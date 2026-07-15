9/11 Revisionist

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C Woody's avatar
C Woody
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I have read Dr Woods book twice and her theory is without doubt the correct one. The technology that the military industrial complex possessed at that time would have been touted as science fiction, the stuff of Hollywood special effects. People still refuse to believe it. Most have just moved on, accepting the approved narrative, accepting the reality of the slow creep of the new world order surveillance state without so much as a second thought. It’s just the way it is now to the majority of the population.

We will never know the “who” or the “how” definitively, just like we will never have answers to the second 9/11 that was unleashed on the entire world in 2020 .. the CV-19 operations. Whoever the chosen few are that order these events, cannot be hated enough. Destruction of lives, families, whatever stands in the way of the NWO.

It is chilling to think that if they possessed such advanced technology 25 years ago, how much further advanced are they today. I think some of us have an understanding, but just the tip of the iceberg.

Thank you for keeping this subject alive for those of us that refuse to accept the narrative.

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