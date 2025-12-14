TAP Talk - Take Two with 9/11 Revisionist

After my first discussion with Chuck Fall from TAP (Truth Action Project), the members who watched the recording had a discussion about what I presented and many of the members requested that I come back and have a second discussion in order for them to be able to ask me some questions and to discuss my journey into the 9/11 debates and discussions the past couple of years.

Due to America having daylight savings time, something that South Africa does not have, I though that their usual starting time that usually is 1AM CAT, would be an hour or two earlier and well, I was mistaken…

The start time ended up being 3AM CAT, but that didn’t phase me, as I knew that it will be worth while to speak directly with the members of TAP and it went very well.

It ended up being a full 7 hour discussion, so I was at it from 3AM to 10AM, which makes it my longest discussion I’ve ever had via Zoom (My previous record was 5 hours).

The official recording time was just under 3 hours, with the first Q&A starting at the 2 hour 2 minute mark.

Here are some timestamps;

0:00 - Intro and how I got into 9/11 research

5:42 - A new dimension of thinking is needed if you want to fully understand what happened on 9/11

10:25 - Who could the people be that were behind 9/11 and what roles did they play?

22:05 - Who are the ones that covered up WHAT happened, as soon as the dust settled

29:58 - The formation of the 9/11 honeypot, “The Scholars for 9/11 truth”

42:33 - Steven E. Jones the government spook who moved people away from 9/11 truth

44:30 - John Olson asks a quick question about DEW, Building 7 and alleged heat

46:29 - Dr Mike Yeadon, ex-Pfizer CEO & pharma-whistleblower, investigates 9/11

55:50 - The 1951 Invention Secrecy Act and mysterious deaths linked to “free energy”

1:02:43 - How do you get people to understand the bigger picture of the technology involved

1:04:30 - The multi layers the truth movement need to tackle

1:10:05 - How Chuck came to realize the truth of 9/11

1:12:20 - The 9/11 anomalies jet fuel, bombs, thermite and nukes CANNOT explain

1:37:45 - A question from Nita in relation to the miracle on 9/11

1:41:15 - Orio Palmer and the two isolated pockets of fire in the South Tower

1:43:40 - The Miracle of Stairway B, North Tower - The 16 survivors

1:54:31 - Lucky Larry’s “Pull it” distraction into a dead end street & Building 6

2:01:11 - The importance of exposing the technology in play on the day

2:02:15 - Question and answer session

The $10 Million question Richard Gage cannot answer.

Whilst still involved with AE911Truth, which has received $7.5 Million in donations from 2014 to 2024, they have NEVER calculated or tried to prove what it would entail to have the Twins blown up on 9/11. Rumble link

9/11 FACTS that hurt people’s feelings - 43 FACTS that cannot be explained due to jet fuel, bombs, thermite or nukes - Read more here

Thank you for reading, thank you for watching, listening and still caring.

If you like reading my articles and would like to buy me a coffee, please follow the link to my PayPal, as substack does not allow for payments to my country yet.

If this is the first article of mine you’re reading, please rewind to my first article and work your way through all of them, as you’ve missed out on a lot of valuable 9/11 and “9/11 truther movement” information.

Remember DO NOT get your hands on this absolutely scary book by Dr Judy Wood.

And whatever you do, don’t watch the 1h “9/11 Essential Guide”.

Free PDF book downloads by Andrew Johnson:

9/11 – Finding the Truth and also 9/11 – Holding the Truth

Come join the discussion on Telegram, find me on X and check out my Rumble channel.

Share