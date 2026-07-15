In just under two months it will be the 25th remembrance of the events of September 11, 2001, and as with most of the big remembrances, like the 10th and 20th years, we will again find numerous documentaries coming out, pushing certain narratives, which to the uninformed look above board, but are in actual fact selling you a narrative, which is provably lacking in research riguor.

One such upcomming documentary has caught my eye, as the trailor has just been released, and it’s name is: The Responders: Breaking the Silence.

The trailer sets a somber, urgent scene of raw testimony and suppressed truth around 9/11 first responders.

It opens with the chaos and heroism of September 11, 2001.

Firefighters, police, and emergency workers rushing into the dust and debris, then shifts to the long aftermath: the physical and emotional toll on survivors, their illnesses, and the “silence” imposed by official narratives.

The core scene it builds is one of courageous whistleblowing, where responders break decades of restraint to share uncensored accounts of what they witnessed, experienced, and were allegedly discouraged from discussing.

The tone frames this as a moral reckoning: if these individuals can confront the horrors done to them and the truths they carry, society must do the same.

It’s positioned as an investigative documentary exposing hidden costs and cover-ups, tied to the attacks, and their response. Let’s listen to the 3 minute trailer;

The internationalCenter for 9/11 Justice, introduced the documentary as follows;

The official trailer for The Responders has arrived, offering a powerful first look at one of the most anticipated events of Turning the Tide 2026.

This new feature-length documentary gives voice to the firefighters, EMTs, police officers, and other first responders who witnessed explosions at the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001.

Many of them have spent years, and in some cases decades, struggling to make sense of what they experienced, and waiting to find the courage and the opportunity, to share their stories with the world.

On Friday, September 11, 2026, you’ll have the chance to see The Responders on the big screen at its theatrical premiere in New York City, followed by a special live Q&A with the filmmakers and several of these firsthand witnesses to the horror of September 11th. It promises to be one of the defining moments of this historic 25th anniversary gathering.

Please watch the trailer today, share it widely with your friends and family, and help us build excitement for a film that deserves to reach audiences far beyond the 9/11 Truth community.

Most importantly, if you’re planning to attend Turning the Tide 2026, don’t wait to buy your tickets.

Again, it looks on the outset “as if” sufficient research was put into this piece for most conspiracytainment consumers, aka truth seekers, but the focuss on the SOUNDS of explosions, and wanting to sell the narrative that a BOOM equals a BOMB, is a total misrepresetantion of what was actually going on, as there are MANY first responders that have spoken out on WHAT they SAW exploding, and it completely changes the conversation, as BOMBS cannot explain what was witnessed by the first responders.

Cherrypicking is going on, with regards to these testimonies, in order to SELL the narrative of a conventional controlled demolition, taking down the Twins and Building 7, where it is PROVABLE that the main destructive mechanism wasn’t thermal or kinetic.

Thanks to LENR researcher, Bob Greenyer, from the Martin Fleischman Memorial Project, and his 2026 WTC dust sample analysis, he is challenging everything we thought we knew, and at the same time, his Standing Wave Physics, finally explains Dr. Judy Wood’s “Dustification” Evidence.

Let’s take two steps back real quick;

The September 11, 2001 attacks left everyone dazed and confused, trying to make sense of a multitude of things happening around them at once, and news reporters had a very difficult time putting into words what they were seeing, and what they were hearing, and if you are a hardened 9/11 “conspiracy theorist”, you’ll be well aware the TV coverage and witness testimonies are a rabbit hole all by itself.

To give you and idea of the chaos, have a listen to this 3 minute clip as the day unfolded.

What do you do in such a stressful situation, you try and describe the events as accurate as possible, with the limited understanding of what you have happening at that moment, and that is where the problem comes in.

Just because you hear a BOOM, does that mean it was a bomb?

The official government narrative to the destruction of the World Trade Center is that all of it happened due to jet fuel.

The 9/11 “truther” movement wants you arguing over thermite, explosives, buried nukes or mini nukes, but what caused these vehicles to combust, WHILST THE TOWERES WERE STILL STANDING? (30 second clip)

What caused what this EMT witnessed in the streets around the World Trade Center?

