Luiza Asyamova interviews 9/11 Revisionist

Luiza lives in Germany and hit me up on X to discuss 9/11 after following my X account for a while.

It’s an informal discussion, not a presentation as I always do…

Here YouTube channel: @I_can_think_for_myself

A whole industry has been created - A whole "truth" movement, to have people NOT look at the evidence presented.

The only two brave souls that tried to take on the US Government in 2007, that the 9/11 "truth" movement is keeping hidden. Read their court filings.

Dr Morgan Reynolds: https://nomoregames.net/2011/06/12/request-for-correction-by-nist-for-its-invalid-wtc-jetliner-animations-and-analyses/

Dr Judy Wood: https://www.drjudywood.com/wp/court-case-qui-tam/

9/11 Planes Research

Andrew Johnson's two FREE E-Books on 9/11:

9/11 Finding the Truth & 9/11 Holding the Truth

Read Dr Wood’s book: Where did the towers go?

Dr Wood presentation:

Condemnation, without investigation, is the height of ignorance - Albert Einstein.

Were the towers destroyed by a gravity collapse? The evidence says no.

Were the towers destroyed by explosives? The evidence says no.

Were the towers destroyed by thermite? The evidence says no.

Were the towers destroyed by nukes? The evidence says no.

The answers to these questions can easily be found by studying the evidence.

The problem is NOT a shortage of evidence.

The problem is nobody wants to LOOK at the evidence and think for themselves.

Instead, everyone wants to be TOLD WHAT TO THINK by "experts" in the MSM, alternative media, the scientific community, the government, and the "truth" movement, but these "experts" spend the whole time covering up and muddling up the evidence.