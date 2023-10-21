Today I’m announcing a brand new addition to my Substack publication: the 9/11 Revisionist subscriber chat.

This is a conversation space in the Substack app that I set up exclusively for my subscribers — kind of like a group chat or live hangout. I’ll post short prompts, thoughts, and updates that come my way, and you can jump into the discussion.

To join our chat, you’ll need to download the Substack app, now available for both iOS and Android. Chats are sent via the app, not email, so turn on push notifications so you don’t miss conversation as it happens.

Keep in mind my time zone is CAT and I only use my laptop, not my phone, so we’ll see if I like this subscriber chat function, if not, well at least we checked this function out.

How to get started

Download the app by clicking this link or the button below. Substack Chat is now available on both iOS and Android.

Get app

Open the app and tap the Chat icon. It looks like two bubbles in the bottom bar, and you’ll see a row for my chat inside.

That’s it! Jump into my thread to say hi, and if you have any issues, check out Substack’s FAQ.

Join chat