the discussion on Telegram, find me on X and check out my Rumble channel.

Share