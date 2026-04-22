This is a conversation between Mark Conlon, aka 9/11 Planes Research, Mike Zarzano and I, discussing a recent movie debut by Ken Jenkins, hosted by Colorado 9/11, where they were pushing the government narrative for Flight 93, that allegedly crashed at Shanksville, PA. Pretty strange for 9/11 “truthers” to be pushing the government narrative?

Here is our quick discussion of what Mike and I experienced during the Q&A after the screening, and then we work through Mark Conlon’s extensive research to all of the alleged planes on 9/11, with a particular focus on Flight 93.

Timestamps and additional resources below, as well as the presentation and Q&A;

Timestamped Chapters / Outline

0:00 — Introduction & Setup

Norman (911 Revisionist) introduces the guests : Mark Conlon (9/11 Planes Research) and Mike Zarzano. Overview of the Colorado 9/11 event featuring Ken Jenkins’ Shanksville-focused presentation. Mentions prior suspicions about Jenkins and links to related content.

1:07 — Recap of the Colorado 9/11 Ken Jenkins Event (by Mike Zarzano)

Mike describes the screening as disappointing with weak evidence. Covers the Tim Lambert property owner video, edited CeeCee Lyles phone call (omitting “it’s a frame”), lack of verified serial numbers on wreckage/voice recorders, and the rushed Q&A where questions were cut off by David Chandler.

4:58 — Patterns of Evasion in 9/11 Truth Groups

Mike compares the Shanksville event to the earlier Boston 9/11 meeting (Barbara Honegger/April Gallup claims interrupted). Discusses frustration with groups rushing or avoiding tough questions, 25 years later.

6:37 — Framing & Psychological Setup of the Event (Norman)

Critique of how the Zoom was framed to portray questioners of the official Shanksville/Pentagon narrative as suffering from cognitive dissonance or mental issues. Comments from Craig McKee. Emotional “Hollywood tearjerker” propaganda in the Tim Lambert segment and “Let’s Roll” hero narrative.

9:37 — Eyewitness & Family Doubts; Psychological Ops Angle

Norman notes Deborah Welsh’s husband questioning the narrative. Discusses Colorado 9/11 organizers (psychologists Marty Hopper & Fran Shur) and the perceived “psyop” framing. Viewers encouraged to watch the event if posted.

11:20 — Transition to Mark Conlon’s Research

Norman directs to Mark’s Substack article “The Twin Flights of United 93” and tabs on all four flights. Invitation for Mark to lay out evidence contradicting the government narrative on Flight 93.

12:40 — Mark Conlon: Official Timeline Discrepancies & Takeoff Times

BTS (Bureau of Transportation Statistics) vs. official takeoff time (8:28 vs. 8:42). Preface on how the article evolved from 2020 official evidence analysis.

13:52 — AARS/ACARS Telemetry Data: Plane Still Airborne After “Crash”

ACARS communications routing to Champagne, Illinois (near Chicago) post-crash time. Colonel Marr’s testimony confirming circling over Chicago area. This is official FOIA data.

17:13 — Air Traffic Control Recordings & DCC Radar Evidence

Precise lat/long coordinates placing the plane ~40-44 miles past Shanksville, still flying toward Washington. DCC radar shows no descent. Evidence of “two Flight 93s” in the system.

20:16 — Eyewitness Accounts Contradicting Official Story

Fueler Anthony Mazza didn’t recognize the pilots (Leroy Homer & Jason Dahl) in the cockpit. NFL player Triton White’s account of seeing passengers boarding “Flight 93” on the tarmac the morning of 9/11. Mark Bingham not on the manifest/seat assignment.

24:24 — CeeCee Lyles Phone Call & United Airlines Contact

Confirmation that CeeCee existed and didn’t return to work. Discussion of the edited “it’s a frame” whisper. No chain of custody or serial number matching for debris.

25:07 — Possibility of Plane Swap (Northwoods-Style)

Mark discusses war games, potential blip vs. real plane, evidence the tracked plane flew to Hagerstown/Reagan National. Hijack code squawked but omitted from narrative. Real plane continued east per ACARS.

