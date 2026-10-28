9/11 Revisionist

9/11 Revisionist

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Red Pill Poet's avatar
Red Pill Poet
5h

OffGuardian — how very disappointing. So much for “because facts really should be sacred”! Being what appears to be willfully obtuse is no way to go through life, especially when one claims to be fearless in searching for the truth.

Any idea(s) as to why Catte and Kit seem to be afraid of examining all the evidence and seem to be married to a narrative that suddenly becomes woefully inadequate once one examines the work of Judy and yourself?

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Daniel Williams's avatar
Daniel Williams
4h

Thank you for this great post!

"The answers are sitting in the evidence. The problem has never been a shortage of evidence.

The problem is that almost no one wants to look at it and think for themselves. They would rather be told what to think by “experts” in the mainstream media, alternative media, the scientific community, the government, and the so-called “truth” movement."

That's why the public will never really know exactly what happened.

As Steven Greer has said many times, the technology available and known to deep state actors that has been derived from decades of black budget projects is so incredible that it defies modern physics. Just imagine what "they" could do now knowing what happened 25 years ago.

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