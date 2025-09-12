Read Deal Media Hosts 9/11 Revisionist

After the 9/11 clown show debate between Richard Gage and Jim Fetzer, I reached out to DeanRyanTV, the host of the debate, and called him out for the “tag team attack” on the work and evidence presented to court, by Dr Morgan Reynolds and Dr Judy Wood.

Background reading in the build up to this opportunity to present;

It came to my surprise, whilst we chatted pre-show, that Dean was involved with exposing Rebekah Roth in 2015, as a possible CIA spook that infiltrated the 9/11 “truth” movement.

The plan was to have at least a 25 minute segment, but unfortunately due to breaking news in the US, he ran over time and we had to cut things very short. I also had to get ready at 3 AM to make his timeslot in California, so I was a bit tired and thus not at my best, but I will make up for hit when Dean has me back for a members only stream.

I did not always agree with every talking point, but I did with most. Thank you for everything you did Charlie Kirk, you were a great thinker, a champion of free speech and open debate. RIP.

My “show notes”;

This is what I had prepared, which shed light on what most 9/11 truth seekers never get exposed to, which blows the lid off the talking points of jet fuel, bombs, thermite and nukes as the destruction mechanism of the WTC complex on September 11, 2001.

A whole industry has been created - A whole "truth" movement, to have people NOT look at the evidence presented TO COURT in 2007, all whilst they are gaslighting good intentioned truth seekers with stories of remote-controlled planes or drones, CGI TV video fakery, bombs, and thermite for a controlled demolition or even buried or mini nukes.

Making sure people NEVER look at the anomalies with the 9/11 orphans, buildings 3, 4, 5, 6 and the Bankers Trust building, because if people do, they will immediately see the problems with the 9/11 truther narratives that are being SOLD to them.

Good intentioned truth seekers are FUNDING the greater cover-up of the truth of what happened on 9/11. Read their court filings.

Understanding WHAT happened at the WTC complex (7 min)

We need to run through this article real quick;

WHAT exactly happened to ALL 7 buildings with a WTC prefix on Sept 11, 2001?

The Forgotten Firefighters of Stairwell B of the North Tower - Read the article

With regards to Richard Gage and Jim Fetzers’ claims of “high heat”, so let’s listen to what Dr Wood discussed about the myth of molten metal in 2007, which is also covered in depth in her book: Where did the Towers go? (12 min)

Lastly the concerted effort of Steven E. Jones and Richard Gage in muddling up evidence they present, as pointed out by Professor David A Hughes.

Read his 9/11 articles on substack. (9 minutes)

Thank you for allowing me to present these points in relation to the work of Dr Wood.

If anyone wants to look into the evidence in more depth, please watch the following 2012 Breakthrough Energy Conference presentation of Dr Judy Wood.

Thank you for reading, thank you for watching, listening and still caring.