28:34 — Broader Context: Similar Evidence for Flight 77 & Movement Gatekeeping

Mark mentions Flight 77 still airborne over Missouri/Kansas (official data ignored). Norman plays “Shanksville for Dummies” clips comparing the crater to a real plane crash (Ethiopian Airlines) and mayor’s comments on minimal wreckage.

31:34 — Patrick Welsh Clip & Debris/DNA Issues

Deborah Welsh’s husband questions the “heroic” narrative. No chain of custody for debris; coroner Wally Miller barred for two weeks. FBI took jurisdiction, NTSB restricted. Barbara Honegger claims on buried debris. DNA problems if passengers like Bingham weren’t on the plane.

36:47 — Additional Researchers & Witnesses (Dominic Deaggio)

Search for investigator Dominic Deaggio and his interviews/findings. FBI/CIA “scop” specialist comment on needing a “hero moment” to distract.

39:52 — Why the Truth Movement Avoids This Evidence

Discussion on cognitive dissonance, gatekeeping at Shanksville/Pentagon, and ignoring official telemetry/radar data. BTS takeoff discrepancy explained as possible dual-plane scenario.

42:00 — Critique of Psychological Labeling & Group Dynamics

Mark (former psychotherapist) shocked by “mental issues” framing. Norman recounts being called unstable in the War Room. NLP anchoring and playing the man, not the ball.

45:48 — TAP Controversies & Resignations (Mike Zarzano)

Dan Hanley and Carl Schwarz resign; Mike resigns from the board due to dysfunction, vulgarity, and control issues. Emphasis on truth-seeking over popularity or groupthink.

50:27 — Call for Independent Thinking & Personal Updates

Norman and Mike on evolving past old narratives (e.g., thermite). Lazy reliance on spoon-fed info. Mike’s scenic background (Labelle, FL / Caloosahatchee River).

50:59 — Where to Find the Guests & Closing Resources

Mark: Substack (911planesresearch.substack.com), YouTube, Rumble, old blog. Norman plugs “9/11 Alchemy: Facing Reality” documentary. Mike: killing911.com and military.org (County Congress project).

1:00:17 — Wrap-Up & Final Thoughts

Thanks to viewers. Encouragement to check resources. Brief mention of upcoming War Room/Mick Harrison event and need for unbiased evidence presentation. Rumble Upload & YouTube Upload

On April 11, 2026, Ken Jenkins was interviewed by Colorado 9/11 Truth as he presented his video “Flight 93 on 9/11,” which DID NOT answer these questions:

Did Flight 93 crash into a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania?

Were the hijackers really flying the plane?

Was it shot down?

Were there phone calls made by the passengers?

What about the “Let’s Roll” action taken by some of the passengers?

Were the plane’s two “black boxes,” i.e. the Flight Data Recorder (FDR) and the Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR), recovered in working condition out of the crater in that field? If so, what do those two recorders tell us?

Video of Ken Jenkins Webinar Showing His Film, “Flight 93 on 9/11”. (33 minutes)

A second video was shown of Tim Lambert, one of the property owners of the land where Flight 93 crashed, as he described his meetings with the county coroner and with some of the family members of the victims.



Q&A followed the two films.

David Chandler and Fran Shure, representing Colorado 9/11 Truth, introduced and facilitated this webinar with Ken. (1h 30 minutes)

The two very important articles discussed pertaining to Mark’s 9/11 Planes Research;

Thank you for reading, thank you for watching, listening and still caring.

If you like reading my articles and would like to buy me a coffee, please follow the link to my PayPal, as Substack does not allow for payments to my country yet.

If this is the first article of mine you’re reading, please rewind to my first article and work your way through all of them, as you’ve missed out on a lot of valuable 9/11 and “9/11 truther movement” information.

The long awaited “New Investigation”, read this very scary book by Dr Judy Wood.

For a 1h crash course into the destruction at the WTC watch the 9/11 Essential Guide.

For a crash course into all three sites on 9/11, watch 9/11 Alchemy: Facing Reality.

Free PDF book downloads by Andrew Johnson:

9/11 – Finding the Truth and also 9/11 – Holding the Truth

Come join the discussion on Telegram, find me on X and check out my Rumble channel.

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