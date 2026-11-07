9/11 Revisionist

9/11 Revisionist

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Daniel Williams's avatar
Daniel Williams
20hEdited

"They" who are in control will never let the truth be exposed. You have done a wonderful job at keeping this subject alive and bringing forth much accurate information. I believe most people have put this in the rearview mirror. Except of course those who are still milking it for donations.

It takes an enormous amount of time to research and follow the very good data you provide. I have looked at a lot but I myself don't have time to see it all. I'm too busy prepping for the next planned event which I believe will make this look like a picnic in the park.

There's one thing that is absolutely true. Hijackers did NOT fly jumbo jets into the towers as pilots themselves said this is impossible. So everyone can start there and know this was a scam or false flag of epic proportions.

Whatever happened and exactly how I think unfortunately will remain debated. But we are currently living in the why of this event. The world has changed according to this planned event in 2001 and also with the covid hoax.

It is my belief that there is a long planned agenda in play and those events (among others) we are experiencing are just part of the pure evil trajectory. It looks like the owners of the world are herding us like sheep into a dystopia that fits into their psychopathic warped minds. Depopulation of course is part of that plan as we have been told.

I don't think things can be stopped unless those responsible become known and are held accountable. I think they are holding all the cards. They've done a great job at keeping themselves hidden so I don't think they will be facing justice anytime soon.

So if I may give anyone who will listen some advice. Prepare for what might be coming next as best you can. The warnings are there. You just need to pay attention to them.

I'm always hopeful that the world becomes a better place for humanity. But at this moment in time I'm not that optimistic. And there you have my conspiracy theorist reactionary observation.

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Chuck Fall's avatar
Chuck Fall
18h

Thank you for your dogged pursuit of truth around what happened on September 11, 2001. I remain somewhat mystified about the "gatekeeping" going on over how the buildings, WTC site, and other areas were actually destroyed. Kit Knightly's latest effort to discredit Dr. Judy Wood qualifies as gatekeeping, but in the course of 'gatekeeping' the gatekeepers get caught up in the act of obfuscating. That is, they make nonsensical remarks.

I do not have the bandwidth, nor mental stamina to engage on the back and forth that Kit Knightly applies to David Hughes, but I notice he doesn't take you, Norman, to task like he does David. You are censored.

Recently, Adam Ruff, on a podcast held by Craig McKee, makes a similar effort to debunk the DEW evidence.

As an example of "nonsensical" thinking consider how the anti-DEW gatekeepers handle the claim about debris; they allow that the building was somehow "pulverized..." but Knightly rejects that the buildings turned to dust, insisting on incendiary explosion, but can't account for the absence of an actual debris pile.

This remark by Knightly to explain the "toasted cars" is nonsensical:

"But the fact of the matter is nothing “toasted” the cars in the sense that Dr Wood intends that word, the cars were simply burned, as Hughes concedes is illustrated by direct comparison.

Now, what could have burned the cars? Burning debris from nearby office fires, explosive residue, hot wreckage or droplets of molten metal in the dust cloud. All of which were reported by eyewitnesses and/or confirmed by laboratory testing. Or perhaps, who knows, some unknown factor involved in the destruction of the towers.

But the point is the cars look burned, and probably were."

And this manner a reasoning matches how Adam Ruff processes information, without a real analysis of the facts and a lot of conjecture.

The cars exploding, and setting on fire,(after the first explosions and before the buildings drop into dust clouds) is an anomaly that the fire investigators on September 11 did not explain. Since we don’t have a forensic study, no one can say why the cars got set afire, especially Kit Knightly.

Finally, Building 6 is the smoking gun that some kind of exotic energy weapon was deployed. Both Adam Ruff and Kit Knightly say the hole in Building 6, and the disappearance of the little St. Nicholas Church, was caused by falling debris. This is preposterous of course since the hole in Building 6 is empty, not filled with debris from the adjacent Tower, North Tower, first to be “hit” by a plane, and the second to disappear into a cloud of dust.

But 90 plus percent of the Twin Towers were “pulverized” to use Knightly’s own language, yet he insists that debris “pierces 70 feet to the bottom of the bathtub…”

Why do Knightly and Ruff take a stand to prove something they don’t have evidence, or logical reasoning, to support the claim? It is a bad look for supposedly smart people.

As an FYI, here are links to posts I have made wherein I connect the dots of the anomalous fires in Lahaina and Pacific Palisades with September 11 ‘toasted cars,” and my reasoning that Building 6 is the smoking gun for exotic energy technology:

https://greenlibertycaucus.org/building-6-shows-dew/

https://greenlibertycaucus.org/tech-caused-la-fires/

Here is a tribute (podcast) to the firefighters and other victims of September 11:

https://rumble.com/v7etmfq-tap-talk-special-remebering-september-11-25-years-later.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp_a

Keep up the good work revising September 11 truth.

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