What caused these anomlous fires and explosions? (1 minute clip)

I wrote The Forgotten 9/11 First Responder Testimonies to shine a light on the overlooked testimonies of 9/11 first responders.

Nearly 500 accounts from EMTs, paramedics, and firefighters compiled into one massive searchable PDF, that paints a picture starkly different from the official story.

Drawing from the NY Times archive, I highlight strange anomalies these witnesses described (things like vehicles spontaneously combusting, unusual dust behavior, and towers seeming to disintegrate, rather than simply collapsing) that can’t be explained by jet fuel, plane impacts, thermite, bombs, or nukes.

I focus especially on Lieutenant Rene Davila’s raw oral history: His rapid response, triage chaos, the second impact he witnessed, survival amid the debris clouds, and the heavy redactions in his transcript, as a prime example, while linking clips and urging readers to review all evidence without cherry-picking, as Dr. Judy Wood advised.

Something happened to the floors of the twin towers, and something WAS happening to the floors, and the floors WERE collapsing.

Let's begin with Melissa Doi on the 83rd floor: "The floors completely engulfed. We're on the floor and we can't breathe"" "It's very hot, everywhere on the floor". "It's very hot... I don't see any air anymore".

Document: 499 Witness Testimonies from 9-11.pdf (7058 pages)

Radio Reports of Floors Collapsing

1. Page 3695 - B. Springstead: “65th floor just collapsed”

2. Page 5505 - J. Fody: “66th Floor collapsed into 65”

3. Page 6943 - M. Byrne: “69th floor / 64th floor partial collapse”

4. Page 4189 - R. Byrne: “Collapse on the 60th floor”



Direct Observations of Floors Failing

5. Page 1724 - S. Holowach: “70th floor buckle out/crumble”

6. Page 1362 - M. Ober: “One floor blown completely outside”

7. Page 6114 - K. Gorman: “Three floors explode, antenna coming down”

8. Page 4481 - R. Boeri: “One floor explode on itself, top slide”

9. Page 4290 - S. Wright: “Floors blown out / pulverized”

10. Page 3856 - S. Grabher: “Internal collapse on floors — guy fell 2-3 stories”

11. Page 4374 - D. Williams: “One floor exploded — compressive force blew it out”



Floors Missing / Gone

12. Page 4185 - R. Byrne: “Ten floors missing, everything blowing fire”

13. Page 5299 - J. Canham: “Second and third floors were gone”



Fear of Floor Collapse

14. Page 6587 - R. Chelsen: “Floor’s going to collapse”

In my article “Was every BOOM on 9/11 a bomb?”, I explored how the chaos of September 11 led everyone, from witnesses to reporters, to describe loud sounds as explosions, or bombs, even when they weren’t.

I pointed out that not every “boom” implies planted explosives, and I used first-responder testimonies, like an EMT seeing cars spontaneously combust without extreme heat or fireballs, alongside strange basement “explosions” that wrinkled heavy steel doors like foil, and made 50-ton equipment vanish.

These effects don’t match conventional bombs, thermite, or nukes; instead, they align with directed-energy phenomena I reference from Dr. Judy Wood’s work, and earlier experiments.

I critiqued both the official jet-fuel story and truther narratives, that push explosives as the sole explanation, urging readers to question assumptions amid the stress and confusion of that day.

In the follow-up “The Sounds of Explosions on 9/11”, I revisited those same first-responder testimonies from the massive NY Times archive to ask again: just because people heard booms, and felt blasts, does that mean bombs?

I quoted multiple accounts where firefighters and EMTs initially assumed secondary devices or explosions during the collapses, describing rumbling freight-train sounds, powder clouds, and shaking, but later realizations showed compressive forces or other mechanisms at play.

I tied it back to my previous piece, stressing the human tendency to frame unfamiliar horrors in familiar terms (like bombs), and again highlighted how these details better fit exotic energy effects than traditional demolition.

Both pieces push back against limited-hangout theories in the truth community, while promoting a fuller, evidence-based look at what really destroyed the towers.

