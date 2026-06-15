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MYSTIC BAZAAR's avatar
MYSTIC BAZAAR
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PBD actually asked a good question that I've wondered. A lot of people would need to be involved in wiring up and preparing the building. You wouldn't find enough people to willingly do that or to not have spoken out when they saw what happened!! Gage always claims "that's not my area of expertise" but he should have a valid and provable reply to it, he must have been asked it before. If he cares that much he would have researched for evidence to answer that question & give an answer to support what he is saying. I'm not an expert on anything but when I couldn't see how DEW might have been done I researched, found evidence, patents, and other info that would support a possible way of setting it up that is simple, has supporting docs and not difficult to believe.

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