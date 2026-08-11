It’s a month to the day, for the 25th remembrance of the events of 9/11, and the half-truths will be rolled out again to the masses, as has been the case for over 20 years, especially when it comes to the 9/11 “truth” movement, and thus I need to remind you of the following.

In October of 2025, I had an interview with Matthew Naus, legendary 9/11 truth activist, and Vietnam veteran, discussing his long journey in the 9/11 truth movement, and his experience dealing first hand with many controlled opposition gatekeepers, and possible government agents, in the 9/11 truth sphere. Listen to the dicsussion here.

Also read the accompanying article below the timestamps, as a lot of additional background to what was discussed, is expanded upon.

Mr Naus also runs a Facebook page: Evidence of Directed Free-Energy Technology on 9/11/2001 - link

He recently posted the following, which I thought necessary to share with you, my readers, with Mr Naus’ blessing, of course. FB link

Mr Naus writes:

The orphan buildings of the WTC Complex on 9/11, were buildings 3, 4, 5, and 6.

They weren’t talked about much in the early days of 9/11 research between 2005 and 2009.

I did a local access TV program from around 2009 to 2012 called MEET THE TRUTH.

I covered a number of subjects, and 9/11 was the one I covered the most.

Even though I got to know some of the well known researchers of that time, and interviewed some of them on my show, I still didn’t connect enough dots to understand the evidence well enough to sort out the 9/11 research decievers. That didn’t start to happen until the spring of 2011. On my TV show I invited some well known 9/11 researchers to speak about 9/11.

Names such as James Fetzer, Kevin Barrett, Robert (Bob) Bowman, David Ray Griffin, and Richard Gage.

I also sponsored some of these researchers to come to my hometown and speak, and organized a 15 city tour for David Ray Griffin in 2010, and a 10 city tour for Richard Gage in 2011.

By the summer of 2011, my association with these researchers started to disintegrate due to differences in how another researcher (Dr Judy Wood), who I was following, was being disrespected, and shunned by many of these researchers.

I first met Dr Judy Wood when I heard her speak in NYC on September 10th, 2006.

The next day I also ran into Dr Wood in Washington DC speaking in front of the Whitehouse on the 5th Anniversary of 9/11.

Other researchers I heard that day were Morgan Reynolds, and Dr Bob Bowman.

I also videotaped Dr Judy Wood and many other 9/11 researchers at a 9/11 Truth Conference in Madison, Wisconsin in 2007, organized by James Fetzer.

I believe it was sometime in 2008 / 2009, I started to post some material about Dr Wood’s research on my website, Take A Stand For 9/11 Truth. At that time I had over 600 followers who took a stand for 9/11 Truth, signing up on my website asking for a new investigation. I covered all 50 states where signers had to identify the state they were from when they signed up. It was shortly after posting Dr Judy Wood’s picture and a link to her website along with some parts of her research, that I began to notice some dissatisfaction from some of those that signed up on my website.

There was another well known website called (9/11 Blogger) that I frequently posted on, and monetarily supported, that was giving me a problem. 9/11Blogger had placed the logo that represented and connected to my website “Take A Stand For 9/11 Truth” on their front page for quite some time. Suddenly, that logo disappeared from the front page of 911Blogger’s website, with no explanation from the managers of the site.

This happened shortly after I started posting Dr Wood’s research.

After I sent a few emails to 9/11Blogger managers I finally got a response email from one of them that went by the name of (Reprehensor). This manager tried to persuade me to stop supporting Dr Judy Wood on my website. Little did he know that my personality had some fiercely independent qualities to it and I replied with a few lines that basically said, “stay out of my research business”. It still took me 2 more years of keeping an open mind, to clearly understand the deceptiveness I was noticing.

When Dr Judy Wood’s book came out in late 2010, and I started to read it, only then did the dots really start to get connected.

At that time, I did my best to try and inform the well known researchers I knew about her new book. I even sold my first copy of Dr Wood’s book to Richard Gage, while I was driving him to Chicago from his stop in Milwaukee (my hometown), on his 10 city Midwest tour I organized for him in April of 2011.

