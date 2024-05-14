Playback speed
MES Livestream 36: UFO Media's No-Go Zone with 9/11 Revisionist

The UFO media landscape: Steven Greer, Alien Scientist (Jeremy Rys), and Ashton Forbes will discuss anything related to suppressed free technology, EXCEPT 9/11.
9/11 Revisionist
and
Math Easy Solutions (MES)
May 14, 2024
5
9/11 Revisionist
9/11 Revisionist Podcast
The 9/11 "truth" movement forgot how to count past 3. Isn't that strange?
It won’t be easy for most to break their programming if they don't investigate the evidence that is NOT being discussed.
