This is a follow up to my article, OffGuardian’s 9/11 Review: Bias in, Evidence Out - OffGuardian’s new Dr Judy Wood piece proves they still prefer bombs & thermite over the evidence.

Dr David A. Hughes wrote a response article to the original article written by Kit Nightly, who in turn just wrote another response article, to Dr David A. Hughes’ response article.

It’s wonderful conspiracytainment for the conspiracytainment consumers, and in my opinion, just a distraction from having people read Dr Wood’s book for themselves, and to try and attempt to kill the “debate”, and for people to chose a “camp” over NOT studying the evidence presented by Dr Morgan Reynolds & Dr Judy Wood, the reason why 9/11 spoof movement was installed for, in the first place. Read more here.

In order for you to do your due diligence, read the articles, as they were published;

I trust you are a diligent truth seeker, and have done your due diligence, having read the above articles diligently, by following the hyperlinks, watching all the embedded clips as the authors would expect of you…

I must thank Ian Davis for bringing this to and fro, to my attention;

Now, I have gone into the comment section of the Kit Nightly articles, and I was censored, by not being allowed to link to extra resources in my replies.

Kit took time to answer to David's article instead of answering my points in my article, and on X, or in comment sections. He doesn't want to highlight me, as he doesn't want people to see all the stuff I have on the 9/11 spoof movement - And AGAIN, my comments to the article are being censored, by not being approved...

I will post my full comments, for you reader, to further investigate, lower down in this piece;

Comment 1;

Old Kit loses the plot from the beginning, trying to use a recording from 2006, as a gotcha regarding Fetzer forcing her to speculate about the location of the weapon, so that’s misrepresentation, as Dr Wood only filed her court case in 2007, and published her book at the end of 2010, and never speculated about location, she only presented her evidence.

OffGuardian’s 9/11 Review: Bias in, Evidence Out

OffGuardian’s new Dr Judy Wood piece proves they still prefer bombs & thermite over the evidence.

Article: https://911revision.substack.com/p/offguardians-911-review-bias-in-evidence

Regarding calculations of the amount of steel in the rubble that Kit needs;

A “Lengthy” Discussion of WTC Steel – As an attempt to numerically illustrate the level of destruction, an overall figure of the total length of steel, which should have been present in the debris pile, is here calculated.

You see if Kit was a better investigative journalist, he would have read Andrew Johnson’s two books;

1. 9/11 Finding the Truth

2. 9/11 Holding the Truth

As those books cover all of the mudslinging between the various 9/11 researchers from 2005 to about 2019, including Greg Jenkins.

The interaction in 2007 between Jenkins and Dr Wood – Scholarly Questions and Inquiry, or Badgering, Misrepresentation and Harassment?

First, where is Dr Greg Jenkins now?

Very interesting that Greg Jenkins has a VERY advanced background in electromagnetism. Also interesting is that he works as a Research Scientist at the Laboratory of Physical Science at the University of Maryland. That same laboratory is partnered with the National Security Association (NSA)!

During the ambush interview with Dr. Judy Wood, notice when Dr Wood caught him playing a game (aka lying), his face flinches with the duping delight tell…

This article is a direct copy, and slight update, from Andrew Johnson’s website, with permission.

Dr Greg Jenkins’ “Directed Debunking Energy” and Dr Judy Wood

Article: https://911revision.substack.com/p/dr-greg-jenkins-directed-debunking

Let’s remind Kit again, of Step 1 – Knowing the difference between a conclusive body of evidence, and that of a theory or hypothesis.

Video clip: https://rumble.com/v627qr2-911-understanding-what-happened.html

Now, I’ve been interacting with podcasters, researchers, radio hosts and more, the last 4 years, and for my longtime readers you will also have seen my numerous podcast interviews, and that many people tend to see the light, once you have a conversation, as I’ve found that most people on social media just will not go and look at articles and videos that you share with them, and Catte Black had the same MO, thus I challenged her. X Post

The interactions with Catte Black went on for just under three weeks, and with every interaction, one could see this “investigative journalist” is completely bias, and any article that would be written would be a misrepresentation, as I have shown in my article, Richard Gage Calls Out 9/11 Revisionist – But He Just Debunked Himself – Gage cites Dr Judy Wood’s pages to attack her — those exact pages destroy Gage’s claims.

Who is Dr Steven Jones? – The man that brought thermite to 9/11 conspiracies?

Andrew Johnson vs Richard Gage in 2023 – Video

9/11 Jersey Girl calls out Richard Gage in 2026 – Video

Adam Eisenberg, PentaCON whistleblower calls out Richard Gage – Video

Many other people commented and pointed out the shortcommings of the government approved, counter narrative of bombs and thermite;

Controlled Demolition Expert Speaks Out! – What we saw on 9/11 was not due to jet fuel, bombs, thermite or nukes.

Nairobi Just Failed the 9/11 IQ Test – Real collapse leaves a mountain of debris. 9/11 left almost none.

