Dr. Judy Wood just dropped a powerful response to Richard Gage’s article “Can Directed Energy Weapons Account for the WTC Destruction on 9/11?” — and it’s a must-read.

In this hard-hitting piece, she dismantles the misrepresentations, highlights 15+ years of ignored forensic evidence, and questions what the “truth movement” is really protecting.

If you’ve followed the 9/11 debate, this one will make you rethink everything.

→ Read the full article here (link-to-article)

Thank you for reading, thank you for watching, listening and still caring.

If you like reading my articles and would like to buy me a coffee, please follow the link to my PayPal, as Substack does not allow for payments to my country yet.

If this is the first article of mine you’re reading, please rewind to my first article and work your way through all of them, as you’ve missed out on a lot of valuable 9/11 and “9/11 truther movement” information.

The long awaited “New Investigation”, is contained in this scary book by Dr Judy Wood.

For a 1h crash course into the destruction at the WTC watch the 9/11 Essential Guide.

For a crash course into all three sites on 9/11, watch 9/11 Alchemy: Facing Reality.

Free PDF book downloads by Andrew Johnson:

9/11 – Finding the Truth and also 9/11 – Holding the Truth

Also get your hands on:

ChatGPT and 9/11 - Operation Headfake: A Thought Experiment with Artificial Intelligence, co-authored by Dr Morgan Reynolds, and John Herold, MA.

Kindle edition & a link to standard colour printed edition.

Come join the discussion on Telegram, find me on X and check out my Rumble channel.

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