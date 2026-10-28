It’s been 25 years since the infamous day in New York, on September 11, 2001.

Immediately a slogan was given to the masses, in order to keep them in check.

The slogan: Never Forget.

In this clip, we ask the question, never forget what exactly?

The mainstream media, and alternative media, rallied in shaming people asking questions.

Now, 25 years later, questions can be asked more easily, but some will still attack you viciously for asking questions. You would have thought people learnt from the CV-19 hoax, but alas, so many are still asleep.

Revisiting 9/11 for most is also rather difficult, as there is so much disinformation, misinformation, and just plain fake narratives that have been put out all these years, and people just dust off old meme’s, short video clips etc etc, from when they “investigated” 9/11 in their own limited way…

The best way to approach 9/11, is asif you know nothing about the events of that day.

Another important question - Who investigated 9/11? - NIST? Who did they hire?

Then slowly work your way through 20+ years of 9/11 “truther” and “debunker” battles, in order to be able to see all the ego’s that were in play between 2005 and 2011, and you can get a quick overview, by reading - Who Really Controls the 9/11 Truth Movement? A 40+ year suppression timeline exposing cover-ups and planted leaders steering millions away from the evidence.

Remember what I’ve stated earlier about the MSM and Alt Media organisations?

YOU don’t hate them enough, and today is the turn of the UK publication OffGuardian, and in particular, this piece written by the editor Kit Knightly.

There is a huge backstory to this piece, as most of the “research” seems to have been done by one of the two editors Catte Black, via interactions with numerous people, myself included, on X.

It all started on September 14, 2026 with the following X post, in which I was tagged by some of the commentators, who follow me on X, and I then started interacting with this person, Catte Black.

Just by looking at the points Catte Black was making, one immediately come to realise that the person has fully bought into Richard Gage’s bombs, thermite, high heat, provable misinformation, because if Catte Black DID read Dr Wood’s book, Where did the towers go? (WDTTG), then Catte Black would have seen Dr Wood’s explanations on why those talking points fail, once you really delve deep into these claims. Catte Black would end up proving with what an inbred bias she and Kit Knightly are approaching the work of Dr Judy Wood.

Catte Black later admitted she had not studied WDTTG, but only scanned through what I believe to be, an illegal PDF copy of WDTTG, and after a week of interacting with an “investigative journalist”, that’s more interested in debating people, than actually studying the evidence presented by Dr Wood, well, then I start losing my respect for you, and I will start calling you out for your lack of intellectual humility.

A “Lengthy” Discussion of WTC Steel - As an attempt to numerically illustrate the level of destruction, an overall figure of the total length of steel, which should have been present in the debris pile, is here calculated.

Let’s go to AI - Grok on X - And ask :

“It’s been 25 years since September 11, 2001. What coverage has the UK publication given to September 11, and when it comes to the 9/11 “truther” narratives, opossed to the government narrative, which alternative narrative do they endorse?”

The answer:

OffGuardian has given extensive, ongoing coverage to the September 11, 2001 attacks, treating them as a foundational event for understanding 21st-century geopolitics, the War on Terror, surveillance expansion, and related issues.

They maintain dedicated categories / tags, publish annual anniversary roundups and indexes of articles, promote documentaries and scientific papers, cover legal / activist efforts (e.g., involving families and groups like Architects & Engineers for 9/11 Truth), and marked the 25th anniversary in 2026 with panels, livestreams, and related content.⁠ Off-guardian

Key examples include:

Indexes and archives of their best pieces on physical evidence, eyewitness accounts, media analysis, and political legacy.

Promotion of works such as the Jones et al. paper on the physics of high-rise collapses, Kevin Ryan’s pieces on thermite evidence, AE911Truth materials (including “Explosive Evidence”), Loose Change, and studies on WTC 7 (e.g., the University of Alaska Fairbanks analysis).

Recent 2026 content around the anniversary, including discussions of it as a false flag. ⁠Off-guardian

They consistently reject the official U.S. government narrative (that the collapses of WTC 1, 2, and 7 were caused solely by plane impacts and fires, with the attacks carried out by Al-Qaeda alone). They highlight anomalies such as the near free-fall, symmetric collapse of WTC 7 (which was not hit by a plane), eyewitness reports of explosions, the unique nature of steel-framed high-rises collapsing from fire, molten metal, and analyses of dust samples. ⁠Off-guardian

On alternative (“truther”) narratives, OffGuardian’s longstanding and primary endorsement is the controlled demolition hypothesis (involving explosives and/or thermitic materials such as nanothermite), particularly as advanced by AE911Truth, researchers like Kevin Ryan and others, and studies emphasizing WTC 7 as a “smoking gun.”

Their coverage repeatedly presents this as the evidence-based alternative that better fits the physical data, eyewitness accounts, and forensic findings than the official story, and they support calls for a new investigation.⁠ Off-guardian

They do not endorse Judy Wood’s Directed Energy Weapon (DEW)/“dustification” hypothesis as their position.

