The Israeli Art Students, Gelatin & E-Team PSYOP

Something important that most people interested in researching 9/11 seem not to take into account is the fact that the people who planned 9/11, sure as hell did not forget to plan a cover-up. Now ask yourself this. What would that cover-up look like?

We already have ol Lucky Larry playing his part of misdirecting good intentioned truth seekers down a dead end street with his ‘pull it” remark. You need to consider the following statements made in the clip below. It’s just a 2 minute clip.

If you want to read more about the 9/11 orphan, Building 6, follow this link.

Back to the video above and think about what I’m proposing here;

The narrative was put into play and promoted to keep people from realising the US Military industrial Complex’s involvement in the events on 9/11 and especially the black-ops technology involved.

Let’s have a look at NIST, ARA and SAIC, the two US MIC contractors involved with security and clean-up at Ground Zero, with a focus in what they specialise in; (6 min clip)

Let’s address some of the disinformation pertaining to the “Israelis”.

Let’s start with the “artists”, Gelatin & “the E-Team” in the one tower, shall we...

Were they Israeli, or Austrian? Watch the video above, before reading further….

The first part discusses the psyop and the second part, is where the artist talks about the boxes.

The boxes were given to them for free, where they illegally built the balcony out of the tower window….

BB-18 is a power distribution bus for electrical fuses, as in the fuse box that electricity goes through in a house or building, to prevent short-circuits.

They’re produced by the Littelfuse company. It’s not a bomb fuse, LOL.

So, you need to be open to the idea that those boxes were given to them to push the explosive narrative…

Rebekah Roth pushed a lot of that bullshit with her fictional books, but I am not sure whether someone started it before her. She was later ousted as a possible government spook in 2015. Listen to this for more details or read my in depth article.

There is truth in that there was some foreknowledge by some, but the conspiracy theory that no Jews died on 9/11, is just that - A conspiracy theory.

The full lecture by the B-Thing / Gelatin Artists.

Lastly, people need to see the bigger picture of the team behind 9/11 and how the various stakeholders played their part in “Operation Headfake”. (6 minute clip)

9/11 FACTS that hurt people’s feelings - 43 FACTS that cannot be explained due to jet fuel, bombs, thermite or nukes - Read more here

Thank you for reading, thank you for watching, listening and still caring.

If you like reading my articles and would like to buy me a coffee, please follow the link to my PayPal, as substack does not allow for payments to my country yet.

If this is the first article of mine you’re reading, please rewind to my first article and work your way through all of them, as you’ve missed out on a lot of valuable 9/11 and “9/11 truther movement” information.

Remember DO NOT get your hands on this absolutely scary book by Dr Judy Wood.

And whatever you do, don’t watch the 1h “9/11 Essential Guide”.

Free PDF book downloads by Andrew Johnson:

9/11 – Finding the Truth and also 9/11 – Holding the Truth

Come join the discussion on Telegram, find me on X and check out my Rumble channel.

Share