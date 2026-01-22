Most of us long for 20/20 vision without relying on prescription glasses or contacts, and I’ve been wearing contact lenses since the age of 12.

In 1990, or there abouts, new technology came out for us nerds wearing glasses, and due to being bullied at school for wearing very thick lensed glasses, my parents decided to get me some of this new to market, soft contact lenses. At that stage there was only glass contact lenses and due to my dad also having very bad eyesight, he used to wear the glass contact lenses when out on his dirt bike, but they weren’t great.

Because my dad had very bad eyesight, he opted for LASIK eye surgery, and his eyesight never really got to 20/20 vision and over the years all the negative effect of LASIK, like dry eyes, visual disturbances and not being able to see well at night.

The Vigilant Fox, posted this article - Scientists Accidentally Discover Laser-Free LASIK Alternative (I suggest you read the full article)

Then something in the article caught my eye, pardon the pun. The following;

The breakthrough happened entirely by chance when Hill and his collaborator, Dr. Brian Wong, a professor of otolaryngology-head and neck surgery at the University of California–Irvine, were frustrated with their attempts to reshape cartilage using lasers.

Hill said they decided to try heating the material using an electric current but accidentally used a far smaller current than they intended. They expected to see the cartilage bubbling and shaking. However, when Wong touched the cartilage, it wasn’t hot, suggesting another effect was at play.

While Wong is a medical professional, Hill is a physical chemist, and it was their partnership that allowed them to connect the dots.

Low electrical currents change the pH of cartilage, loosening molecular bonds and making tissues more malleable.

“And it’s like, this is electrochemistry,” Wong said. “That’s hydrogen and oxygen being evolved, so the discovery was entirely by accident on cartilage — 100 percent by accident.”

Now where have I heard about electrical currents loosening molecular bonds and making matter more malleable? Hmmmmm?

I seem to remember Dr. Andrija Puharich, discussing the work of Nikola Tesla, where Tesla was able to change the molecular bonds of matter, so that metals would split, break, become soft as putty, glow white hot, but being cold to the touch. (2 min clip)

The friend Dr. Andrija Puharich is talking about is John Hutchison, who was living in Canada at the time, but now resides in the United states…

John Hutchison got notoriety for his “Hutchison Effect”, as he was replicating the work of Nikola Tesla in his apartment, that basically was one big lab, filled with army surplus equipment, mostly from the Navy… His apartment didn’t have space for a mouse.

One of the most famous videos people know about is the following…

But did you know there is a second, similar video, that most people have never seen?

This video was unearthed by Math Easy Solutions, after visiting John Hutchison at his home, and John entrusted MES with a hard drive of all the videos, papers and more that John had in his possession. Watch his never before seen videos; follow this link.

In the 1990’s John got a lot of airtime from TV news…

Below you will hear the voice of Jeremy Rys, aka Alien Scientist, discussing the Hutchison Effect, but Jeremy took this off his socials, whilst he pretends to be a “free energy proponent” but when you want to talk 9/11 he vehemently opposes the work of John Hutchison, and ridicules Dr Wood’s evidence, as he pushes the thermite LIE.

Jeremy Rys was having a live chat on his channel, spouting a bunch of disinformation on 9/11, and then made the mistake of letting me talk to him mid podcast...

As soon as I made points he could NOT refute, he muted me, and went on an ad hominem tirade as all 9/11 “truthers” pushing the b/s thermite theory do...

After listening to the above video interactions, my guess is that he might be forced to play dumb. Read pages 36 to 41 in Andrew Johnson’s book - 9/11 Holding the truth.

Here are just some of the metal samples John has produced.

Fingerprint left in a glowing piece of metal

Metal samples have been sent all over the world for study

Similarities seen in the rubble at ground zero, and The Hutchison Effect, post 9/11

Listen to the creation of the plane shaped holes of the twin towers here.

Dr Wood visiting John in his lab in Canada

Col. John Alexander set up a lab for John at Los Alamos in 1986.

John Alexander was also head of the non-lethal weapons department, and here is a clip from the documentary, Star Wars in Iraq (2006), investigating the allegations of the use of Directed Energy Weapons, during the fake war on terror… Notice Donald Rumsfeld and Col Meyers were asked about the roll out of DEW during the war on terror, and both get very uncomfortable. Pity that journalism isn’t what it used to be, eh?

In August 2024 Col John Alexander did a 5h interview with Shawn Ryan and they also touched on the “Hutchison Effect.” It’s a really interesting interview and you should make time to listen to it. Also, watch the movie: Men who stare at goats, as it is based on the research that Col. John Alexander was doing…

He also spoke of the work done in the 1960’s with microwaves and lasers…

When you do an internet search on the Hutchison Effect you will find your first bunch of results will be articles and videos “debunking” his work, stating it hasn’t been replicated, but he replicated it numerous times for TV programs that came to visit his lab.

Here is Bob Greenyer, taking on Jonathan Cole PE, with regards to how he too is replicating the work of John Hutchison. (5 minute clip)

What can we take from this article? America’s Electromagnetic and DEW Program has been running for decades, they’ve just been lying about it.

Before I sign off, here is a little bit of fun with AI, courtesy of John Herold.

Also see my attempt in creating a short form AI video here.

9/11 FACTS that hurt people’s feelings - 43 FACTS that cannot be explained due to jet fuel, bombs, thermite or nukes - Read more here