In my article “Firemen locator alarms going off on 9/11,” I described the eerie, haunting scene right after the towers disintegrated: as the massive dust clouds began to settle and sunlight returned, a chilling chorus of personal alert safety system (PASS) alarms, those locator devices worn by firefighters, suddenly filled the air.

These alarms, designed to sound when a firefighter is motionless or in distress, were going off by the dozens across the debris field, yet many of the attached firemen were never found or recovered.

I shared gripping video clips and survivor testimonies (including references to the “9/11 surfer” Pasquale Buzzelli), to highlight how this grim auditory aftermath underscores the scale of the unexplained molecular-level destruction that day, tying it into broader evidence for directed-energy mechanisms while encouraging readers to confront the full, disturbing reality beyond conventional collapse narratives. (11 minute clip)

In my article “The Forgotten Firefighters of Stairwell B of the North Tower,” I examined the remarkable survival of 16 firefighters (including the “9/11 surfer” Pasquale Buzzelli) who were inside the North Tower when it suddenly turned to dust, highlighting how their experiences demolish both the official jet-fuel collapse story and controlled-demolition theories.

These men reported no loud explosions, no bright flashes, no molten steel, no falling debris crushing them.

Just a roar, a massive dust cloud, and the building essentially vanishing around them in Stairwell B, despite the structure’s enormous weight.

I called out fellow firefighters like Erik Lawyer and Raul Angulo, for discussing some narrative holes on platforms like Redacted, while seemingly withholding or downplaying these key testimonies, and I connected the event to the eerie sea of locator alarms sounding afterward for unrecovered colleagues. (2 minute clip)

This wasn’t the first time I’ve been critical of the 9/11 truth establishment firefighters like Erik Lawyer and Raul Angulo, as in my article “Calling Out Bravo 7 For Real,” written with substantial input from my longtime friend Conspiracy Realist, I delivered a sharp, unapologetic takedown of the documentary Calling Out Bravo 7 as a piece of limited-hangout disinformation, that misleads well-intentioned truth seekers by pushing controlled demolition and thermite narratives, while ignoring or distorting the full evidence of what happened to all seven World Trade Center buildings.

I highlighted how figures like Curt Weldon promote the film, and a narrow 9/11 commission focused only on Towers 1, 2, and 7, conveniently omitting the destruction of Buildings 3, 4, 5, and 6, and I pointed to impossibly small debris piles, vanishing building material, and other anomalies that neither jet fuel, fires, nor conventional explosives can explain, pointing instead to directed-energy weapons as detailed in Dr. Judy Wood’s work.

It’s a through analysis of the film’s claims (including its handling of WTC 5 fires and radio communications like Orio Palmer’s), and again I showed how it cherry-picks, spreads falsehoods, and shields perpetrators, urging readers to reject these controlled narratives, in favor of comprehensive, evidence-based inquiry after 25 years of the cover-up.

We again saw more documentaries coming out in 2025, which again were disinformation filled, which I broke down piece by piece;

Across my five-part series critiquing Tucker Carlson’s “The 9/11 Files,” I expressed deep disappointment that an influential alternative voice, after extensive research and access, largely recycled limited-hangout narratives centered on CIA failures, hijackers, planes, Osama bin Laden, and flaws in the 9/11 Commission Report, while ignoring or sidelining the physical evidence of what actually destroyed the World Trade Center complex. His research team has failed him, and the general public.

In each episode breakdown, I highlighted how Tucker reinforces the official conspiracy theory of Arab terrorists and jet-fuel collapses or controlled demolition alternatives, instead of addressing the dustification of buildings, impossibly small debris piles, spontaneous vehicle combustion, survivor accounts from Stairwell B, missing “orphaned” structures like WTC 3 to 6, and the full implications of directed-energy evidence, as detailed by Dr. Judy Wood, where we see phenomena that bombs, thermite, or nukes cannot explain.

I called out his alignment with gatekeepers, and the broader “truth movement” industry, for gaslighting audiences away from court-admissible evidence, and the complete destruction of all seven WTC buildings, urging viewers to seek the unvarnished physical reality over narrative spin after 24 years.

