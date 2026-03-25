9/11 Revisionist

9/11 Revisionist

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Michael Craven's avatar
Michael Craven
1d

Yes, enjoyed reading that. I did notice Carroll had started looking at 9/11 he was not correct in what I read either. Thought about correcting him but there were too many mistakes. Talking of explosions and airplanes🙄 I moved on but I’m gonna block and unfollow him bcoz it sounds like he’s a plant, or maybe just an idiot.

Anyway please keep plugging away on this, maybe one day your theories will be proven true, though for me, they ARE FACT, 100%.

G’luck 🍀👍

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Charlie Kallas's avatar
Charlie Kallas
1d

I started using the Webb tool. When you include your own datasets it does make a difference.

You forget he’s one person talking about many subjects. His point isn’t to solve necessarily every single one, it’s to bring attention to get people think. Doesn’t mean he deserves hate for it.

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