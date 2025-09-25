Something that is great about the internet and wrong at the same time, is the ability for people to easily share digital content. Tucker’s full 5 part series has been made available immediately behind his paywall, with each episode being released to the public weekly over 5 weeks. Yet, all 5 episodes have already been leaked and thus, I will take the opportunity to work through all 5 episodes and share my thoughts with you, my readers. Let’s have a quick look at episode two. (Episode 1 here)

Tucker, we all know the commission report was a gaslighting exercise, as I stated in my first article, covering your first episode, thus I’m confident in my statement that your decision to go after the commission report, is just a continuation of a bigger gaslighting exercise. But let’s not forget how excited people were in 2002 about the news that a commission had been appointed. (11 min clip)

The excitement didn’t last long, because people already smelled a rat, when Bush appointed Henry Kissinger, Secretary of State for the Ford and Nixon administration, to head the commission and he was immediately called out the victims family members that had Kissinger resign after his conflicts of interest was exposed. (5 min clip)

Senator Bob Graham, Co-Chair of the Congressional Inquiry into 9/11, made no secrets about the fact that the commission was a gaslighting exercise. (2 minute clip)

Senator Bob Kerry, 9/11 Commission member, made the statement that 9/11 was a 30 year long conspiracy and I have tried to show my readers just how many layers there are to the cover-up of the events on September 11, 2001 - It was very well planned by the US shadow government and the US Military Industrial Complex, with some help and foreknowledge from their friends, who made a hell of a lot of money. (40 seconds)

The fact that the Commission was ordered down the investigation has been reported on, by most international news agencies, so you bring nothing new Tucker. (6 minutes)

Tucker, now people have always asked what the motive could have been, so let’s have Bush answer that question for us real quick. (1 minute clip)

Now this is a rather interesting thought experiment on who the team behind 9/11 was and what roles they played in making sure the cover-up went as smoothly as possible. I also suggest you work through the full 1 hour discussion here. (6 minute clip)

Then we must not forget just how dubious the Bush administration was and this is a must watch 24 minute clip.

We should also get into the esoteric aspect of the Bush family, when we look at Aleister Crowley, Barbara Bush, George Bush and the 9/11 connection. (36 minutes)

If you want to dive down the rabbit hole of the interesting numerological symbology of September 11, 2001 - I highly recommend, 9/11 Alchemy: A Big Idea. (3 min clip)

So, Tucker what do you think of Bush’s golf swing? (30 seconds)