In a TAP interview, 9/11 Jersey Girl voices her dissapointment in Tucker. (7 minutes)

Kristen Breitweiser, who’s husband was killed in the South Tower on 9/11, and also a fellow 9/11 Jersey Girl, like Patricia Casazza, sat down with Tucker in 2025.

In my article “9/11 Widow Speaks with Tucker - A Breakdown”, I analyzed Kristen Breitweiser’s interview with Tucker Carlson, where the 9/11 widow (whose husband died in the South Tower) detailed the decades-long cover-up she witnessed, from foreknowledge and insider trading, to the victim compensation fund scandals, and inadequate investigations.

While appreciating her passion and some valid points on media complicity and official failures, I expressed dismay that both she and Tucker still cling to the hijacker / plane narratives, and treat Building 7 as the central “key,” ignoring the full destruction of all seven WTC buildings (the “orphans” 3 to 6) and the physical evidence of dustification that points beyond bombs, thermite, or conventional demolition.

I connected it to my prior critiques of Tucker’s five-part series, stressed starting with “what happened” via forensic evidence, also citing Dr. Judy Wood’s work, and court cases, and warned that limited-hangout discussions in alternative media continue to gaslight audiences away from the complete truth and its massive implications.

Sorry, I digress, back to some other 9/11 documentaries released in 2025;

In my article “Decoding ‘CODEX 9/11’,” I critiqued Brad Zerbo’s documentary as a solid wake-up call for normies, that correctly identifies 9/11 as a government false flag with strong motives, but ultimately a wasted opportunity that regurgitates debunked limited-hangout tropes like remote-controlled drones, plane impacts, explosives / controlled demolition, and an overfocus on Israeli “art students”, while ignoring the full forensic evidence of directed-energy destruction across all seven WTC buildings.

I dismantled its contradictions (e.g., Newtonian physics violations, missing rubble, “orphaned” buildings 3 to 6), and urged viewers toward Dr. Judy Wood’s work, and related court cases instead of bombs / thermite narratives, and noted how such productions steer seasoned researchers down dead-end streets.

The film’s rapid spread further illustrates how even well-intentioned producers can inadvertently amplify the cover-up, and mislead large audiences away from the complete physical reality of what happened that day, and when confronted with their “unintended” shortcommings, they shy away from addressing any critique, just like you see when approaching the establishment truther talking heads.

In my article “Unmasking Ryan Dawson’s - Empire Unmasked Redux,” I critiqued Ryan Dawson’s four-hour documentary, as yet another rehash of familiar 9/11 “truth” talking points, that correctly identifies government and Israeli foreknowledge / involvement in the false flag but ultimately falls flat by ignoring the forensic evidence of what physically happened to the World Trade Center complex.

Dawson pushes hijackers, real planes (including at Shanksville), explosives / controlled demolition, “dancing Israelis,” and art-student distractions, narratives that steer audiences toward limited hangouts and ethnic scapegoating while avoiding directed-energy destruction, dustification, the impossibly small debris piles, the “orphaned” buildings 3 to 6, and Dr. Judy Wood’s court-admissible research.

I noted how such productions (like those from Tucker Carlson or CODEX 9/11), keep people from determining “what” was done before speculating on “who” or “why,” perpetuating the cover-up through the infiltrated truth movement.

In 2026, we’ve had TWO pieces, being pushed by the establishment truth movement talking heads, that again points good intentioned truth seekers down a provable dead end street;

In my article “The 2026 Shanksville Flight 93 Hoodwink,” I recapped a conversation with Mark Conlon (9/11 Planes Research) and Mike Zarzano, about a Colorado 9/11 Truth event, where Ken Jenkins screened a film, pushing the official government narrative of Flight 93 crashing in Shanksville, complete with heroic “Let’s Roll” stories, edited phone calls, and minimal wreckage, while evading tough questions and framing skeptics as suffering from cognitive dissonance or mental issues.

We dissected timeline discrepancies (BTS vs. official takeoff), ACARS data showing the plane still airborne post-“crash,” radar evidence placing it miles beyond the site, lack of verified debris / serial numbers, passenger-manifest anomalies, and eyewitness contradictions, arguing it fits a plane-swap or Northwoods-style op, rather than a real crash.

