He’s a shill! He’s controlled oppision! He’s an agent! He’s sold out!

There are so many labels people want to ascribe to podcasters if they dare touch on subjects that that their audiences disaprove of, or guests they don’t agree with. When it comes to Jeremy Nell, aka Jerm Warfare, and when it comes to these labels being shouted at him, well then, Jerm is no stranger to these woke attacks that he’s got to contend with on a regular basis.

Under the brand Jerm Warfare, Jeremy hosts a podcast and show focused on long-form interviews and discussions that challenge mainstream narratives. He describes it as “the battle of ideas” — framing it as an “information war” where participants fight in the trenches with “dangerous ideas” against propaganda, censorship, and official narratives.

The show covers controversial topics like culture, history, science, geopolitics, media skepticism, and alternative viewpoints. It emphasizes free inquiry, questioning consensus, and platforming guests who push back against dominant institutions and ideas. Nell has broadcast on platforms like TNT Radio (until 2024) and now UK Column, while maintaining independence through his own site and subscribers.

He’s faced repeated deplatforming (e.g., Facebook page removal in 2020) for content that violates platform policies on hate speech or “misinformation,” which aligns with his emphasis on resisting censorship in the “battle of ideas.” His style is blunt, anti-authoritarian, and focused on intellectual combat, rather than consensus, and I stumbled upon his work during the covid sham and eventually became friends with him. I’ve helped him find guests, and I’ve even helped moderate his Telegram channel.

Jeremy isn’t new to the politics, smears, obfuscation of truth, and disinformation being peddled in the 9/11 “truth sphere”, as Jeremy has been looking into the 9/11 narratives as far back as 2020.

He initially had a gentleman on, representing AE911 (not available on his website anymore), and from there, he has had a great deal of 9/11 related conversations;

Jerm had a rather interesting discussion with Dr Mike Yeadon, about 9/11.

The first knee-jerk reaction that most people will have is, why would Jerm have Richard Gage on, after all most of Jerm’s previous guests have pointed out the shortcommings in the bomb / thermite narrative peddled by Richard Gage, and that the evidence presented by Dr Wood, is the most credible explanation of what happened at the World Trade Center complex, on September 11, 2001.

Why have Richard Gage on?

Well, Jeremy Nell isn’t controlled by ANYONE. NO ONE can tell him who and who NOT to have on his podcast, and believe me, I’ve challenged Jerm on numerous people he was planning to have on his show. This latest guest is proof, that you cannot control Jerm, no matter how hard you try, LOL.

Jerm stays true to his “battle of ideas” principle, when it comes to discussing topics that are close to people’s hearts, and that is why I respect the way he goes about it, but I do also have some issues with it, but at the end of the day it’s his podcast, and who am I to want to tell him what to do? It’s not like he’s going to listen to me.

At least I can have an honest discussion, even argue with him about it, and still go have a beer later, and not be cheesed off at one another.

What Jerm is good at, is that he can have guests on, with whom he totally disagrees with, yet not invite them to a gotcha type interview, and that is how you learn to look at both sides of an argument, and then make up your own mind, as long as you are willing to change your mind, when presented with more credible evidence. Something that has gone lost, along with this cancel culture, and wokeism that has taken hold of the world these last couple of years.

Jerm did try to arrange a debate between Andrew Johnson and Richard Gage in 2024, but Richard Gage flaked, and did not want to debate.

The closest Richard Gage has ever come in debating the evidence of 9/11, was in 2023, that you can read more about here.

If you’ve been following my Substack, and the greater information war in the 9/11 “truth” space, you will be well aware of my criticism of Richard Gage, and the people, and organisations, that have clustered around him, in the last 20 odd years, whilst he’s been calling for a “new investigation” into the events of 9/11.

It’s rather silly don’t you think, to think that on the 3rd time around, that the US Government would investigate itself, and find itself guilty of wrongdoing…

AE911, who kicked out Richard Gage in 2021 for his stance on the whole cv-19 sham, received about $7.5 million in donations between 2014 and 2024, so why can’t they do their own investigation? Gage is quick to state that 300+ architects and engineers have signed the petition, but that all they did, sign a petition! Nothing else! Gaslight much?

Also strange is the vetting processes to his petition to the US government, of who is allowed onto the petition, and who is not. Interesting that only one person’s name is mentioned, that will get you barred from Richard Gage’s petition. Can you guess who?

