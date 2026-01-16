Everyone has now woken up to the deceit peddled by the US Government and their propaganda arm, the mainstream media, when it comes to the events on 9/11, nearly 25 years ago, BUT most truth seekers still need to wake up to how they are being manipulated by alternative media voices and talking heads, and something tells me it will be the 25ht anniversary year 2026, when the dam wall will break, and they are going to be pissed.

One of the best examples, as a template, is to investigate the 24 year long 9/11 narratives put out there, and when it comes to 9/11, there are 3 basic camps of truth awareness…

When someone goes out and proclaims that a successful year was having 83 podcasts in 12 months, the question is, are they spreading truth or are they spreading propaganda?

Let’s take this 2011 interaction into consideration…

The denials in 2023… Read more here.

Then to fast forward to 2024, during the “most successful year” we had a podcaster make an astounding comment… Full interview

A long time Aerospace Engineer friend of yours, did a whole presentation pointing out huge problems with what you’ve been selling to over trusting truth seekers for the last two decades, during this “most successful year”.

As this was also revisited by other highly qualified professionals in 2010 and 2025.

Yet you keep on pushing disproven theory and raking in millions. Have you no shame?

A Pentagon whistleblower came forward and spoke of his dismay to find out the following, by interacting with you, in your “most successful year”.

While serving in the Army as a member of Alpha Company, 3rd US Infantry, Adam Eisenberg spent approximately 240 hours on site, with at least a hundred of his fellow servicemen, at the Pentagon on 9/11. See a summary of his various interviews, here.

In January 2026 this interview dropped… Will you ignore this 9/11 Jersey Girl as well?

An open letter to the US Government & the 9/11 truth movement from 9/11 Jersey Girl , Patricia Casazza

Read the January 2026 letter - full interview

You were asked difficult questions in December 2025, and what was your response?

Now for clarification, where do we draw the line? Who decides what 9/11 truth is?

What is the “IT” you are representing then, especially taking into account that whatever you’ve presented the last two decades, is overshadowed in these 500 pages?

What will 2026 hold, seeing your “most successful year” was 2024?

When will you admit to the full totality of the deception on 9/11?

Clip above is an excerpt from the new book “ChatGPT and 9/11 - Operation Headfake: A Thought Experiment with Artificial Intelligence” co-authored by Dr Morgan Reynolds and John Herold, MA.

What does AI, when presented with a “fictional” scenario (which matches real events), reveal about the events of 9/11, the planning, and the cover up?

Here’s a link to the Kindle edition & a link to standard color printed edition.

Full discussion on the book can be found here.

See Chapter 43 about limited hangouts as well as Chapter 44 about the 9/11 truth movement.

A LATE ADDITION TO THE ARTILE

I’m not sure how many of my readers know about the failed return of Richard Gage to AE911 at the end of 2025, and the shitshow that went down, so here is just a wee bit of an rundown…

Gage was invited back to AE911 to help save the organization, as it was in decline monetarily since Gage was kicked out in 2020 / 2021, and once Gage had a little bit of access to their systems, he immediately started removing podcast interviews poste etc that called foul of what happened at the Pentagon…

He also wanted to change the non-profit to a for profit organization, most probably so that the public cannot see how much money was being generated, and what is was being used for… Maybe my, DONATE NOW for disinformation, had something to do with it?

Long and short of it is, that the whole returning to AE911 fell flat on it’s face, and if you want more details, you’ll most probably be able to read the public statements on their respective websites, which I will NOT link, as they are the deceivers of truth seekers.

BUT…..

Andy Steele (15 years with AE911) and Craig McKee who were “running” AE911 for the last two years were kicked out of AE911. Craig McKee has already written about it on his various platforms, but now Andy Steele has broken his silence and it’s a hum dinger of a read… This is a short quote;

“Mix into that batter a sprinkling of aggressive personalities that, in my view, engaged in COINTELPRO style behavior (if you don’t know what that is, look it up), and a growing culture of thought control and unaccountability pushed in the name of “unity,” and you have a nice green spray of vomit spewed on every well-meaning and honest person that walks in through the 9/11 Truth Movement’s door.

Yes, I was run out from AE911Truth. Yes, I was treated like a condom you find under the couch two months after using it. Yes, they even put out an inaccurate narrative about my departure.” Read his full breakdown here

And again, a little nugget from another 9/11 “truther” that keeps screaming unity, exposes his hypocrisy in a Zoom call on January 11, 2026 - More background here.

Is the “talk for hours” a reference to my discussion with 9/11 Jersey Girl, Patricia Casazza?

O, and this from November 16, 2025…

A statement from Patricia Casazza: “I once saw a great sign posted on a church lawn that read, “A half-truth is still a whole lie.”

No truer words have been said about the deceptions involving half-truths about 9/11”.

9/11 FACTS that hurt people’s feelings - 43 FACTS that cannot be explained due to jet fuel, bombs, thermite or nukes - Article

Thank you for reading, thank you for watching, listening, and still caring.

If you like reading my articles and would like to buy me a coffee, please follow the link to my PayPal, as Substack does not allow for payments to my country yet.

If this is the first article of mine you’re reading, please rewind to my first article and work your way through all of them, as you’ve missed out on a lot of valuable 9/11 and “9/11 truther movement” information.

Remember DO NOT get your hands on this absolutely scary book by Dr Judy Wood.

And whatever you do, don’t watch the 1h “9/11 Essential Guide”.

Free PDF book downloads by Andrew Johnson:

9/11 – Finding the Truth and also 9/11 – Holding the Truth

Come join the discussion on Telegram, find me on X and check out my Rumble channel.

Share