When Richard Gage was asked for his calculations to prove his bombs theory on the PBD podcast, he stuttered and stammered, and could NOT answer the question in 2024! He still can’t!

In the last 20 years, 100’s of podcasts and seminars and NOT once has he produced a schematic, or calculation of what it would take to take down the twin towers, using thermal or kinetic mechanisms…

In 2011, ex-NASA engineer, T Mark Hightower did the calculations, and came to the conclusion that even IF bombs or thermite were in play, it could NOT do what we saw on September 11, 2001.

Our discussion of his UNANSWERED 2011 thermite challenge to AE911 & Richard Gage.

From the 1st article by Kit;

Ok, so only 7 “anomalies” were taken on, NOT all 43 in Dr Wood’s summary, on pages 480 to 485.

9/11 FACTS that hurt people’s feelings – 43 FACTS that cannot be explained due to jet fuel, bombs, thermite or nukes – Article

You can go read OffGuardian’s muddle up of the 7 points, and here are my rebuttals to the 7 points they raised, which I already covered in separate articles;

There are three problems most people have when faced with the evidence of 9/11: weak problem-solving skills, groupthink, and an inability to handle the implications.

The towers were not destroyed by a gravity collapse. They were not destroyed by explosives. They were not destroyed by thermite. They were not destroyed by nukes.

The answers are sitting in the evidence. The problem has never been a shortage of evidence.

The problem is that almost no one wants to look at it and think for themselves. They would rather be told what to think by “experts” in the mainstream media, alternative media, the scientific community, the government, and the so-called “truth” movement.

The same people who have spent 25 years covering up and muddling the evidence instead of following it.

90 Minutes that will change the way you look at the destruction at the WTC on 9/11.

Watch it now: https://rumble.com/v4a8ixu-911-the-best-explainer-documentary-youll-ever-see.html

Comment number two:

Why is it, that everyone that initially believed the government narrative, or moved over to the bomb / thermite narratives, who then HONESTLY look at the evidence presented by Dr Morgan Reynolds, and Dr Judy Wood, do they then distance themselves from those limited hangouts? Curt Weldon has come far in a year.

Ex-Congressman Curt Weldon‘s latest promotion of Dr Wood’s book and the documentary, 9/11 Alchemy Facing Reality. Read more here.

Why is this shift in ex-congressman Curt Weldon so important?

Former U.S. Congressman Curt Weldon worked with Directed Energy Weapons (DEW) and directed energy programs, such as high-energy lasers and tactical microwave systems, in his role as chairman of the House Armed Services Military Research and Development (and later Tactical Air and Land Forces) Subcommittee, overseeing military technology development and missile defense initiatives.

Another important question - Who investigated 9/11? - NIST? Who did they hire?

D.E.P.S. - Directed Energy Professional Society: You’ll be surprised to hear who the members are.

Twenty-five years on and the pattern has not changed.

OffGuardian, like so many others who once claimed to question the official story, has settled into the comfortable, government-approved counter-narrative of bombs and thermite.

They will spend thousands of words recycling the same seven points, misrepresenting the timeline of Dr. Wood’s work, and insisting the anomalies on pages 480 to 485 of Where Did the Towers Go? have been “explained,” while carefully avoiding the rest of the book and the full body of evidence.

They do this because a real examination of the physical evidence forces an uncomfortable conclusion: the Twin Towers were not brought down by gravity, jet fuel, explosives, thermite, or nuclear devices. The steel was dustified, the rubble is missing, the bathtub survived, the cars were toasted, and the seismic signal does not match a conventional collapse. Those facts remain.

Kit Knightly and David Hughes can trade articles forever; it changes nothing.

The evidence does not care which camp you have chosen. Read the book. Look at the photographs. Do the calculations yourself.

Everything else is just more conspiracy-tainment designed to keep you from doing exactly that.

Thank you for reading, thank you for watching, listening and still caring.

The long awaited “New Investigation”, read this very scary book by Dr Judy Wood.

For a 1h crash course into the destruction at the WTC watch the 9/11 Essential Guide.

For a crash course into all three sites on 9/11, watch 9/11 Alchemy: Facing Reality.

Free PDF book downloads by Andrew Johnson:

9/11 – Finding the Truth and also 9/11 – Holding the Truth

Also get your hands on: ChatGPT and 9/11 - Operation Headfake: A Thought Experiment with Artificial Intelligence, Volume 1, co-authored by Dr Morgan Reynolds, and John Herold, MA. Kindle edition & a link to standard colour printed edition.

AI Reveals 9/11 - Operation Headfake Volume 2: A Thought Experiment with Artificial Intelligence.

E-Book, Standard Color Paperback, Monochrome Edition, Hardcover, Spiral Bound Edition

A number of people have asked for alternative ways to contribute by not using Substack subscriptions, so here it is. To those who did — thank you. It’s was much appreciated.

If this is the first article of mine you’re reading, please rewind to my first article & work your way through all of them, as you’ve missed out on a lot of valuable 9/11, & “9/11 truther movement” information.

Come join the discussion on Telegram, find me on X and check out my Rumble channel.

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