In 2026 coverage (including a Catte Black-posted interview and Kit Knightly’s detailed review of her book Where Did the Towers Go?), they examine it critically. The editors have stated they have long been skeptical of it; Knightly’s review systematically questions claimed anomalies (e.g., Hurricane Erin’s path and reporting, electromagnetic data) as non-unique or unsubstantiated when compared to normal data, while noting some points (like seismic signals) remain open or better explained by other means.

They discuss it openly because it has gained some traction in parts of the truth movement, but their consistent emphasis remains on the explosives / controlled demolition evidence against the official account.⁠ Off-guardian

In short: Extensive skeptical coverage rejecting the government narrative in favor of the controlled demolition / explosives alternative, while critically engaging (but not endorsing) more exotic theories like DEW.

Let’s remind you again, of Step 1 - Knowing the difference between a conclusive body of evidence, and that of a theory or hypothesis.

“To determine what happened on 9/11, all available evidence must be considered. We cannot pick and choose which observable facts we may want to explain and then ignore the others. Any explanation must consider all the available evidence...” - Dr Judy Wood

Dr. Judy D. Wood is a former professor of mechanical engineering with research interests in experimental stress analysis, structural mechanics, optical methods, deformation analysis, and the materials characterization of biomaterials and composite materials.

She is a member of the Society for Experimental Mechanics (SEM), co-founded SEM’s Biological Systems and Materials Division, and has served on the SEM Composite Materials Technical Division.

Dr. Wood received her B.S. (Civil Engineering, 1981) (Structural Engineering), M.S. Engineering Mechanics (Applied Physics, 1983), and Ph.D. (Materials Engineering Science, 1992).

Dr. Wood started to question the events of 9/11 on that same day when what she saw and heard on television was contradictory and appeared to violate the laws of physics.

Since that day she has used her knowledge of engineering mechanics to prove that the collapse of the World Trade Center twin towers could not have happened as the American public was told.

In this presentation, Judy Wood talks about her book “Where Did the Towers Go?”

The book is the culmination of years of work and study that she’s been presenting on her website DoctorJudyWood.com about the destruction of the World Trade Center buildings on 9/11/01.

She has been tracking and collecting many of the anomalies witnessed on that day and found evidence for a strange effect related to the work of John Hutchison called “The Hutchison Effect.”

Topics Discussed: Forensics, interference energy, John Hutchison, hurricane Erin, tornados, towers turning to dust, anomalies, strange effects, physics, WTC1, WTC2, WTC3, WTC4, WTC5, WTC6, WTC7, NIST, classified technology, The Billiard Ball Example and more.

Now, I’ve been interacting with podcasters, researchers, radio hosts and more, the last 4 years, and for my longtime readers you will also have seen my numerous podcast interviews, and that many people tend to see the light, once you have a conversation, as I’ve found that most people on social media just will not go and look at articles and videos that you share with them, and Catte Black had the same MO, thus I challenged her.

The interactions with Catte Black went on for just under three weeks, and with every interaction, one could see this “investigative journalist” is completely bias, and any article that would be written would be a misrepresentation, as I have shown in my article, Richard Gage Calls Out 9/11 Revisionist – But He Just Debunked Himself - Gage cites Dr Judy Wood’s pages to attack her — those exact pages destroy Gage's claims.

I’ll just drop some screenshots of our interactions, before addressing their article;

The Molten Metal Myth at the World Trade Center - How questionable evidence and media claims steered 9/11 research off course.

The 100 days of “smoke” at ground zero - The COLD WTC rubble pile

Who is Dr Steven Jones? - The man that brought thermite to 9/11 conspiracies

Andrew Johnson vs Richard Gage in 2023 - Video

9/11 Jersey Girl calls out Richard Gage in 2026 - Video

Adam Eisenberg, PentaCON whistleblower calls out Richard Gage - Video

Many other people commented and pointed out the shortcommings of the government approved, counter narrative of bombs and thermite;

Controlled Demolition Expert Speaks Out! - What we saw on 9/11 was not due to jet fuel, bombs, thermite or nukes.

Nairobi Just Failed the 9/11 IQ Test - Real collapse leaves a mountain of debris. 9/11 left almost none.

When Richard Gage was asked for his calculations to prove his bombs theory on the PBD podcast, he stuttered and stammered, and could NOT answer the question in 2024! He still can’t! In the last 20 years, 100’s of podcasts and seminars and NOT once has he produced a schematic, or calculation of what it would take to take down the twin towers, using thermal or kinetic mechanisms…

In 2011, ex-NASA engineer, T Mark Hightower did the calculations, and came to the conclusion that even IF bombs or thermite were in play, it could NOT do what we saw on September 11, 2001.

Our discussion of his UNANSWERED 2011 thermite challenge to AE911 & Richard Gage. (5 min clip)

Later on, whilst discussing the thermite HOAX, the following transpired;

“Thermite has not been rebutted” - And she calls herself an investigative journalist;

LENR researcher Bob Greenyer reveals microspheres, plasmoids, & material anomalies that challenge everything we thought we knew, in his 2026 WTC dust sample analysis. Go view the sample yourself - here and here

Then we had Andrew Johnson weigh in too;

Andrew Johnson discussing the edited video used by Dr Steven E. Jones - clip

Andrew Johnson’s two FREE E-Books on 9/11:

Ok, so that should give you a good feel of how bias these “investigative journalists” from the UK publication, OffGuardian actually are…

Let’s jump into the article, by Kit Knightly;

Something to note - My comments in the comment section was quickly censorred, by not allowing me to share links in my comments, thus again, showing just how disingenuous the authors are of this midirection piece is, on Dr Wood’s evidence presented.

