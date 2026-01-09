By now, most people with a working brain can accept that the government narrative of what happened and who allegedly was responsible for the events on September 11, 2001 is highly suspect.

As early as 15 September 2001 world leaders started expressing doubt.

Hosni Mubarak’s misgivings about official 9/11 account:

During a CNN interview on 15 September 2001, Mubarak discussed the attack on the Pentagon, saying, “The Pentagon is not very high, a pilot could come straight to the Pentagon like this to hit, he should have flown a lot in this area to know the obstacles which could meet him when he is flying very low with a big commercial plane to hit the Pentagon in a special place.” He added, “Somebody has studied this very well, someone has flown in this area very much.”

When asked, “Are you suggesting it was an inside operation, I may ask, who do you think is behind this?” he replied, “Frankly speaking, I don’t want to jump to conclusions... let us wait and see what is the result of the investigations, because something like this done in the United States is not an easy thing ... I am speaking as a former pilot, I know that very well, I flew very heavy planes, I flew fighters, I know that very well, this is not an easy thing, so I think we should not jump to conclusions from now."

Interviewed on the BBC on 19 September 2001, when asked about the expected repercussions of an assault on Afghanistan and the killing of Osama bin Laden, Mubarak said he didn’t believe bin Laden alone was responsible for the attacks on the US. "American experts also believe the operation is beyond bin Laden.

In a later article, he repeated his concerns, saying, “I find it hard to believe that people who were learning to fly in Florida could, within a year and a half, fly large commercial airlines and hit with accuracy the towers of the World Trade Center which would appear, to the pilot from the air, the size of a pencil. Only a professional pilot could carry out this mission, not someone who learned to fly for 18 months in Florida.”

Mubarak also later claimed that Egyptian intelligence had warned US officials 12 days before 9/11 that al-Qaeda was in the advance stages of conducting a significant operation against a US target. - Source

Below is a short clip from Jesse Ventura's TV series Conspiracy Theory with Jesse Ventura that specifically questioned the 9/11 Pentagon event, titled "Pentagon," first aired on December 17, 2010. (Season 2, Episode 8) 3 minute clip

Note that some statements have been disputed or clarified later, and many are associated with broader “conspiracy theories”.

Hamid Gul (former Director-General of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence agency, Pakistan) - September 26, 2001: In an interview shortly after the attacks, Gul claimed they were an “inside job” orchestrated by Israel/Mossad with U.S. complicity, rather than al-Qaeda. source

Muammar Gaddafi (former President of Libya) In a significant 2002 interview with CNN, Muammar Gaddafi addressed the September 11 attacks, positioning himself as an opponent of Al-Qaeda and terrorism. source

Bob Graham (U.S. Senator from Florida and co-chair of the Congressional Joint Inquiry into 9/11, United States) - May 12, 2003: Accused the Bush administration of a “coverup” regarding intelligence failures and Saudi involvement before and after the attacks, implying incomplete disclosure in the official narrative. Source

Andreas von Bülow (former Minister of Research and Technology, Germany) - 2003 (book publication): In his book The CIA and September 11 , argued that the attacks were staged by U.S. elements to justify wars in Afghanistan and Iraq. source

Michael Meacher (former Environment Minister under Tony Blair, United Kingdom) - September 6, 2003: In a Guardian op-ed, suggested the U.S. government may have knowingly failed to prevent the attacks, raising questions about foreknowledge and motives tied to Iraq. Source

Venezuelan President Hugo Chávez said that it’s plausible that the US Government was involved in the September 11 attacks.

Sept. 12, 2006: Chavez did not specifically accuse the U.S. government of having a hand in the Sept. 11 attacks, but rather suggested that theories of U.S. involvement bear examination.

The Venezuelan leader, an outspoken critic of U.S. President George W. Bush, was reacting to a television report investigating a theory the Twin Towers were brought down with explosives after hijacked airplanes crashed into them in 2001.

“The hypothesis is not absurd ... that those towers could have been dynamited,” Chavez said in a speech to supporters. “A building never collapses like that, unless it’s with an implosion.”

“The hypothesis that is gaining strength ... is that it was the same U.S. imperial power that planned and carried out this terrible terrorist attack or act against its own people and against citizens of all over the world,” Chavez said. “Why? To justify the aggressions that immediately were unleashed on Afghanistan, on Iraq.”

Chavez has said the U.S. launched those wars to ensure its political and economic power. Source

Fidel Castro (former President and leader of Cuba) - September 12, 2007: Accused the U.S. of spreading disinformation and fooling the world about 9/11, implying the official story was fabricated. source

Francesco Cossiga (former President of Italy) - November 30, 2007: In a Corriere della Sera interview, claimed the attacks were a joint CIA-Mossad operation, known among Italian center-left circles (though later reports suggested he may have been sarcastic or not serious). source

Muammar Gaddafi (former President of Libya) In a significant 2009 interview, with CNN’s Larry King, Muammar Gaddafi addressed the September 11 attacks, The 911 Terrorist Were Not From Afghanistan Or Iraq! source

Mahmoud Ahmadinejad (President of Iran) - March 2008 initial doubts; ( expanded in 2010 UN speech ): Described 9/11 as a “suspect event” and “big lie,” later stating in September 2010 that segments of the U.S. government orchestrated it to save the economy and support Israel. source 3 minute clip

Mahathir Mohamad (former Prime Minister of Malaysia) - January 2010: Claimed there was “strong evidence” the attacks were staged or faked by the U.S. to justify wars against Muslims. source Let’s do some quick thought experiments, and look at who the core team behind 9/11 could be and what roles they played. (6 minute clip) Who in the media were “in the know” and how did they cover-up, and deflect from the truth of what really happened at all three sites? (5 minute clip) Lastly, for people studying 9/11 for decades, why do they struggle when the full extent of the deception is pointed out to them? (4 minute clip)

The clips above are excerpts from the book by Dr Morgan Reynolds and John Herold “ChatGPT and 9/11: A Thought Experiment with Artificial Intelligence Volume 1.”

See Chapter 43 about limited hangouts as well as Chapter 44 about the 9/11 truth movement. Here’s a link to the Kindle edition & a link to standard color printed edition.

