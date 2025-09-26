Let’s get ready to watch episode three in Tucker Carlson’s five part 9/11 series.

The whole start of the episode, falls back to the Osama and plane narrative, which I already addressed in my comments on his first episode, so check it out if you haven’t already. Recently the documentary CODEX 911 pushed the absolute bullshit narrative of drones being used on 9/11 and I have pointed out everything that is wrong with the documentary in my article, Decoding CODEX 9/11.

The whole Osama narrative that Tucker keeps repeating is a non starter, hell Tucker, you should know better. (1 min clip below)

Have you ever heard this statement from the Osama files? Osama hates Israel but wants Joe Biden for president. (2 minute clip)

Osama was a PATSEY, 9/11’s Lee Harvey Oswald. Bill Cooper said it the best. (2 min)

Any person who still claims Osama had anything to do with 9/11, will most probably still believe vaccines are safe, man made climate change is real and that pigs can fly.

Tucker goes on to mention Pickard’s appeal for more counter terrorism enhancements, an appeal the attorney general denied on September 10, 2001. Tucker, what about the US Army report that came out on September 10th, 2001 that warned about a completely different threat? Read the September 10, 2001 Washington Times article here.

Also download and read the US Army Report here. (1 min clip)

I’ll ask the question again - So you really think the people who planned 9/11, just forgot to plan a cover-up? Also ask yourself what that cover-up would look like? We’ve seen it play out beautifully with the so called 9/11 truth movement, that has been proven to be a movement away from truth and Tucker you’re showing that you too are part of the problem.

Thank you for reading, thank you for watching, listening and still caring.

