On March 21, 2026 Ian Carol went live with his “The Web”.

As per posts on X, this is what the AI research tool contains.

A FBI Vault;

Mafia & Organized Crime legends (Capone ties, Bugsy Siegel, Anthony Spilotro takedowns)

Unsolved mysteries (Black Dahlia murder files, D.B. Cooper skyjacking, Zodiac Killer tips & letters)

Celebrity surveillance files (Marilyn Monroe, Frank Sinatra, John Lennon, Hemingway & dozens more)

Cold War espionage (Communist probes, spy rings, counterintelligence memos)

Political investigations (MLK, Black Panthers, full COINTELPRO operations)

High-profile cases (Unabomber profiling, bank robbers, domestic terrorism)

UFO sightings , unexplained phenomena & obscure rabbit holes

9/11 Files;

9/11 Commission Report & staff interviews

NIST collapse simulations (WTC 1, 2 & 7)

FAA-NORAD flight timelines

Hijacker profiles & al-Qaeda networks

Intelligence warnings (PDBs, Phoenix Memo)

Eyewitness accounts & disaster imagery

Aerosol studies & FOIA materials

World Religions & Sacred Texts

Bible & Christian Texts (Old & New Testaments, Dead Sea Scrolls, church writings)

Quran & Islamic Texts (Quran, Hadith collections)

Torah & Jewish Texts (Torah, Talmud, rabbinic commentary)

Hindu Scriptures (Vedas, Upanishads, Bhagavad Gita, Puranas)

Buddhist Canon (Pali Canon, Mahayana sutras)

Thewebb.io connects everything with entity graphs, timelines & AI citations.

Let’s have Ian Caroll explain just how it works.

And what is it going to cost you to use it, Ian Caroll?

Ok, so it all looks fine and dandy, a good resource, but what are you actually going to learn from all these old documents, that you cannot find by yourself for free?

Read: DONATE TODAY for 9/11 Disinformation, Where is the money going?

On Sunday morning 22 March, I commented on this X posting, by the Webb X profile, and pulled no punches, as I’m really getting fed up by the gaslighting going on, regarding 9/11 evidence.

Especially after commenting in Ian Caroll’s comment sections on X, and sending him numerous emails on taking to account, the warnings and requests of 9/11 Jersey Girl, Patricia Casazza. Ian Caroll has failed to reply to all attempts to reach out to him. Due to the limited interactions on the Webb X postings, I believed, my comments will be noticed, and it did. What happened then, is rather telling.

I replied:

My X reply later that Sunday evening was the following;

Would you like to have a face to face Zoom call @IanCarrollShow and hear how you are being hoodwinked? Do you have the intellectual humility for that? @Thewebb_io My message to YOU, in this clip @IanCarrollShow

9/11 Jersey Girl, Patricia Casazza discusses her January open letter with Sonia Poulton. A half-truth is still a WHOLE LIE. - Patricia Casazza - Full 40-min interview

I also reposted the comment above to my X feed, with 55k followers and then the Webb X profile and I got into it, under their original post comment section, where this answer to me was hidden, so people cannot see the interaction.

Luckily I took screenshots of the interaction…

Then this happened.

The frustrating thing is, is that these influencers are NOT doing their due diligence, and have fallen into lock step with the government approved counter narrative, to the official conspiracy theory, and this needs to be pointed out, as Patricia Casazza is too.

Ian Caroll is held in high regard by many fledgling truth seekers, but they are blissfully unaware that Ian has NOT done his due diligence, when researching the events of September 11, 2001.

As per Richard Gage: “he (Caroll) reached out to a handful of people in the 9/11 truth community to obtain the most critical 9/11 data. A small team consisting of RichardGage911 and members of the International Center for 9/11 Justice and the 9/11 War Room was more than happy to oblige. It’s been a monumental task for us, given that none of these files existed in one place. But we’ve managed to provide his team with 19,000 files so far — many of them from the “9/11 Datasets” assembled by researcher Justin Keogh.”

THUS - The 9/11 dataset is controlled, and manipulated by the exact people and organizations that 9/11 Jersey Girl, Patricia Casazza is critical of.

The Web’s coverage of 9/11 is just another gaslighting exercise.

Only time will tell if Ian will be able to figure out who he is in bed with.

If you haven’s read Patricia’s latest open letter, dated 23 March 2026, you han find it by clicking the link below;

9/11 Jersey Girl’s Explosive Plea: “A Half-Truth Is Still a Whole Lie”

Jersey Girl and 9/11 widow breaks her silence in a raw open letter to the US Government and the entire truth movement: drop the egos, stop the half-truths, confront ALL evidence!

In closing, it’s only been 7 months waiting for Alex Jones to provide his proof.

Alex Jones, Charlie Sheen, Tucker Carlson & 9/11 - Two Camp 2 Talking Heads and an Actor Failing at Presenting 9/11 Truth - Article link (9 minute video)

9/11 Conventional Controlled Demolition vs. Forensic Facts: Judy Wood’s Devastating Takedown of Richard Gage

No refutations to her evidence in 15+ years, yet endless hit pieces — Wood demands accountability and exposes what she calls Gage’s deceptive game in the fight for 9/11 truth. Read the article here.

Thank you for reading, thank you for watching, listening and still caring.

If you like reading my articles and would like to buy me a coffee, please follow the link to my PayPal, as substack does not allow for payments to my country yet.

If this is the first article of mine you’re reading, please rewind to my first article and work your way through all of them, as you’ve missed out on a lot of valuable 9/11 and “9/11 truther movement” information.

The long awaited “New Investigation”, read this very scary book by Dr Judy Wood.

For a 1h crash course into the destruction at the WTC watch the 9/11 Essential Guide.

For a crash course into all three sites on 9/11, watch 9/11 Alchemy: Facing Reality.

Free PDF book downloads by Andrew Johnson:

9/11 – Finding the Truth and also 9/11 – Holding the Truth

Come join the discussion on Telegram, find me on X and check out my Rumble channel.

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