This tour really woke me up to all the deception I was slowly noticing, regarding Dr Wood’s research.

Richard Gage was confronted in Madison, Wisconsin AND Peoria, Illinois, about Dr Wood’s research on this tour. Remember this was 2011!!!

As I got videos of these confrontations, just after the end of Richard Gage’s tour, I could easily identify how deceptive Richard Gage was being in answering the questions he was getting about Dr Wood’s research.

As I researched his website, Architects & Engineers for 9/11 Truth, I found the very disrespectful article he wrote on Dr Judy Wood’s research, which was written before he purchased Dr Wood’s book from me on April 9th, 2011.

By the end of the summer of 2011, I completely disassociated myself from all the controlled demolition / thermite research pushers and became fully on board with Dr Judy Wood’s research.

I was getting more involved with Andrew Johnson, and read his book, 9/11 Finding The Truth, which I found to be very accurate in how he described the coverup of 9/11.

Some of the dealings he wrote about with 9/11 researchers I could easily identify with.

I also had some similar dealings with some of these same researchers.

I also participated in a radio program with Andrew Johnson, on The Ralph Winterowd radio show, where we discussed this coverup subject on 9/11.

On June 29th, 2012 I had Dr Judy Wood (using Skype), do a presentation on my local access TV show MEET THE TRUTH. She did her complete 2 hour PowerPoint presentation on that show, with just a few interjections from me, the host.

It was similar to the one she did shortly after in August of 2012, at the Breakthrough Energy Conference in Holland.

I’m going to end this history with a short clip that sort of identifies how most 9/11 researchers, except Dr Judy Wood, kept their research limited to the Twin Towers, and Building 7, ignoring much of the evidence of the orphan buildings, and much more of the surrounding evidence found at the WTC Complex, and in the nearby areas around the WTC Complex.

In my interview with Dr David Ray Griffin on my TV show, one of my 9/11 activism associates asked Dr David Ray Griffin (who wrote 10 books on 9/11), about one of those orphan buildings (building 6), on this show.

Listen to Dr David Ray Griffin’s response, and how easily he deflected this question.

This revised picture of the backdrop of my TV show titled, MEET THE TRUTH, was created by 9/11 Revsionist, after asking some friends to help create it, after hearing me mention, “knowing what I know now, I would rename that show: MEET THE LIAR”.

End of Mr Naus’ FB post.

But here is another important one;

This very large banner promoting Dr Judy Wood’s research, was designed by me around 2011 / 2012.

As we get nearer to the 25th anniversary I want to give a link to were I had it made.

Just maybe, there is someone out there willing to order one, and go out on the street on the 25th anniversary, to promote the truth about what happened on 9/11/2001, at the WTC Complex. I know I will be out there, like I have done for the past 15 years.

Here’s the link to the poster.

***** Please note Dr Wood’s new website address is; www.doctorjudywood.com

Richard Gage Calls Out 9/11 Revisionist – But He Just Debunked Himself

Gage cites Dr Judy Wood’s pages to attack her — those exact pages destroy Gage's claims.

Thank you for reading, thank you for watching, listening and still caring.

The long awaited “New Investigation”, is contained in this scary book by Dr Judy Wood.

For a 1h crash course into the destruction at the WTC watch the 9/11 Essential Guide.

For a crash course into all three sites on 9/11, watch 9/11 Alchemy: Facing Reality.

Free PDF book downloads by Andrew Johnson:

9/11 – Finding the Truth and also 9/11 – Holding the Truth

Also get your hands on:

ChatGPT and 9/11 - Operation Headfake: A Thought Experiment with Artificial Intelligence, co-authored by Dr Morgan Reynolds, and John Herold, MA.

Kindle edition & a link to standard colour printed edition.

If you like reading my articles and would like to buy me a coffee, please follow the link to my PayPal, as Substack does not allow for payments to my country yet.

If this is the first article of mine you’re reading, please rewind to my first article and work your way through all of them, as you’ve missed out on a lot of valuable 9/11 and “9/11 truther movement” information.

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