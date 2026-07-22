What if one of the most powerful voices exposing the lies of 9/11 wasn’t a scientist, a pilot, or a politician — but a former insider video editor, who walked away from the movement’s biggest names?

He saw the obfuscation, the omissions, the active suppression of evidence, that didn’t fit the controlled government counter narrative. So he left, and created realityAXIS, a tiny YouTube channel, that hits harder than most 9/11 documentaries combined.

Through stark, artistic videos that demand you feel the footage rather than just watch it, Shinn drags viewers across “the threshold of reality”.

Where steel towers don’t collapse… they dustify in mid-air.

The channel description states that the videos are “intended to be experienced artistically, without feeling a need to take in all of the [details linearly or exhaustively].”

They are not traditional lectures or documentaries but more visual, experiential, montage-style pieces.

Richard often uses slowed or aligned footage, overlays, timestamps, narration, and highlighting of specific phenomena, that requires a bit of a rewatch unfortunately.

The content is deeply embedded in the 9/11 “truth” community, with a strong emphasis on Dr. Judy Wood’s work (especially her book: Where Did the Towers Go? and concepts of directed energy / free energy evidence).

The core thesis across the videos is that the towers did not collapse due to office fires, jet fuel, or conventional explosives / demolition. Instead, they underwent “material-specific dustification”.

Being turned into fine dust in mid-air, through advanced energy-based technology.

Below follows an Ai summary of his video library on YouTube, which I highly recommend.

Main Themes and Content Across the 17 Videos

The videos form a specialized series examining observable evidence from WTC footage, photos, radio communications, and environmental effects.

Richard numbered videos in an “RA-XXX” format (e.g., RA-015, RA-016, RA-017), suggesting a structured or sequential presentation, of specific phenomena.

Key recurring or highlighted topics include:

Dustification and visual destruction processes : Close analysis of how the towers turned to dust rather than collapsing in chunks. This includes massive dust clouds pouring out for extended periods and unusual debris patterns.

“Silly-strings” phenomenon (RA-015: SILLY-STRINGS - FROM FIREBALL THROUGH FINAL DESTRUCT): Examination of filament-like or stringy dust/debris streams ejected during the destruction sequence, from initial fireball to final destruct.

Static-electrical environment (RA-016: THE STATIC-ELECTRICAL ENVIRONMENT ON THE DAY OF 9/11): Discussion of unusual static electricity effects and interference patterns (e.g., in helicopter radio transmissions from ~5 miles away), presented as evidence of an energy field or weapon system in operation.

Firefighter radio communications and on-scene observations (e.g., the video LET ME KNOW WHEN YOU SEE FIRE / associated with the series): Detailed breakdown of FDNY radio traffic inside WTC 2 (South Tower) in the minutes before its destruction.

Key points highlighted : reports of minimal fires (only isolated small pockets), intact stairwells / elevators / structures, rescue operations continuing high up in the building, and the contrast with the official “towering inferno” narrative. The video notes heavy external dustification occurring while interior conditions allowed rescue efforts.

Other specific phenomena: Titles and references point to analysis of fireballs, final destruction sequences, possible symbolic or visual patterns (e.g., RA-017: THE HURRICANE and the ALL-SEEING EYE), and broader “observable evidence” supporting unconventional destruction mechanisms.

Videos often critique, or distance themselves from mainstream 9/11 truth groups like AE911, suggesting they promote disinformation or suppress evidence related to Judy Wood’s directed energy / dustification findings.

Some content references Richard Shinn’s earlier work with such groups.

The 17 videos collectively build a case for energy-based dustification of the WTC towers as the primary mechanism of destruction on 9/11, drawing heavily from Dr. Judy Wood’s research and emphasizing “material-specific” visual and environmental evidence over conventional explanations.

Richard treats 9/11 footage as forensic material to be closely examined for inconsistencies with fire / collapse narratives (minimal interior fires, ongoing rescues, dust behavior, static effects, etc.).

The channel positions itself as an independent, artistic exploration of this evidence, separate from larger 9/11 truth organizations.

It is not a broad conspiracy overview but a focused, visual deep-dive into specific observable anomalies supporting advanced technology involvement in the towers’ destruction.

A short snippet where the cold rubble pile is covered;

Thank you for reading, thank you for watching, listening and still caring.

The long awaited “New Investigation”, is contained in this scary book by Dr Judy Wood.

For a 1h crash course into the destruction at the WTC watch the 9/11 Essential Guide.

For a crash course into all three sites on 9/11, watch 9/11 Alchemy: Facing Reality.

Free PDF book downloads by Andrew Johnson:

9/11 – Finding the Truth and also 9/11 – Holding the Truth

Also get your hands on:

ChatGPT and 9/11 - Operation Headfake: A Thought Experiment with Artificial Intelligence, co-authored by Dr Morgan Reynolds, and John Herold, MA.

Kindle edition & a link to standard colour printed edition.

If you like reading my articles and would like to buy me a coffee, please follow the link to my PayPal, as Substack does not allow for payments to my country yet.

If this is the first article of mine you’re reading, please rewind to my first article and work your way through all of them, as you’ve missed out on a lot of valuable 9/11 and “9/11 truther movement” information.

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