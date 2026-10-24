9/11 Revisionist

9/11 Revisionist

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Daniel Williams's avatar
Daniel Williams
3d

It's tough to get people to even want to learn about the lies they are told about this event. Let alone spending the time to try and investigate some truth. This was a huge awakening for me and I have never looked at the world the same ever since. I believe nothing and question everything.

Thank you for keeping this topic alive and reminding anyone who will listen that humanity is being manipulated and duped massively. Ultimately and sadly it looks like the end game is depopulation and complete control over those who are left.

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Matt in DC's avatar
Matt in DC
3d

I really appreciate your work. Concerned you are using PayPal which is owned by another billionare supporting the Zionist ideas.

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