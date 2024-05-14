MES Livestream 36: UFO Media's No-Go Zone with 9/11 Revisionist

9/11 Revisionist Podcast

The 9/11 "truth" movement forgot how to count past 3. Isn't that strange?

It won’t be easy for most to break their programming if they don't investigate the evidence that is NOT being discussed.

The 9/11 "truth" movement forgot how to count past 3. Isn't that strange? It won’t be easy for most to break their programming if they don't investigate the evidence that is NOT being discussed.