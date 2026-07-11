9/11 Revisionist

9/11 Revisionist

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Matthew Naus's avatar
Matthew Naus
15h

It’s closer to 20 year lie. That fake organization came to life in 2007 from what I remember.

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1 reply by 9/11 Revisionist
Mary W Maxwell's avatar
Mary W Maxwell
14h

I'm on your side. Judy. See my last chapter in this book:

https://gumshoenews.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/EliasDavidsonPalestinianJewand911Truther.pdf

In 2006 Iran for Congress in New Hampshire on the slogan "9-11 was an inside job." Now 20 years later I'm on the ballot again for US Senate. But in 2024, I ran for US president (New Hampshire has the first primary) on the one issue of "Lahaina."

Needless to say, media coverage of my campaign was cipher, goose egg, and zilch.

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