There is no link to any of her websites and NOWHERE does the authors encourage people to go read the book - Scroll up and go read: Richard Gage Calls Out 9/11 Revisionist – But He Just Debunked Himself, Gage cites Dr Judy Wood’s pages to attack her — those exact pages destroy Gage's claims. As the authors seem to have taken their ques from the career misrepresenter, Richard Gage.

After all - Richard Gage admitted to being a gatekeeper on September 20th, 2026.

The introduction of the OffGuardian article;

The central contention of the book is that the damage observed on 9/11 is not explicable by known methods of destruction, specifically citing what she perceives as anomalies.

Hurricane Erin was underreported and behaved abnormally. There was unusual electro-magnetic activity in the atmosphere on the day of 9/11. The destruction generated a smaller than expected seismic signal. The “bathtub” – the subterranean wall built to prevent the Hudson River flooding lower Manhattan – was undamaged. Cars and other vehicles exhibited strange damage not explicable by known means Structural steel was “dustified”. The destruction of WTC1 and WTC2 produced considerably less rubble than one would expect.

From these purported anomalies, Dr Wood pieces together a rough hypothesis: The towers were destroyed by a directed energy weapon (DEW) developed during the Star Wars beam project in the 1980s and potentially in orbit over New York on 9/11. This “DEW” utilises low-energy nuclear reactions (LENR) or “cold fusion” to create and/or siphon the energy from hurricanes, specifically Hurricane Erin which was off the North-East coast of the US in the days immediately before and after 9/11. The harvested energy is used to create a “giant Tesla coil” which, as a result of “the Hutchison effect”, can create a “field effect” which causes metal and concrete to dissociate at the molecular level – a process she calls “dustification”. This is Dr Wood’s hypothesis and it’s certainly a potentially interesting one which is worthy of discussion and investigation. So, let’s take a look at those purported anomalies.

When presenting Wood’s “rough hypothesis”, there is no direct quote, and no page numbers! That is because Dr Wood never said, or wrote the lines in question.

Ok, so only 7 “anomalies” were taken on, NOT all 43 in Dr Wood’s summary, on pages 480 to 485.

9/11 FACTS that hurt people’s feelings - 43 FACTS that cannot be explained due to jet fuel, bombs, thermite or nukes - Article

You can go read OffGuardian’s muddle up of the 7 points, and here are my rebuttals to the 7 points they raised, which I already covered in seperate articles;

There are three problems most people have when faced with the evidence of 9/11: weak problem-solving skills, groupthink, and an inability to handle the implications.

The towers were not destroyed by a gravity collapse. They were not destroyed by explosives. They were not destroyed by thermite. They were not destroyed by nukes.

The answers are sitting in the evidence. The problem has never been a shortage of evidence.

The problem is that almost no one wants to look at it and think for themselves. They would rather be told what to think by “experts” in the mainstream media, alternative media, the scientific community, the government, and the so-called “truth” movement.

The same people who have spent 25 years covering up and muddling the evidence instead of following it.

Read Dr Wood’s book: Where did the towers go?

Lastly - Why is it, that everyone that initially believed the government narrative, or moved over to the bomb / thermite narratives, who then HONESTLY look at the evidence presented by Dr Morgan Reynolds, and Dr Judy Wood, do they then distance themselves from those limited hangouts? Curt Weldon has come far in a year.

He’s even endorsing the excelent documentary: 9/11 Alchemy: Facing Reality

Thank you for reading, thank you for watching, listening and still caring.

The long awaited “New Investigation”, read this very scary book by Dr Judy Wood.

For a 1h crash course into the destruction at the WTC watch the 9/11 Essential Guide.

For a crash course into all three sites on 9/11, watch 9/11 Alchemy: Facing Reality.

Free PDF book downloads by Andrew Johnson:

9/11 – Finding the Truth and also 9/11 – Holding the Truth

Also get your hands on: ChatGPT and 9/11 - Operation Headfake: A Thought Experiment with Artificial Intelligence, Volume 1, co-authored by Dr Morgan Reynolds, and John Herold, MA. Kindle edition & a link to standard colour printed edition.

AI Reveals 9/11 - Operation Headfake Volume 2: A Thought Experiment with Artificial Intelligence.

E-Book, Standard Color Paperback, Monochrome Edition, Hardcover, Spiral Bound Edition

A number of people have asked for alternative ways to contribute by not using Substack subscriptions, so here it is. To those who did — thank you. It’s was much appreciated.

If this is the first article of mine you’re reading, please rewind to my first article & work your way through all of them, as you’ve missed out on a lot of valuable 9/11, & “9/11 truther movement” information.

Come join the discussion on Telegram, find me on X and check out my Rumble channel.

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