Even when you ask Ai to discuss this excellent 2020 documentary by Chris Hampton, you don’t get much information;

A 2020 independent documentary film by Chris Hampton (Wolf Clan Media / creator of the 9/11 Alchemy series).

It is an alternative / conspiracy-style production in the same vein as his better-known 9/11 Alchemy films (Facing Reality, Free Energy & Free Thinking, and A Big Idea).

Those works examine claims of suppressed or secret technologies (such as advanced imaging / illusion systems, directed energy, and related “PSYOP” elements), occult / numerological symbolism, predictive programming, and alleged institutional or elite hidden agendas that he argues are concealed from the public.

Public descriptions of The Purge – Election Year itself are minimal (primarily the Rumble listing noting the 2020 release and his connection to the Alchemy series). It appears to apply a similar investigative approach to themes around the 2020 election period.

Likely covering political or institutional “purges,” censorship, control mechanisms, or related conspiracy claims involving technology and agendas. The film circulates mainly on alternative platforms like Rumble rather than mainstream outlets.

Thank you for reading, thank you for watching, listening and still caring.

The long awaited “New Investigation”, read this very scary book by Dr Judy Wood.

For a 1h crash course into the destruction at the WTC watch the 9/11 Essential Guide.

For a crash course into all three sites on 9/11, watch 9/11 Alchemy: Facing Reality.

Free PDF book downloads by Andrew Johnson:

9/11 – Finding the Truth and also 9/11 – Holding the Truth

Also get your hands on: ChatGPT and 9/11 - Operation Headfake: A Thought Experiment with Artificial Intelligence, Volume 1, co-authored by Dr Morgan Reynolds, and John Herold, MA. Kindle edition & a link to standard colour printed edition.

AI Reveals 9/11 - Operation Headfake Volume 2: A Thought Experiment with Artificial Intelligence.

E-Book, Standard Color Paperback, Monochrome Edition, Hardcover, Spiral Bound Edition

A number of people have asked for alternative ways to contribute by not using Substack subscriptions, so here it is.

If this is the first article of mine you’re reading, please rewind to my first article & work your way through all of them, as you’ve missed out on a lot of valuable 9/11, & “9/11 truther movement” information.

Come join the discussion on Telegram, find me on X and check out my Rumble channel.

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