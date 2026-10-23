Shadows Over New York 9/11

No narration. Shadows Over New York is not a documentary.

It is a ten-part assembly, uploaded 13 years ago by movieman175 of street video, of news feeds, and aftermath pictures from lower Manhattan on 11 September 2001.

Almost no commentary. That is why it still matters.

The official story was fitted later. The pictures were not.

Most people are still living inside a trauma-based operation. Watch the series in order and the operation gets harder to hold.

Part 1. Clear morning.

“American Airlines Flight 11” has already struck the North Tower. Smoke from the impact zone. People on the street still call it an accident. The building is standing. Nothing in these frames says a 110-story steel tower is about to cease to exist.

Part 2. The turn.

“United 175” comes in from the south and hits the South Tower on camera. Fireball. Debris out the far face. From here the day is called an attack. People saw something in the sky. There is no denying that. What the later frames do not show is a building failing the way fire and impact are supposed to fail a building.

Parts 3 to 5. Street level and the facades. Fire in the impact zones.

People at the windows. Some wave. Some jump. Crews move in. For the better part of an hour after the second strike, the structure below the fires is still carrying its load. Office contents on fire do not erase a steel-framed tower. The series just lets the clock run.

Part 6. The graphic one. Jumpers, shot from a distance, and the crowd.

No aesthetic. The point is duration. The towers hold while people are forced out of the upper floors. Then the condition ends all at once.

Parts 7 and 8. The South Tower goes first, about 56 minutes after it was hit, even though it was struck second.

The top tips. Then the whole building drops into its footprint and becomes a cloud. The North Tower follows. The descent runs near free-fall for long stretches. Dust and debris blow out ahead of the front. Steel is thrown outward. The cloud races the avenues and swallows the camera.

A pancake collapse leaves a stack.

A conventional demolition leaves a stack.

What these frames leave is a disintegration. The building is not there anymore.

Ask the question the series never asks: Where did the towers go?

Part 9. The pile. Daylight gone. Two 110-story buildings are a low mound.

Paper in the streets. Survivors in the dust.

If those towers had slammed the ground as mass, the bathtub and the sphere do not sit there the way they sat there. The series holds on the scale of what is missing.

Part 10. Bush addresses the country the same night, and names it terror.

The last person is pulled alive from the rubble.

The cut jumps to May 2011 and the announcement that Osama bin Laden is dead. End card: 2,606 dead at the World Trade Center, 343 FDNY, 23 NYPD, 37 Port Authority.

The planes-as-told and the political frame are what the night of 11 September installed. The footage does not install them.

It shows impacts, a long burn, a sudden turn to dust, and a pile that cannot account for the buildings. Put the critical thinking cap on. The series will not do it for you.

The best all round documentary to watch is: 9/11 Alchemy: Facing Reality

Thank you for reading, thank you for watching, listening and still caring.

The long awaited “New Investigation”, read this very scary book by Dr Judy Wood.

For a 1h crash course into the destruction at the WTC watch the 9/11 Essential Guide.

For a crash course into all three sites on 9/11, watch 9/11 Alchemy: Facing Reality.

Free PDF book downloads by Andrew Johnson:

9/11 – Finding the Truth and also 9/11 – Holding the Truth

Also get your hands on: ChatGPT and 9/11 - Operation Headfake: A Thought Experiment with Artificial Intelligence, Volume 1, co-authored by Dr Morgan Reynolds, and John Herold, MA. Kindle edition & a link to standard colour printed edition.

AI Reveals 9/11 - Operation Headfake Volume 2: A Thought Experiment with Artificial Intelligence.

E-Book, Standard Color Paperback, Monochrome Edition, Hardcover, Spiral Bound Edition

The person who was helping me access funds paid to Substack, is holding my donations hostage.

A number of people have asked for alternative ways to contribute but Substack subscriptions, so here it is. To those who did — thank you. It’s very much appreciated.

If this is the first article of mine you’re reading, please rewind to my first article and work your way through all of them, as you’ve missed out on a lot of valuable 9/11 and “9/11 truther movement” information.

Come join the discussion on Telegram, find me on X and check out my Rumble channel.

Share