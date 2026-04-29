Most people have been transfixed NOT to count past three, when discussing the damage to the WTC on 9/11, and MOST people in the 9/11 “truth movement” have no clue about the anomalous damage to ALL SEVEN buildings with a WTC prefix.

Never mind the Bankers Trust Building and the The St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church.

FEMA‘s map of collapsed and damaged buildings in New York City after the September 11 attacks.

The TENTH building that isn’t there anymore.

Fiterman Hall, a 15-story building, owned by the City University of New York (CUNY) and used by the Borough of Manhattan Community College (BMCC), was “severely damaged beyond repair on 9/11” and is our seventh long forgotten 9/11 orphan.

Below, the damage to Fiterman hall, post Building 7’s “collapse”.

Located at 30 Broadway, the building was “contaminated” by debris from the “collapse” of World Trade Center 7, making it unusable, and leading to its demolition and eventual replacement, much like the story given for the Bankers Trust Building.

Background and pre-9/11 history

The 15-story building was constructed in 1959.

In 1993, philanthropists Miles and Shirley Fiterman donated it to BMCC (valued at about $30 million at the time—the largest gift ever to a U.S. community college then).

It was renamed in their honour and provided roughly one-third of the college’s classroom and office space, housing classrooms, computer labs, and administrative offices for continuing education.

Ironically, that month in 2001, The City University of New York (CUNY) and the Dormitory Authority of the State of New York (DASNY) had just reached the end of a total rehabilitation of the building, including extensive asbestos abatement.

“We were more than 90% complete, in a gut renovation of Fiterman Hall, when tragedy struck”, said Paul Williams, DASNYs Executive Director, who spoke at the ground breaking ceremony on December 8th, 2009. (video lower in article)

What happened on 9/11?

On the morning of September 11, 2001, faculty and staff in Fiterman Hall (located just a block or so from the World Trade Center complex) heard the explosions and rushed to help injured people from falling debris, loading them into ambulances. BMCC’s main campus at 199 Chambers Street became a triage center and even served as a temporary command post for the Port Authority.

At 5:20 p.m. that day, the “collapse” of World Trade Center 7 (WTC 7) sent a massive pile of debris crashing into the southern corner of Fiterman Hall.

This reportedly caused severe structural damage to the south face, and the southern half of the west façade, along with heavy contamination from dust, debris, and mold.

Official reports would want you to believe the building was rendered uninhabitable and was one of the few structures outside the main WTC complex to be effectively destroyed.

I would speculate that there could have been the same ongoing effects caused to the building, as there was with the Bankers Trust Building.

BMCC lost eight students and alumni in the attacks overall. (RIP)

The college resumed classes on October 1, 2001 — less than three weeks later — after an enormous outreach effort contacting over 10,000 students.

Why and when it was taken down?

It stood for years as a grim, skeletal reminder of 9/11 while decontamination and legal / funding issues were resolved.

Decontamination was completed in May 2009.

Demolition / deconstruction began shortly after and was finished by late 2009 (the building was reduced to a hole in the ground by November 2009).

Rebuilding and the new Fiterman Hall, a public-private partnership (involving the Dormitory Authority of the State of New York, NYC Mayor Michael Bloomberg’s office, CUNY, the EPA, state labour and transportation departments, and others) funded the project.

The new Miles and Shirley Fiterman Hall (designed by the architectural firm Pei Cobb Freed & Partners) is a modern 14-story building that opened for classes in August / September 2012 — almost 11 years after the attacks.

It includes:

The Shirley Fiterman Art Center

65 classrooms

35 computer labs

130 faculty offices

Library and study spaces

Open spiral stairways

A conference center

Other modern amenities

It restored and expanded BMCC’s capacity in the area.

In short, while not part of the official World Trade Center complex, Fiterman Hall was a direct collateral victim of the 9/11 attacks via WTC 7’s “collapse”.

Its slow demolition and replacement became a symbol of Lower Manhattan’s long recovery.

Ground-breaking - Celebrates the Rebuilding of Fiterman Hall, December 8, 2009.

Thank you for reading, thank you for watching, listening and still caring.

If you like reading my articles and would like to buy me a coffee, please follow the link to my PayPal, as Substack does not allow for payments to my country yet.

If this is the first article of mine you’re reading, please rewind to my first article and work your way through all of them, as you’ve missed out on a lot of valuable 9/11 and “9/11 truther movement” information.

The long awaited “New Investigation”, read this very scary book by Dr Judy Wood.

For a 1h crash course into the destruction at the WTC watch the 9/11 Essential Guide.

For a crash course into all three sites on 9/11, watch 9/11 Alchemy: Facing Reality.

Free PDF book downloads by Andrew Johnson:

9/11 – Finding the Truth and also 9/11 – Holding the Truth

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