The piece highlights ongoing gatekeeping in the truth movement, psychological framing by organizers, and the need to prioritize forensic evidence, over comforting myths, 25 years later.

Just recently we also had a 2026 Flight Simulator Study releaded by the International Center for 9/11 Justice.

In my article “2026 Flight Simulator Study: Why This ‘Automated Plane’ Paper Is Fundamentally Flawed,” I dismantled Dr. Piers Robinson’s new paper and presentation (“Manual or Automated? A Flight Simulation Study...”) as a narrow, misleading revival of the piloted-vs-remote debate, that assumes the official NTSB-reported flight paths actually occurred while ignoring mountains of prior contradictory evidence.

Foreground a 737 and the bigger plane is a 767

Using a 737 simulator as a “reasonable approximation” for 767 / 757 maneuvers, the study sidesteps 2007 Qui-Tam whistleblower cases (Dr. Morgan Reynolds and Capt. John Lear’s affidavits, on physical and piloting impossibilities), avionics arguments against remote takeover, telemetry / ACARS / radar data showing the planes remained airborne post-“crash,” and 9/11 Planes Research’s detailed work on anomalies, while conveniently overlooking Newtonian-physics violations at impact and the full WTC destruction evidence, never mind that a 737 and a 767 differ massively.

I argued this serves the IC911J’s pattern of gatekeeping and limited hangouts, wasting the 25th anniversary by rehashing dead-end plane narratives instead of forensic reality, and I urged readers to prioritize comprehensive evidence over flawed simulations.

As we approach the 25th remembrance of 9/11, expect a fresh wave of documentaries from producers across the spectrum.

Many will spotlight heroic first-responder stories, while stopping short of the full forensic picture.

The Responders: Breaking the Silence, looks set to follow this familiar pattern.

Powerful, emotionally resonant testimonies that risk becoming another well-intentioned half-truth.

Patricia Casazza’s open letters have been crystal clear: a half-truth is still a whole lie, when it omits the physical anomalies that cannot be explained by planes, fires, or conventional controlled demolition.

Dr. Judy Wood’s recent response to Richard Gage reinforces this point, exposing years of selective citation, and narrative protection, within parts of the movement.

True remembrance and accountability require more than compelling survivor stories.

They demand we confront what actually happened to the towers.

Only then can we properly honor the responders, the victims, and the search for unvarnished truth.

Ask yourself the question: Why do we still have a 9/11 cover-up? (3 minutes)

That leads to a final question: What would that cover-up look like? (7 minutes)

Instead of addressing ALL the evidence, let’s just play victim, when we are challenged.

Listen to Andy Steele, who worked for AE911 & Richard Gage.

9/11 Insider Drops Bombshell Exit Interview - Andy Steele Exposes the Truth Movement’s Industrial Complex After 15 Brutal Years

“To determine what happened on 9/11, all available evidence must be considered. We cannot pick and choose which observable facts we may want to explain and then ignore the others. Any explanation must consider all the available evidence...” - Dr Judy Wood

A final thought.

Not just the government, but your “trusted experts” in various truth movemnents.

Thank you for reading, thank you for watching, listening and still caring.

If you like reading my articles and would like to buy me a coffee, please follow the link to my PayPal, as Substack does not allow for payments to my country yet.

If this is the first article of mine you’re reading, please rewind to my first article and work your way through all of them, as you’ve missed out on a lot of valuable 9/11 and “9/11 truther movement” information.

The long awaited “New Investigation”, is contained in this scary book by Dr Judy Wood.

For a 1h crash course into the destruction at the WTC watch the 9/11 Essential Guide.

For a crash course into all three sites on 9/11, watch 9/11 Alchemy: Facing Reality.

Free PDF book downloads by Andrew Johnson:

9/11 – Finding the Truth and also 9/11 – Holding the Truth

Also get your hands on:

ChatGPT and 9/11 - Operation Headfake: A Thought Experiment with Artificial Intelligence, co-authored by Dr Morgan Reynolds, and John Herold, MA.

Kindle edition & a link to standard colour printed edition.

Come join the discussion on Telegram, find me on X and check out my Rumble channel.

Share





