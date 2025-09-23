9/11 Revisionist

9/11 Revisionist

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bard Joseph's avatar
Bard Joseph
4m

If he were real, he wouldn't touch it, rather than lie.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
RedFish's avatar
RedFish
11m

Really?! I wont even start it...

Money talks and Bullshit walks.

Nick Fuentes is right about all these "new awakened"...It reminds me the "marranos", in Spain, that converse falsely to avoid being kick out of the Catholic Kingdom.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 9/11 Revisionist
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture