9/11 Revisionist

9/11 Revisionist

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ALtab's avatar
ALtab
3d

Yes. This evidence is counter to everything we’ve been told. No surprise there.

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Roy McCoy's avatar
Roy McCoy
3d

This is very interesting, thanks, but shouldn't you be citing your source or sources? If you did, I missed it. In any event I would think that more than speculation should be possible with this, since the building was standing long after 9/11 and there's undoubtedly a great deal of photographic evidence that should be able to show conclusively whether the damage was caused by debris from WTC 7 or not.

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