September 11, 2001 Plane Propaganda

This is my conversation I had with 9/11 Planes Research, with an intense, no holds barred deep-dive discussion, covering the 9/11 Truth Movement and the re-pivoting, disinformation and propaganda being employed regarding the four planes allegedly involved on September 11, 2001.

In this discussion we look at the International Center For 9/11 Justice, and their role in the propaganda, along with Richard Gage, Captain Dan Hanley and many others.

The Podcast Focus:

The International Center for 9/11 Justice - a brief background

The re-pivoting

Captain Dan Hanley

Dr. Piers Robinson

The Truth Movement’s Role

Aidan Monaghan's Autopilot GPS Remote Takeover Theory

2007 Critical Analysis Paper - Remote Controlled Planes

What Really Happened With The 4 Planes

Evidence Ignored

Planes Telemetry Data - No ELT’s, ACARS, DCC Radar

Video Evidence: Missing Plane Wings

Impossible Plane Speeds

Video Fakery vs 3D Volumetric Projection Technology

Rumble Link - Odysee Link - BitChute Link

There are three camps of truth awareness.

Camp 1 - The government narrative

Camp 2 - The government approved counter narrative, filled with truth tellers, that don't tell you the full truth, it's also filled with charlatans and operatives to muddle up the truth and most truth seekers get stuck in camp two.

Camp 3 - The uncomfortable truth, where the truth gets ridiculed, censored and the algorithms make sure you don't get to camp three easily.

Remember the "freedom of speech, limited reach" on X?

Join us in "Camp 3" on September 11, 2025, to hear the real story of what happened on 9/11.

1 PM PST / 3 PM CST / 4 PM EST / 10 PM CAT / 21:00 GMT (UK)

(Links to X, Rumble and Odysee to follow)

- Dr Morgan Reynolds (The OG “no planer”)

- Matthew Naus (Co-Founder – Veterans for 9/11 Truth)

- Adam Eisenberg (PentaCON whistle-blower)

- Mark Conlon aka 9/11 Planes Research

- Keith (NPNK)

- MES (Host and 9/11 researcher)

- Me – 9/11 Revisionist.

Dr Reynolds' 2007 Qui-Tam Whistleblower case against NIST’s contractors was for the fraudulent plane impact reports - Read more here.

The Suspension of Newtonian Physics on 9/11

A Plane conversation with Dr Morgan Reynolds & 9/11 Revisionist - Article & Interview

Watch: 9/11 Alchemy - Facing Reality (2018) - Rumble Link & YouTube Link

Thank you for reading, thank you for watching, listening and still caring.

