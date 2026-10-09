9/11 Revisionist

9/11 Revisionist

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Matthew's avatar
Matthew
Oct 9

For the Americans who won't see this video, it's very sad. Accepting the BS narratives we've been given to believe is beyond belief. This gives a perspective and understanding that few can comprehend even if they see this. All I can say is thank you for giving me and many others more than truth. Purpose‼️My older brother was in the north tower on the 57th floor with his good friend the day before. His friend is gone, but still believes the terrorist attack narrative. This terrible event is exactly how endless wars for Bankers and criminals like Howard Slutnick and Larry Silverstein to profit. Off the deaths of others as another ritual sacrifice to their satanic god. It's unknown about the few thousand who were juice box cretons who didn't go to work that day, but it was definitely another Baal Molech ritual ceremony. IMO Satan had the worst bowel movement when these pieces of godless soulless insidious creatures slithered out of his asshole‼️

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DjO's avatar
DjO
Oct 9

The soft intimidation tactics get more chilling when they start happening around and in your home... but what are we gonna do? Shut up? 😄

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