I’m not going to spend a whole day writing an article pulling the presentation Richard Gage gave to pieces, because I’ve done it enough, and just recently Gage was even kind enough to give us the page numbers from Dr Wood’s book, to debunk all the points he tries to use to push the bomb / thermite narrative.

Read: Richard Gage Calls Out 9/11 Revisionist – But He Just Debunked Himself - Gage cites Dr Judy Wood’s pages to attack her — those exact pages destroy Gage's claims.

Then, if you’ve read my most recent article, Evidence of Free Energy Technology on 9/11 - you will be well aware that Richard Gage attended the Zoom presentation, given by Bob Greenyer and I, on May 23rd, to Mick Harrison, founder of the 9/11 Lawyers Committee. Listen to me point out the misdirection, when discussing Building 7.

The evidence presented by Bob Greenyer, proves beyond a shadow of a doubt, that Dr Wood’s findings of her independent forensic investigation into the observable evidence, has been correct all these years, and that Richard Gage is obfuscating and misrepresenting the work of Dr Judy Wood. Check out Bob’s substack, here.

Hell, when you even have a 9/11 widow, calling Richard Gage out!

Isn’t that something that tells you to reconsider who you deem to be truthfull?

Read: 9/11 Jersey Girl’s THIRD Bombshell Open Letter: Half-Truths Are Still Whole Lies, Patricia Casazza to Richard Gage & 9/11 Truth Leaders: End the Half-Truths Now!

Only once people manage to work through the basics, and get over their incredulity, only then will we be able to truly get the “inlusivity” in the fight for 9/11 truth, that Richard Gage and his elk try to preach.

A whole industry has been created - A whole “truth” movement, to have people NOT look at the evidence presented TO COURT in 2007, all whilst they are gaslighting good intentioned truth seekers with stories of remote-controlled planes or drones, CGI TV video fakery, bombs, and thermite for a controlled demolition or even buried or mini nukes.

Making sure people NEVER look at the anomalies with the 9/11 orphans, buildings 3, 4, 5, 6 and the Bankers Trust building, because if people do, they will immediately see the problems with the 9/11 truther narratives, that are being SOLD to them.

Good intentioned truth seekers are FUNDING the greater cover-up of the truth of what happened on 9/11.

Dr Reynolds' 2007 whistle-blower case against NIST, was for the fraudulent WTC plane impact reports.

Dr Wood's 2007 whistle-blower case against NIST, was for the fraudulent WTC destruction studies of the WTC complex.

There are 3 issues most people have when faced with the truth regarding the events of 9/11

1. Problem solving skills

2. Group Think

3. They just can’t handle the implications

Were the towers destroyed by a gravity collapse? The evidence says no.

Were the towers destroyed by explosives? The evidence says no.

Were the towers destroyed by thermite? The evidence says no.

Were the towers destroyed by nukes? The evidence says no.

The answers to these questions can easily be found by studying the evidence.

The problem is NOT a shortage of evidence.

The problem is nobody wants to LOOK at the evidence and think for themselves.

Instead, everyone wants to be TOLD WHAT TO THINK by “experts” in the MSM, alternative media, the scientific community, the government, and the “truth” movement, but these “experts” spend the whole time covering up and muddling up the evidence.

Thank you for reading, thank you for watching, listening and still caring.

If you like reading my articles and would like to buy me a coffee, please follow the link to my PayPal, as Substack does not allow for payments to my country yet.

If this is the first article of mine you’re reading, please rewind to my first article and work your way through all of them, as you’ve missed out on a lot of valuable 9/11 and “9/11 truther movement” information.

The long awaited “New Investigation”, read this very scary book by Dr Judy Wood.

For a 1h crash course into the destruction at the WTC watch the 9/11 Essential Guide.

For a crash course into all three sites on 9/11, watch 9/11 Alchemy: Facing Reality.

Free PDF book downloads by Andrew Johnson:

9/11 – Finding the Truth and also 9/11 – Holding the Truth

Also get your hands on: ChatGPT and 9/11 - Operation Headfake: A Thought Experiment with Artificial Intelligence, co-authored by Dr Morgan Reynolds and John Herold, MA. Kindle edition & a link to standard colour printed edition.

Come join the discussion on Telegram, find me on X and check out my Rumble channel.

Share