So, after a week long delay in respect for the spectacle that Charlie Kirk’s death has become, Tucker Carlson released his, The 9/11 Files: The CIA’s Secret Mission Gone Wrong | Ep 1 and boy o, boy I’ve not been disappointed to see he’s re-enforcing the government conspiracy theory of hijackers and planes.

Tucker, really??? After 24 years, with all the excellent research available, the researchers you paid to do the work for you should all be fired.

Let’s just remind everyone, 9/11 is still an open criminal event, as closure is still needed for over 1 100 innocent victims at the World Trade Center, never mind the lives lost at the alleged plane crashes at Shanksville and the Pentagon and the numerous lives of US soldiers and millions in the middle east over 20 years. (7 min clip)

Tucker, it’s not like I’ve been calling out most of your 9/11 related conversations you’ve had so far in 2025. Here are some articles, you the reader might have missed;

This whole opening episode is such a waste of time, because by now Tucker, it’s general knowledge that Osama Bin Laden had NOTHING to do with 9/11, so why even give that conspiracy theory the time of day. Remember how Osama was found guilty in just 43 seconds after the alleged AA Flight 175 hit the South Tower? (1 minute)

What revelations have come out on Osama over the years? Just that the FBI had and still has nothing on Osama with regards to 9/11. It seems that in 2012 Jesse Ventura had a better grip on 9/11 than you Tucker… Your researchers should have talked to him for a bit. (4 minutes)

The fact that Tucker is going after the 9/11 Commission Report already reeks of a gaslighting exercise. Where noise needs to be made is regarding the cover-up of the initial NIST Report and something Tucker Carlson should be made aware of, is the complicity of the 23 NIST subcontractors who wrote scientifically flawed science reports, that made up the 10 000 page NIST Report, in the greater cover-up of WHAT happened on 9/11.

NIST was tasked with investigating WHY the Twin Towers ‘collapsed” and NIST admitted in 2007 court proceedings, that they did not investigate what they were paid to do. I’m really surprised that Tucker wants to pick the 9/11 Commission Report apart, as he just needs to watch the video below, with Jesse Ventura grilling Janice Kephart, who was a key author of the 9/11 Commission Report and terrorist travel policies, as well as the immigration-related recommendations, in the final 9/11 Report.

Also have a look at the response given by Joe Lieberman, 9/11 Commission member when asked about Building 7 and his response was to deny Building 7 even happened and that he DOES NOT support another investigation.

He played a key role in the creation of the Department of Homeland Security and helped to establish the National Commission on Terrorist Attacks Upon the United States (commonly known as the 9/11 Commission), following the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001.

It’s blatantly obvious the 9/11 Commission report was just a gaslighting exercise.

Here is a researcher you might have missed, whilst focussing on the gaslighting exercise known as the 9/11 Commission Report. Elias Davidsson’s research;

O, and what about this 2006, CSPAN event where the case was made for no hijackers?

Just a quick disclaimer to the video above - Although I agree with Fetzer on the hijackers and plane narratives, he and I won’t easily sit around the same fire anytime soon and the same goes for Alex Jones.

Will Tucker eventually find the truth? I have SERIOUS reservations, as he has already showed that he’s aligned with the wrong group of people claiming to be searching for 9/11 truth.

A whole industry has been created - A whole ‘truth" movement, to have people NOT look at the evidence presented TO COURT in 2007, all whilst they are gaslighting good intentioned truth seekers with stories of remote-controlled planes or drones, CGI TV video fakery, bombs, and thermite for a controlled demolition or even buried or mini nukes.

Making sure people NEVER look at the anomalies with the 9/11 orphans, buildings 3, 4, 5, 6 and the Bankers Trust building, because if people do, they will immediately see the problems with the 9/11 truther narratives that are being SOLD to them.

Good intentioned truth seekers are FUNDING the greater cover-up of the truth of what happened on 9/11. Have a listen and read their court filings.

