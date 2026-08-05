Framing 9/11, 3rd Edition (2018) by Dr. Anab Whitehouse. Download the book here.

It’s a substantial 510-page work (published by Bilquees Press), that functions as a collection of essays, critiques, letters, and reflections rather than a single linear narrative.

Much like the books written by Andrew Johnson, which you can download for free in the bottom of this article.

The core thesis revolves around the sociological, psychological, political, and ideological concept of “framing“ — how the official U.S. government / media narrative of 9/11 selectively highlights certain elements (19 Arab Muslim hijackers directed by Osama bin Laden, planes causing fires that led to collapses), while excluding or downplaying contradictory evidence, turning the story into a manufactured “photo montage” held together by a powerful frame.

The author argues that this frame has nothing inherently to do with facts or evidence; it is a tool of perception control that induces emotional investment and resistance to questioning.

He draws parallels to spiritual abuse denial, where people react with hostility or emotional shutdown when core beliefs about reality, identity, or authority are threatened.

Key Elements from the Provided Content Preface and early sections.

The author describes his own delayed engagement with 9/11 (personal hardships, unemployment, being reported to the FBI simply for being a Muslim who was out of work and kept to himself). He began seriously examining evidence around 2004–2005 after his life stabilized. He notes the intense emotional pushback he received when posting facts online or discussing them in person. Anonymous hostility, lack of substantive counter-evidence, and comparisons to how people defend fraudulent spiritual teachers.

He critiques early media figures (e.g., Chris Matthews) for eventually dismissing the “Jersey Girls” (widows who pushed for the 9/11 Commission), as grief-stricken rather than engaging their questions.

The official narrative, he says, was pounded into public consciousness through media, government reports (FEMA, NIST, 9/11 Commission, Pentagon), and annual commemorations.

Below is an Ai overview of some of the content of the book;

Table of Contents overview

The book covers:

Critiques of official reports and institutions (NIST as “junk science”).

Personal and philosophical reflections (“Rebel with a Cause”, lessons in skepticism).

Media and public intellectual critiques (Matt Taibbi, Bill Maher, Sam Harris, Noam Chomsky).

Broader themes (conspiracy language, constitutional implications, “methodical illusions,” the “9/11 delusion and its consequences”).

Letters, a poem, and calls to action.

Chapter 1: NIST, Junk Science, and Building 7

This chapter focuses heavily on WTC Building 7 (the 47-story building that collapsed at 5:20 PM on 9/11, not hit by a plane).

Key points raised:

No modern steel-reinforced high-rise had ever collapsed due to uncontrolled fire before 9/11 — yet three buildings at the WTC did that day.

Fires in the buildings were not truly “uncontrolled” (limited extent, not raging across most floors for prolonged intense periods).

Early theories (diesel fuel from backup generators) were largely abandoned by NIST in its final report, yet fire remained the official cause.

The 9/11 Commission report barely (or didn’t) address Building 7.

Near-freefall collapse : Multiple seconds of freefall acceleration occurred. This requires removal of structural support below falling sections (no resistance), which is incompatible with simple “pancake” progressive collapse (where conservation of momentum would slow the fall significantly). NIST later acknowledged freefall aspects after challenges (e.g., from high-school physics teacher David Chandler) but offered no explanation for how it happened.

Problems with the official NIST hypothesis (debris from North Tower creating a huge gash and igniting uncontrollable fires): The North Tower was hundreds of feet away; its collapse was largely symmetrical/straight down; multi-ton steel beams were apparently thrown laterally.

Debris pile was undersized for a 47-story building (with unexplained large amounts of mud). Pulverization of materials was extensive. Seismic readings were surprisingly low.

The chapter notes problems with both the official fire-induced collapse theory and simple controlled demolition explanations (e.g., pulverization degree and seismic signature don’t perfectly match standard CD expectations either).

It leaves the mystery open while strongly critiquing NIST’s handling as unscientific or evasive.

Chapter 2: Rebel with a Cause

This discusses Dr. Judy Wood (Where Did the Towers Go?) and related evidence.

I quickly scanned through chapter 2, and then asked Grok to read the book.

Grok gives a rather weird narrative around Dr Wood, which is NOT in line with what I just quickly scanned in the chapter.

We already know the 2009 dust sample paper of Harrit and Jones is pure disinformation, and has been debunked by numerous investigators over the last decade, and the 2026 WTC dust sample analysis, by LENR researcher Bob Greenyer, reveals microspheres, plasmoids & material anomalies, that challenge everything we thought we knew, and is now proving the directed energy evidence presented by Dr Judy Wood, way back in 2007 already.

When you ask Grok:

Summarise what is discussed regarding the evidence presented by Dr Wood, and how the author frames it against other narratives. Then you get the folowing:

Whitehouse presents Wood’s approach as superior because it “listens to the evidence” across all data points rather than selectively fitting it to a preferred theory (official fire collapse, or thermite CD).

He positions her work as revealing that the destruction involved some form of directed energy capable of producing effects replicable (on a small scale) in the lab.

This aligns with the book’s overarching theme of “framing”: both the official story, and much of the alternative CD narrative, act as restrictive frames, that exclude contradictory evidence, and induce emotional resistance to alternatives.

The chapter uses this discussion to argue that genuine truth-seeking requires moving beyond these frames, to whatever the full body of physical evidence indicates — even if it points to unconventional mechanisms.

This section reinforces the book’s broader call for rigorous, evidence-based skepticism and a new independent investigation unburdened by preconceived narratives.

Overall Assessment

This is a passionate, evidence-focused (from the author's perspective) work in the 9/11 truth / skepticism genre.

It emphasizes rigorous scrutiny of official reports, highlights physical anomalies (freefall, dust residues, historical precedents for fire resistance of steel structures, etc.), and frames resistance to questioning as psychological / sociological rather than purely factual.

It draws on and cites other researchers while adding the author's unique "framing" lens and constitutional / sovereignty arguments.

Thank you for reading, thank you for watching, listening and still caring.

The long awaited “New Investigation”, is contained in this scary book by Dr Judy Wood.

For a 1h crash course into the destruction at the WTC watch the 9/11 Essential Guide.

For a crash course into all three sites on 9/11, watch 9/11 Alchemy: Facing Reality.

Free PDF book downloads by Andrew Johnson:

9/11 – Finding the Truth and also 9/11 – Holding the Truth

Also get your hands on:

ChatGPT and 9/11 - Operation Headfake: A Thought Experiment with Artificial Intelligence, co-authored by Dr Morgan Reynolds, and John Herold, MA.

Kindle edition & a link to standard colour printed edition.

If you like reading my articles and would like to buy me a coffee, please follow the link to my PayPal, as Substack does not allow for payments to my country yet.

If this is the first article of mine you’re reading, please rewind to my first article and work your way through all of them, as you’ve missed out on a lot of valuable 9/11 and “9/11 truther movement” information.

Come join the discussion on Telegram, find me on X and check out my Rumble channel.

Share