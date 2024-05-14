Enjoy the chat.
Share this post
MES Livestream 36: UFO Media's No-Go Zone with 9/11 Revisionist
911revision.substack.com
MES Livestream 36: UFO Media's No-Go Zone with 9/11 Revisionist
The UFO media landscape: Steven Greer, Alien Scientist (Jeremy Rys), and Ashton Forbes will discuss anything related to suppressed free technology, EXCEPT 9/11.
May 14, 2024
5
Share this post
MES Livestream 36: UFO Media's No-Go Zone with 9/11 Revisionist
911revision.substack.com
5
9/11 Revisionist Podcast
The 9/11 "truth" movement forgot how to count past 3. Isn't that strange?
It won’t be easy for most to break their programming if they don't investigate the evidence that is NOT being discussed.The 9/11 "truth" movement forgot how to count past 3. Isn't that strange? It won’t be easy for most to break their programming if they don't investigate the evidence that is NOT being discussed.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Math Easy Solutions (MES)
Writes MES Substack Subscribe
MES Livestream 36: UFO Media's No-Go Zone with 9/11 Revisionist