23 October 2026 - An 18-storey building under construction collapsed in Nairobi, Kenya. Numerous people, including construction workers and nearby pedestrians, are trapped under the rubble.

The aftermath;

Remember Myanmar in 2025? Myanmar Provides a 9/11 Lesson for Critical Thinkers, Showing you just how easily people are duped, who don’t know any better. (2 min)

What was left of the North Tower, once the dust settled?

This is where stairwell B of the North Tower was, where 16 people survived;

The Twin Towers: North Tower, stairwell B.



16 Survivors (“9/11 surfer” included) - 110 stories, equal to 10 Titanic’s in weight, stacked on top of one another.

The survivors heard no loud explosions, no flashes of bright light, no molten steel raining on them, they did not go blind or deaf due to light flashes or explosions, they weren’t hit by falling debris - POOF the building is gone into a HUGE DUST cloud.

The Eastleigh collapse in Nairobi on 23 October 2026 is another real-world IQ test for anyone still clinging to the official 9/11 narrative.

An 18-storey (reports vary) concrete building under construction pancaked into a massive, solid mound of stacked slabs and debris, in a dense commercial street.

Dust filled the air, workers and occupants were trapped under the rubble, rescuers made contact with survivors inside the pile, and teams had to dig through heavy concrete with excavators and breakers. Exactly the kind of gravitational failure and substantial debris field one expects from structural failure or conventional mechanisms.

Contrast that with the Twin Towers: 110-storey steel-framed giants (the weight of roughly ten Titanics stacked) that, according to the 16 Stairwell B survivors in the North Tower, simply vanished into a huge dust cloud, with no loud explosions, no bright flashes, no molten steel raining down, no deafening or blinding effects, and no debris striking them.

The rubble that remained was barely lobby height, far below the 12–14 floors a conventional demolition or collapse of that scale should have left, and the vast majority of the steel was never recovered in any form that matched the original inventory.

What we see in Nairobi (and earlier examples like the Myanmar earthquake building or prepared controlled demolitions) is ordinary physics producing ordinary piles of solid material that trap people.

What the public was shown on 9/11, on repeat for more than two decades, was something else entirely, and the gap between the two is not subtle.

There are 3 issues most people have when faced with the truth regarding the events of 9/11;

1. Problem solving skills

2. Group Think

3. They just can’t handle the implications

Were the towers destroyed by a gravity collapse? The evidence says no.

Were the towers destroyed by explosives? The evidence says no.

Were the towers destroyed by thermite? The evidence says no.

Were the towers destroyed by nukes? The evidence says no.

The answers to these questions can easily be found by studying the evidence.

The problem is NOT a shortage of evidence.

The problem is nobody wants to LOOK at the evidence and think for themselves.

Instead, everyone wants to be TOLD WHAT TO THINK by “experts” in the MSM, alternative media, the scientific community, the government, and the “truth” movement, but these “experts” spend the whole time covering up and muddling up the evidence.

90 Minutes that will change the way you look at the destruction at the WTC on 9/11.

Thank you for reading, thank you for watching, listening and still caring.

The long awaited “New Investigation”, read this very scary book by Dr Judy Wood.

For a 1h crash course into the destruction at the WTC watch the 9/11 Essential Guide.

For a crash course into all three sites on 9/11, watch 9/11 Alchemy: Facing Reality.

Free PDF book downloads by Andrew Johnson:

9/11 – Finding the Truth and also 9/11 – Holding the Truth

Also get your hands on: ChatGPT and 9/11 - Operation Headfake: A Thought Experiment with Artificial Intelligence, Volume 1, co-authored by Dr Morgan Reynolds, and John Herold, MA. Kindle edition & a link to standard colour printed edition.

AI Reveals 9/11 - Operation Headfake Volume 2: A Thought Experiment with Artificial Intelligence.

E-Book, Standard Color Paperback, Monochrome Edition, Hardcover, Spiral Bound Edition

A number of people have asked for alternative ways to support my work, but not to contribute to Substack subscription, so here it is. To those who did — thank you. It’s very much appreciated.

If this is the first article of mine you’re reading, please rewind to my first article and work your way through all of them, as you’ve missed out on a lot of valuable 9/11 and “9/11 truther movement” information.

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