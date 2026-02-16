9/11 Revisionist

9/11 Revisionist

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gery's avatar
Gery
15h

Dr. Hughes brings us closer to comprehending various degrees of awareness in the population. Awareness is predicated upon degree of open mindedness. Like most distributions, 85% unaware to 15% somewhat aware would be reasonable. But why does it seem like to you, you are the only one with a valid opinion? I have studied this for years and am still very curious. Those who have a fixed opinion have closed the door on reason and more learning. The Epstein files will reveal more than those with ready (and reasonable) opinions could have imagined; yes, even you. I suggest you enlarge your tent to accommodate more ideas, to make allies, not enemies, if you truly want to understand. Anything less seems like an attempt to accomplish obfuscation, dissolution, and dissipation of the momentum that others like Judy Woods and Gage have gained in general public awareness.

Reply
Share
2 replies by 9/11 Revisionist and others
currer's avatar
currer
12h

I think you have misunderstood Hughes words. It can be hard to make written language completely unambiguous. He did not imply that nanothermite was a camp 3 position, but a camp 2 position that seems radical to a new camp 2 recruit.

And please remember that in discussions where much is unknown it is right that there should be a healthy diversity of views,.

Reply
Share
2 replies by 9/11 Revisionist and others
15 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 9/11 Revisionist · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture