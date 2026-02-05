A recent post to my friend Math Easy Solutions (MES) Telegram channel, prompted me to put this article together, as I was a longtime follower of James Corbett, and in my opinion, he has done excellent work in the alternative media field for years, BUT when it comes to 9/11, he lacks intellectual humility, when taking on the destructive mechanism deployed on September 11, 2001. A very puzzling aspect, from such a “diligent” researcher, and well known alt media talking head. Why Corbett, why???

Below is a VERY interesting October 10, 2012 video released by James Corbett;

The video includes a second title Episode 242: The Meaning of 9/11 Truth, yet he NEVER actually discusses what happened on 9/11, or the evidence presented to court, by Dr Judy Wood.

Instead, he appears to reveal some bread crumbs as to the advanced cold-DEW technology used on 9/11:

• References the infamous Donald Rumsfeld “Unknown Unknowns” and DEW clips.

• Shows a book in the background called “Black 9/11”.

• Discusses the naming of the Manhattan Project.

• Discusses space-based weapons capable of striking Earth like meteors.

• Mentions the 1985 CNN Report on EMF Weapons.

• Discusses the Secret Weapons used in Iraq.

• Includes many more black budget technologies...

I highly recommend that you study my article: Secret Super Weapons and Sept 11, 2001 - Scalar, Electromagnetics, RF Weapons and Weather modification.

Now, seeing that James Corbett is well aware of these technologies and the the outcomes of deploying these weapons, then why would he act and say things like this, when asked about the evidence presented by Dr Judy Wood? (13 minutes)

In last year or two, it seemed like an apology might take place, after all, James’ sidekick, Media Monarchy, has shown some intellectual humility, in hindsight of how dismissive he was to the evidence the past 20 years, when he and Corbett were discussing the weird “forest fires”… (45 seconds)

Then Media Monarchy AGAIN apologized to Dr Wood, when discussing a “newly released angle of the North Tower disintegration”, in 2024… (3 minutes)

Media Monarchy also mentioned listening back podcasts, he listened to 20 years ago, when Dr Wood was interviewed by James Fetzer. (47 seconds)

Then let’s remind you of this nugget I found on James Fetzer, before he started spewing his drivel of nukes being the destructive force on September 11, 2001. (6 min)

Now, dear James Corbett - A prolific statement: A half truth, is still a WHOLE LIE.

James, have you bothered to read the open letter to the US Government & the 9/11 truth movement, from 9/11 Jersey Girl, Patricia Casazza? Read it here.

A reading of Patricia’s open letter to the 9/11 “truth” movement, and Orio Palmer’s observations, as he was ascending the South Tower, before he perished in the disintegration. (10 minutes) Full TAP Talk interview here.

James Corbett, isn’t it time that you come clean and admit that you have err’d in your coverage of 9/11, and indirectly added to the further cover-up of 9/11 truth, by aligning yourself with provable disinformation peddlers?

Additional resources:

9/11 Truth Suppression Timeline - “The best way to control the opposition is to lead it ourselves.” - Vladimir Lenin

9/11 Truth’s Protective Layers Unmasked - The cover-up and the vast network continuing to suppress the real 9/11 truth

9/11 FACTS that hurt people’s feelings - 43 FACTS that cannot be explained due to jet fuel, bombs, thermite or nukes - Read more here

Thank you for reading, thank you for watching, listening and still caring.

If you like reading my articles and would like to buy me a coffee, please follow the link to my PayPal, as Substack does not allow for payments to my country yet.

If this is the first article of mine you’re reading, please rewind to my first article and work your way through all of them, as you’ve missed out on a lot of valuable 9/11 and “9/11 truther movement” information.

Remember DO NOT get your hands on this absolutely scary book by Dr Judy Wood.

And whatever you do, don’t watch the 1h “9/11 Essential Guide”.

Free PDF book downloads by Andrew Johnson:

9/11 – Finding the Truth and also 9/11 – Holding the Truth

Come join the discussion on Telegram, find me on X and check out my Rumble channel.

Share